5 Winter Camping Gadgets For A More Comfortable Experience Outdoors

One of the more tiresome issues of having a campfire while it's cold is not being able to keep your whole body warm. You may find yourself rotating just to ensure there is equal warmth. However, with a heated camping chair, you can admire the fire, talk to friends, and roast a few marshmallows, all while keeping your backside toasty as well. The Homcosan Heated Chair lists for $100 and comes with a 4.5 out of five-star rating from over 1,200 users.

There are two heated sections, which include the back and the seated area. These areas' temperatures can range between 104-132 degrees Fahrenheit with three temperature settings and can heat up in 10 seconds. The amount of time for the heated chair to stay on depends on your choice of battery pack — the chair does not come with one. As long as your battery or portable charger has a USB port, though, you'll be able to keep the chair toasty.

Furthermore, other than heat, this chair comes with another feature perfect for camping — the non-slip rotating feet. These bottoms allow the chair to sit on all different terrains. It also has a side pocket, cup holder, and padded armrest. However, keep in mind that it's not small or light enough to take backpacking comfortably.

