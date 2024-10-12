8 Of The Best Emergency Radios To Have At Home (According To User Reviews)
While in the past it was a given that most of us owned at least one AM/FM radio in our homes, that's certainly not the case anymore, as many of us rely on smartphones and other tech to provide our music, news, and alarm clocks. This might seem to be all well and good, except that radios can be vitally important during an emergency — especially if power outages result in lack of access to Wi-Fi or cell phone signals. Certain emergencies, such as wildfires or tornados, can also unfold very quickly, which is why you should always have at least one radio in your home that can provide immediate news alerts and updates.
Most emergency radios are marketed as weather radios, since a key feature for many of them is access to wideband emergency alerts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), in addition to standard AM/FM frequencies. This alone makes emergency radios an example of a tool to keep on hand during seasonal storms. When choosing the right emergency radio it's wise to consider cost, battery life, durability, and the ways to keep it powered without access to the electrical grid. There are various other features available too, such as LED lights, SOS alerts, and shortwave capability.
Here are eight of the best emergency radios to have at home, according to user reviews and expert testing. More information on how these radios were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.
RunningSnail 4000 mAh Emergency Crank Weather Radio
RunningSnail makes a few different emergency radio products that are great portable high-tech accessories for backpacking. Its lime-green RunningSnail Emergency Crank Weather Radio with Motion Sensor Reading Lamp is especially useful. While it's not the brand's smallest model, it's still compact enough to take with you if you're traveling, need to leave in a hurry, or just want to maximize space in your emergency kit at home.
Another useful feature to have if you're expecting rough weather is multiple power options in the event of a blackout, which this radio offers — including USB charging, a hand crank, a small solar panel, and a built-in 4,000 mAh rechargeable battery that can also be used to charge other devices. While the solar panel is really just a last-resort, Bob Vila did name the product the best hand-crank flashlight for emergencies. Plus, based on over 14,450 Amazon user reviews, the radio has a 4.6 out of 5 overall customer score, and is the retailer's bestseller in weather radios.
The AM/FM radio also has access to seven NOAA weather stations, a three-mode flashlight, and even a motion sensor reading lamp if you're passing the time with a book or need to check a map or other important information. Amazon sells this emergency radio for $37.90.
Midland ER310
One of the most reliable names in emergency radios is Midland, whose various products can be found on many lists of the best weather radios on the market. For example, Wirecutter named the Midland ER310 as its top pick after testing several models. Customers are also in agreement, as the product has a 4.5 out of 5 average user score based on nearly 7,500 Amazon reviews. The rugged radio is durably built and is 8.0 x 3.4 x 2.4 inches in size. It's equipped with a crisp digital display and includes loud NOAA weather notifications in addition to AM/FM frequencies. It also comes with a 1,400 lux LED lamp, an ultrasonic dog whistle for search and rescue applications, and a Morse code-programmed SOS beacon. The flashlight has both low and high brightness settings to maximize battery life.
It can be powered by USB, solar, and a hand crank that Wirecutter says can produce 10 minutes of radio battery life with just one minute of cranking. You can also use six AA batteries (that aren't included) in a pinch. Its 2,600 mAh battery can go up to 32 hours without a charge and can be used to charge phones and other devices. If there's a drawback to the product, it's that there are certainly more affordable options out there. If you're willing to spend a little more though, you likely won't regret picking up this model.
The Midland ER310 retails on Amazon for $69.99.
Raynic CR1009 Pro NOAA Weather Radio
The Raynic CR1009 Pro NOAA Weather Radio has a 4.5 out of 5 average user score based on nearly 15,000 Amazon reviews. It also ranks second highest on the Buyer's Guide list of the best NOAA weather radios, with a near-perfect 9.8 out of 10 rating. Like many of the best emergency radios, Raynic's device has multiple ways to recharge — including solar, hand cranking, and USB, while it can also be powered by three AAA batteries. Unlike many other models, however, it can also be plugged directly into a standard wall outlet, which makes it especially useful if you're using it at home and haven't lost power, allowing you to conserve its battery for when you might really need it.
The radio has a large and clear backlit display and includes AM/FM radio, seven different NOAA channels, and even shortwave radio (2.3 – 23 MHz), which is not as common as it should be in many emergency radios. It also includes a headphone jack, flashlight, and SOS alert, and is IPX3 waterproof if you need to take it out into the elements. Plus, just because a weather radio is important for your emergency kit doesn't mean you have to throw aesthetics out the window — Raynic's product comes in four color options: black, yellow, lime green, and olive green. While its user reviews are generally positive, some have taken issue with its build quality, however, as well as its battery life.
The Raynic CR1009 Pro NOAA Weather Radio sells for $39.99.
Kaito KA500
Not only is the Kaito KA500 one of the best emergency radios to have at home, but it's also one of the top-rated hand crank flashlights for camping, which makes it an especially versatile device to keep around. It uses a battery that's rechargeable via USB, hand crank, or a 180-degree adjustable solar panel, and can also run on three AA batteries. The radio is equipped with AM/FM, seven preset NOAA weather channels with alerts, and even two shortwave receivers (3.20 – 8.00 MHz and 9.00 – 22.00 MHz). It also features a five-LED reading lamp and headphone jack if you want to listen to the radio without disturbing anyone around you.
The Kaito KA500 is designed with rubberized water-resistant casing for enhanced durability. Since it's a little bulky and weighs almost two pounds, you might find the radio to be a little awkward to use as a flashlight; however, it comes with a strap that allows you to easily carry it. If you're just keeping it at home, this shouldn't be an issue, and you won't even need to rely on battery life, as it can also be plugged into a wall outlet. Unfortunately, an AC/DC adapter isn't included with the device. These slight drawbacks haven't seemed to impact the radio's overall user reviews, however — based on nearly 13,000 Amazon reviews, it has a solid 4.5 out of 5 average customer score.
The Kaito KA500 is available from Amazon for just under $50 and comes in five different colors: black, yellow, blue, green, and dark red.
Eton Quest
Averaged from over 3,500 user reviews, the Eton Quest has a solid 4.4 out of 5 overall customer score on Amazon. The device has a thin, square design that makes it convenient to store, as well as an integrated handle that makes it just as easy to carry. In addition to AM/FM, the radio includes shortwave and NOAA weather bands with RDS that will allow you to easily receive National Weather Service alerts, including visual warnings for tornadoes, floods, hurricanes, and other events. It includes a small, backlit LCD display that can also be used as a clock and digital tuner.
The Quest also includes a bright LED flashlight as well as white and red ambient lamps with SOS capability. Its 5,200 mAh battery can be used to charge devices via USB, and you can even connect through Bluetooth to stream music and other audio through the speaker. A headphone jack is also available for more private use. The battery can be recharged by USB, solar, and an integrated hand crank. Eton's radio might not be the best option for you if you're on a tight budget, as it's one of the priciest portable emergency radios on the market. Something else to note is that, while it's one of the best-reviewed emergency radios on Amazon, some customers have noted that its radio reception can be iffy.
Amazon sells the Eton Quest for $129.
Midland WR400 Deluxe
If you keep a smaller, portable radio in your go bag and don't plan on taking your home emergency radio out of the house, then the Midland WR400 Deluxe is a solid choice. Amazon users have scored it a 4.5 out of 5, based on over 4,300 reviews. On top of that, GearLab named it one of the best weather radios available after extensively testing it and several competitors.
Since it's bigger than most models, the WR400 Deluxe also has a larger, very easy to read trilingual display that's also color coded to better communicate emergency alerts. It's capable of receiving 80 different kinds of Specific Area Message Encoder (SAME) alerts, as well as AM/FM and 10 different NOAA frequencies, which is a few more than many emergency radios offer. Also included are an 85 dB siren alarm, and a USB port for charging devices. It's also fully functional as an alarm clock, so you can keep it on your nightstand and employ it for daily use in addition to emergencies.
While it can take four AA batteries as a backup, it's designed primarily as a plug-in — so it may not be the best choice if you're expecting a prolonged power outage. You can program up to 25 different locations for more pertinent news and information, but GearLab noted that, compared to other radios, the WR400 Deluxe may be more difficult to program.
The Midland WR400 Deluxe retails on Amazon for $74.99.
RunningSnail 2000 mAh Emergency Crank Weather Radio
RunningSnail makes a more portable version of its bestselling weather radio, so if you're looking for an emergency radio for your home that you can also quickly take with you in a hurry, the RunningSnail Emergency Hand Crank Radio with LED Flashlight is a great choice. I actually own two of these compact devices and keep one of them in my go bag at all times.
Weighing just half a pound, its small size also makes it a convenient flashlight, though it doesn't have the same motion sensor reading lamp function as RunningSnail's pricier model. Its 2,000 mAh battery can be used to charge your phone in an emergency, and the rechargeable radio can be powered by both a hand crank and integrated solar panel, in addition to charging by USB. It's equipped with both AM/FM radio and access to NOAA weather channels, though it lacks a digital display.
It's also not as robust as its bigger sibling and it has a smaller battery, which not only means you'll need to recharge it more frequently, but also that it's less useful as a power bank for your devices. However, this hasn't stopped over 19,000 Amazon customers from giving the radio a 4.5 out of 5 average user score.
The list price for the RunningSnail Emergency Hand Crank Radio with LED Flashlight is $27 on Amazon, though it's currently available for just $21.90.
FosPower A1 Emergency Weather Radio
The FosPower A1 Emergency Weather Radio is one of the highest-rated emergency radios on Amazon, with a 4.6 out of 5 average customer score based on over 35,000 reviews. It's also considered to be the "best overall weather radio" available by GearLab, which thoroughly tested several different models. The device can receive AM, FM, and NOAA frequencies and includes two ergonomic knobs for easy control. Though it lacks a digital display, it does include a four-LED reading light, 1W flashlight, and SOS alarm for additional emergency capabilities. The radio is powered by a 2,000 mAh battery that can be recharged by a micro-USB, a hand crank, or the solar panel. It can also use AAA batteries as well. Since it's small and lightweight, it makes for a good travel radio in addition to being useful in your home or in an emergency kit.
CNN Underscored tested the device and noted that it comes with "a good amount of useful features" and is "simple to use," though reported that its solar panel isn't very effective. Unfortunately, that's the case for most emergency radios, however, and solar use is really only intended to be a last resort for recharging. There are also options with bigger power banks if that's important to you, but if you just want a reliable rechargeable radio that can provide weather alerts, FosPower's product won't disappoint.
Amazon sells the FosPower A1 Emergency Weather Radio for $39.99, though it currently has $2 off.
How these emergency radios were selected for this list
The user reviews for this list of the best emergency radios to have at home were sourced from Amazon, as the global retailer has a huge base of customers purchasing products and weighing in with their feedback. The more customers that contribute to an average user score, the less impact that any outlier ratings made in bad faith — whether made positively or negatively — will have on the overall score, making it a more reliable metric. All of the recommended emergency radios included in this list have at least a 4.4 out of 5 average user rating on Amazon, based on a minimum of 3,500 total reviews each, if not many thousands more.
In addition to user reviews from Amazon, the feedback from experts from several reputable publications was also referenced while compiling this list. This includes Buyer's Guide, as well as publications specifically known for their quality hands-on reviews of gear and tech products — including The New York Times Wirecutter, GearLab, Bob Vila, and CNN, which have all extensively tested multiple radios before reviewing the recommended products in this list. Additionally, I've owned one of the recommended emergency radios for many years and have thoroughly tested it myself, and feel confident including it alongside the several others mentioned above that are reliable and well worth investing in as part of your emergency preparedness gear.