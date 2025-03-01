6 Alternative Uses For The Sewing Awl On Your Swiss Army Knife

Despite its military origin, the Swiss Army Knife (SAK) has gained renown for its practicality that even civilians can enjoy — it also continues to be one of the most recognizable multi-tools in the world. However, with so many versions of it available on the market, each one can surprise you with tools you've never used before, like the sewing awl. Despite being an included tool with the Swiss Army Knife, many people don't realize how useful it can be.

In the past, we have talked about how the toothpick slot on your Swiss Army Knife can be used to store sewing needles. While small needles can be tools for minor repairs, like rips in your clothing, it may not be ideal for things that are a little tougher to pierce, which is where the SAK sewing awl enters. Sometimes referred to as the "reamer", it essentially lets you start with a small hole, then make it bigger if desired.

Depending on the SAK model and when it was manufactured, you may encounter awls with holes for thread that you can use for repairs. Some of the ways this can be helpful is if your shoes split while in the middle of a hike, and you need to temporarily fix it until you return to civilization. Alternatively, you might need to repair holes in any thick or heavy gear that you've brought along. That said, apart from punching holes for sewing, what else can the sewing awl be used for?

