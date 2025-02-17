What Kind Of Swiss Army Knife Did MacGyver Use?

In the mid-1980s, TV audiences were introduced to a new type of hero, MacGyver. While other action icons relied on brute force, over-the-top weaponry, and hand-to-hand combat, MacGyver relied on his intellect, coming up with creative, non-lethal solutions to impossible situations.

Whether it was disarming an explosive device with a paper clip, bypassing a security laser using binoculars and a cigarette, or escaping a locked room with nothing but a chair and closet hanger, the titular character kept viewers glued to their screens. And not all of these makeshift quick-fixes are firmly fictional, as there are MacGyver hacks that could actually work.

One of the items MacGyver rarely went without was a trusty, multipurpose pocket knife. His brand of choice was the Swiss Army Knife by Victorinox, recognizable by its bright red color with a white cross and shield logo. Throughout the show's seven-season run, MacGyver used many different models, but more times than not, he used one of three Swiss Army Knife products: the Tinker, the Spartan, and the Recruit.

In the 2016 reboot, another actor took on the mantle of the iconic MacGyver character, who also carried a Swiss Army Knife. Fans of the show identified various models like the Victorinox Climber, Ranger, and Explorer, but admit there were many more.