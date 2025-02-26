5 Portable Propane Fire Pits For Camping During A Fire Ban

For people who love the outdoors, hunkering down next to an open flame at a campsite is a core experience that you shouldn't miss out on. However, it's not always the safest option, especially when there is a higher risk of forest fires. Depending on the season, the relevant authorities will issue fire restrictions that are best suited to the current situation, which can sometimes mean a fire ban.

While there are plenty of winter camping gadgets that you can invest in to make your cold weather excursions more comfortable, the reality is that most people would still love a good fire for many reasons, like cooking. Thankfully, fire bans don't necessarily mean zero fire, as some camping grounds allow alternatives to fill in the gaps. For example, under the Humboldt-Toiyable National Forest guidelines, there are two main aspects to allowable fire systems: reliably extinguished, which could be like an on/off button, or not easily spread, whether through the wind or its residue. Because of this, some portable fire pits, like those powered by gas or liquid fuel, meet the conditions.

In this article, we've rounded up some popular portable propane options for your next trip to the woods. But take note, different states will have varying restrictions, so you'll need to check with your local laws or the laws of your preferred campsite, plus the necessary certifications required.

