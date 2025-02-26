5 Portable Propane Fire Pits For Camping During A Fire Ban
For people who love the outdoors, hunkering down next to an open flame at a campsite is a core experience that you shouldn't miss out on. However, it's not always the safest option, especially when there is a higher risk of forest fires. Depending on the season, the relevant authorities will issue fire restrictions that are best suited to the current situation, which can sometimes mean a fire ban.
While there are plenty of winter camping gadgets that you can invest in to make your cold weather excursions more comfortable, the reality is that most people would still love a good fire for many reasons, like cooking. Thankfully, fire bans don't necessarily mean zero fire, as some camping grounds allow alternatives to fill in the gaps. For example, under the Humboldt-Toiyable National Forest guidelines, there are two main aspects to allowable fire systems: reliably extinguished, which could be like an on/off button, or not easily spread, whether through the wind or its residue. Because of this, some portable fire pits, like those powered by gas or liquid fuel, meet the conditions.
In this article, we've rounded up some popular portable propane options for your next trip to the woods. But take note, different states will have varying restrictions, so you'll need to check with your local laws or the laws of your preferred campsite, plus the necessary certifications required.
What is a CSA certification?
When it comes to choosing a portable, propane fire pit, there are two common certifications you'll encounter: CSA and UL. The CSA and UL are different groups with the same goal of setting product safety standards. Founded after the 1893 Chicago World's Fair fire, the Underwriter Laboratories (UL) is in charge of certification for products that will be sold in the United States. Established a quarter of a century later, the Canadian Standards Association (CSA) sets the standard that products need to fulfill to be sold in Canada. However, the CSA International certification is also recognized globally for its product testing procedures. For this reason, we'll be looking at CSA certification when evaluating products on this list.
But take note, while certifications can be useful tools to assess the general safety of a product, they don't necessarily mean they immediately meet your local guidelines or that of the grounds you're visiting. Although it's good to know that some states in the United States, like California, accept both certifications for the portable campfire equipment it lets campers use during fire bans. Apart from certain certifications, some states have a maximum flame height, such as California which only allows up to 15 cm. Not to mention, you may need to apply for a permit, even if your specific fire pit meets the guidelines. So, now that you know what these terms mean, here are some fire pit options that you can consider.
Outland Living Deluxe Fire Pit
The Outland Living Deluxe Fire Pit has earned itself an average rating of 4.8 stars from over 17,300 satisfied buyers on Amazon. Priced at $149.99, it's also the second cheapest product and among the many gadgets we've mentioned before that can make camping cozier. With CSA certification, this spark-free propane fire pit can be your companion for many states during fire bans. In 2024, a reviewer who had owned a Fire Bowl for half a decade mentioned it could keep a dozen people warm.
Made of high-quality steel, it has a 19-inch diameter and weighs about 23 pounds, which falls somewhere in the middle in terms of overall heaviness. While it comes with a cover and fabric carrier, there's also a carrying bag that you can buy separately. While the carrying bag isn't available for sale now, you can get a third-party one designed specifically for this model by EddHomes.
If you want to avoid the eyesore of a 20-pound tank, keep it from freezing up, and have the option to turn it into a campfire table, the brand also sells a propane gas tank cover for just under $42. It also has additional storage compartments, which you can use to make sure you don't leave your lighters and other camping tools behind.
Camco Little Red Campfire
Undoubtedly, the Camco Little Red Campfire is one of the most Instagrammable options for a fire pit. With the illusion of having logs on top what would otherwise look like a cake holder, it gives a little bit of the ambience of having a real fire pit, without the inherent risks and fines that come with it. While one of the lightest options, weighing a little over 15 pounds, it has a good-sized 9.25-inch ring burner, but with a relatively short 8-foot hose that you can use with LP cylinders. In addition, it comes with an elegant, red carrying case with a lid for easy transport, as well as a heat-resistant tray.
Priced at $194.95, the Camco Little Red Campfire has an average of 4.5 stars from over 170 reviewers. Great for smaller groups, it has an adjustable regulator that lets you choose how much pressure or how big the fire you want to make. But if you feel you need something a little bigger, Camco offers a 13.25" Big Red Campfire Fire Pit for $244.99, which has a wider fire tray and 10-foot propane hose. However, it weighs similarly and has all the same features as the smaller version, including the signature red lid and fake logs. Although it doesn't list having CSA or UL certification, Camco mentions in its website that it can be used despite in-ground fire restrictions.
Ignik FireCan Portable Propane Fire Pit
Unlike most other fire pit models, the Ignik FireCan isn't the typical circular design, which makes it a little more portable. Made of alloy steel, it has multiple features that make it convenient to bring everywhere from the silicone handles, foldable legs, and removable lid. When not in use and the legs are folded, it packs into a neat 12 in x 8-inch box that can be efficiently packed into your car. Not to mention, it only weighs 13.2 pounds, which is one of the lightest options you'll find.
Some other benefits to this product include mesh sides, which improves heat transmission while offering added protection. That said, it does have a relatively short quick-release hose at 5 feet. Ignik shares that it can only be used with propane cylinders with capacities of 5 to 20 pounds, but it works with refillable propane tanks.
Retailing for $177.39, the Ignik FireCan has garnered an average of 4.6 stars from over 290 people on Amazon. If you are willing to spend extra, there is an upgraded model, the FireCan Deluxe for $299.95. While it is marginally heavier, it is made of powder coated steel, has fire pit + grill mode, and comes with a removable grill insert that you can use with a camping stove. But take note, although it offers several variants of the FireCan, Ignik shares that only the FireCan Elite holds a CSA certification, despite not being reviewed as highly.
Amazon Basics Portable Propane Fire Pit
So far, over 200 people have given the Amazon Basics Portable Propane Fire Pit an average of 4.7 stars on Amazon. Retailing for $131.99, the 19-inch fire pit includes the full set of the unit, carry strap, burner lid, and rocks. With a push-button ignition system, it's a good option for people who don't like dealing with complicated firing. Made of stainless steel, it's designed to work with a 20-pound tank that you can connect to with its included 10-foot gas hose.
In terms of portability, its three legs fold up, so it's easy to store. Not to mention, it's only 19.76 pounds, so it doesn't weigh an insane amount for its size. When it's fully opened, it is 19.5 in diameter which can accommodate a good number of people. While Amazon does not sell a carrying bag specifically for this model, you can get the EddHomes Carrying Bag to do the same job. With an average rating of 4.7 stars from over 500 Amazon buyers, you can purchase one for only $26.98 to help bring it to your next destination.
If you're lucky, you can occasionally snag a used model for about $100. Since it's sold by Amazon, there's a 30-day refund and replacement policy in place. While it doesn't share whether or not it holds any certifications, one reviewer shared that they were able to successfully use it during a fire ban in the United States in 2023.
Flame King Fire Bowl
With its auto ignition capabilities, Flame King Fire Pit is a good option if you don't need to worry about bringing a lighter with you for it to work. It even has a valve, so you can just adjust the flame to your preferences. Because it is compatible with 5-to-40-pound tanks, you'll have more flexibility than the models that can only handle the 20-pound ones. While it doesn't have a carrying case, it does have a stabilizer ring and fabric strap for those times you need to move it to a different location. But take note, it weighs 27.3 pounds, so it's one of the heavier options.
Over a thousand people have rated the 24-inch Flame King Fire Bowl 4.6 stars on Amazon. Priced at $154.27, it's on the cheaper end of the spectrum for this size, but you can get it even cheaper if you opt for the 19-inch version at $123.61, which is significantly lighter at 18 pounds. Both variants have a 10 ft hose and the fake lava rocks. With a single 20-pound propane tank, Flame King shares that they can last up to eight hours, which is more than enough to tide you over those cold, winter nights. And of course, for some added peace of mind, Flame King does offer a one-year manufacturer's warranty and has a CSA stamp of approval.
How we chose these propane fire pits
While there are tons of propane fire pits available in the market, one of the primary things we looked at before including them in this article is portability, especially because it will be used for camping purposes. To do this, we defined it in two ways: cooking surface area and ease of transport.
We made sure to look at fire pit options that vary in sizes, so you can choose the one best suited to the number of people in your typical camping party. In this list, we added propane options which started at around 9-inch diameter. Second, we looked at whether they are easy to transport, which is a combination of its weight and added features like handles, carry straps, and foldable legs. Afterward, we looked at the top-rated options on Amazon which have at least a four-star average rating from over a hundred reviews. While it did not affect its inclusion in our list, we also took note of some unique features, like compatibility with different-sized propane tanks and hose length.
But as a final reminder, the exact type of fire pits allowed during a fire ban will vary on your camping ground, so it's always best to consult local regulations. However, we did take note which products are CSA-approved, which you can use as a general reference. Apart from this, it's also your responsibility to check for local usage requirements, like fire permits or maximum fire heights.