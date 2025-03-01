6 Alternative Uses For The Sewing Awl On Your Swiss Army Knife
Despite its military origin, the Swiss Army Knife (SAK) has gained renown for its practicality that even civilians can enjoy — it also continues to be one of the most recognizable multi-tools in the world. However, with so many versions of it available on the market, each one can surprise you with tools you've never used before, like the sewing awl. Despite being an included tool with the Swiss Army Knife, many people don't realize how useful it can be.
In the past, we have talked about how the toothpick slot on your Swiss Army Knife can be used to store sewing needles. While small needles can be tools for minor repairs, like rips in your clothing, it may not be ideal for things that are a little tougher to pierce, which is where the SAK sewing awl enters. Sometimes referred to as the "reamer", it essentially lets you start with a small hole, then make it bigger if desired.
Depending on the SAK model and when it was manufactured, you may encounter awls with holes for thread that you can use for repairs. Some of the ways this can be helpful is if your shoes split while in the middle of a hike, and you need to temporarily fix it until you return to civilization. Alternatively, you might need to repair holes in any thick or heavy gear that you've brought along. That said, apart from punching holes for sewing, what else can the sewing awl be used for?
Punch pilot holes
The most straightforward way to use the awl is simply to punch holes in different surfaces, which goes beyond just fabric-like ones like leather or canvas. Since it can also be used to punch holes in other soft materials, like plastic or wood, you can use it to create pilot holes or guide holes for screws before you start drilling. For this to work, you will need to mark where you want to put a hole and use the sharp edge of the sewing awl to press into it. Then, you can scrape around the area until the hole is as big as you need it to be. When doing this, you should be careful not to punch a hole to exactly match the screw, so there is still enough space for the threads.
In a tutorial by YouTuber Jony Fire, he takes this a step further by using the sewing awl as a way to secure his Swiss Army Knife to a pole, which he then proceeds to use as an impromptu mini-saw with the SAK's saw tool out. Although, he did secure it further with added rope for security and peace of mind. That said, whether or not you can do this depends on the layout of your awl, as it needs to be opened with it in the middle of the Swiss Army Knife and not from the upper or lower section.
Making fires
When it comes to living on the wild side, learning how to generate and control fire can be a life-saving skill, especially if you plan to regularly traverse harsh terrain. Apart from being a source of warmth, fire can also be used to heat up drinks or food. YouTuber Zac In the World shared his tutorial for using an awl to start fires. To do this, he positioned his awl on a flat surface, added a piece of tinder to the base, and began striking a flint fire starter.
However, you can also purchase other SAK attachments that are better suited for making fires in general, such as the Firefly fire starter accessory – it comes with eight fire starters that you can plug into the SAK toothpick slot. That said, should you plan to use your SAK awl for making any sort of fire, check if the camping area you're in is under a fire ban or not. If you're not allowed to make open ground campfires, a portable propane fire pit may be allowed under some local laws and circumstances.
Mobile phone stand
When you're in the wilderness for the first time, the amount of things you need to do can be daunting. While some of us are lucky enough to have friends or family teach us the ways of the great outdoors, others need to rely on the kind souls who create tutorials on Instagram or YouTube. Because of this, there may be moments that you need to look at your phone, while following along with instructions. Thankfully, the sewing awl can also be used as an easy way to make a phone stand, and all you have to do is use the sharp portion as a kickstand. However, it's important to note that because the end point is not flat, it's not entirely the most stable and not always recommended.
On the flip side, you can also just get a lightweight, barely-there phone kickstand that you can reliably use when you need to use your Swiss Army Knife for other things. Amazon has several unique phone holders to choose from.
Removing knots and staples
In sewing, metal awls can sometimes be used to create knots, which is essentially for working with beading. On the flip side, this means you can also use awls to unfasten knots, such as with your camping equipment. With your SAK sewing awl, you can use the sharp corners to help untangle tough knots. But take note, other tools like the Swiss Army Knife hook may be better suited to removing knots than the sewing awl. Not only is it not as sharp, but its curved edge makes it ideal for grabbing things like shoe laces. In addition, you're less likely to accidentally cut surfaces, as well as your own fingers in the process.
Apart from knots, the sewing awl can be your companion in separating stapled pages together. By using the sharp edge of the awl, you can unbend the sides of the staple, until it releases the pages it holds together. But if you find that you use your sewing awl for this often, you may want to consider getting a professional staple remover instead.
Strip and manipulate wires
For people in the middle of a home renovation, you may end up dealing with wires at some point. Whether it is fixing a broken light, setting up a new appliance, or tinkering with your vehicle, you may have to strip a few wires here and there to make new connections. If you find yourself in a situation where you need to make repairs or connect wires on-the-go, the sewing awl can also be a useful tool to strip wires, which you can do by using the sharp edge to make a slice on the protective sheathing layer and gently pulling it away to reveal the naked wire.
Although you can definitely get pliers to do the same job, you can also bend wires to your preferred shape as well using the edges or the hole. However, bear in mind, exposed wires can lead to safety hazards, like electrocution and fires. To keep this from happening, make sure to not leave them exposed by sheathing them, capping them properly, or asking for professional help.
Scraping surfaces
Similar to the knife, the SAK awl can be used to scrape different surfaces, which can come in handy from deep cleaning your apartment to even removing dirt and grime from tight corners of your tools. You can also use it to carve out portions of wood to make tinder while on the road, which is great if you're in need of a quick fire. Alternatively, if you're in the middle of a woodworking session, you can use it to scrape out notes or mark where to cut a log. Just make sure to avoid scratching too hard, so you don't damage the tool, and of course, it's best to not use it to mark public property or trees in your area.
Although you can use the sewing awl to clean under your finger nails, this isn't always very hygienic. If you've been using your sewing awl on other things, it's best to properly disinfect it if it's going anywhere near your body. After all, even professional nail salons can cause health issues, like skin infections, if the tools are not properly cleaned. In any case, it's important to know that using your sewing awl in unique ways that it's not designed for (and repeatedly) may lead to things like a duller edge.