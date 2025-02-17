What Kind Of Swiss Army Knife Did MacGyver Use?
In the mid-1980s, TV audiences were introduced to a new type of hero, MacGyver. While other action icons relied on brute force, over-the-top weaponry, and hand-to-hand combat, MacGyver relied on his intellect, coming up with creative, non-lethal solutions to impossible situations.
Whether it was disarming an explosive device with a paper clip, bypassing a security laser using binoculars and a cigarette, or escaping a locked room with nothing but a chair and closet hanger, the titular character kept viewers glued to their screens. And not all of these makeshift quick-fixes are firmly fictional, as there are MacGyver hacks that could actually work.
One of the items MacGyver rarely went without was a trusty, multipurpose pocket knife. His brand of choice was the Swiss Army Knife by Victorinox, recognizable by its bright red color with a white cross and shield logo. Throughout the show's seven-season run, MacGyver used many different models, but more times than not, he used one of three Swiss Army Knife products: the Tinker, the Spartan, and the Recruit.
In the 2016 reboot, another actor took on the mantle of the iconic MacGyver character, who also carried a Swiss Army Knife. Fans of the show identified various models like the Victorinox Climber, Ranger, and Explorer, but admit there were many more.
What makes a Victorinox Swiss Army Knife special?
The original MacGyver television show revived interest in the Swiss Army Knife during the 80s, transforming its public image from an aging sentimental item, into a highly capable modern tool. However, the story of this iconic brand began nearly a century prior. In the late 1800s, a Swiss man named Karl Elsner decided to experiment with adding various tools to his knives, which he deployed via the use of springs.
In 1921, Elsner would combine his mother's name, (Victoria), with "inox," a shortened version of acier inoxydable (French for stainless steel), to make the company name Victorinox. As it turns out, American soldiers in World War II were responsible for the name Swiss Army Knife, as the original term, "Schweizer Offiziersmesser," was far too difficult to pronounce for those who didn't speak the Swiss-German language at the time.
In addition to numerous design awards over the years, the Victorinox approach to its products has always prioritized function, and maintained that good design would follow suit. Even today, every new member of the Swiss military is gifted a Swiss Army Knife. According to AlpenWild.com, 90% of the multi-purpose knives are exported out of Ibach, Switzerland, to nations worldwide. So, it's not surprising one of these models made our list of the best multitools for hiking and camping. However, if your outdoor adventure begins with a trip to the airport, you should know whether or not you can bring a Swiss Army Knife on a plane.