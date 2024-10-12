8 Of The Best Emergency Radios To Have At Home (According To User Reviews)

While in the past it was a given that most of us owned at least one AM/FM radio in our homes, that's certainly not the case anymore, as many of us rely on smartphones and other tech to provide our music, news, and alarm clocks. This might seem to be all well and good, except that radios can be vitally important during an emergency — especially if power outages result in lack of access to Wi-Fi or cell phone signals. Certain emergencies, such as wildfires or tornados, can also unfold very quickly, which is why you should always have at least one radio in your home that can provide immediate news alerts and updates.

Most emergency radios are marketed as weather radios, since a key feature for many of them is access to wideband emergency alerts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), in addition to standard AM/FM frequencies. This alone makes emergency radios an example of a tool to keep on hand during seasonal storms. When choosing the right emergency radio it's wise to consider cost, battery life, durability, and the ways to keep it powered without access to the electrical grid. There are various other features available too, such as LED lights, SOS alerts, and shortwave capability.

Here are eight of the best emergency radios to have at home, according to user reviews and expert testing. More information on how these radios were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.

