6 Milwaukee Tools To Keep On Hand During Seasonal Storms

Though it probably shouldn't be used for a basement flooded with feet of water, a transfer pump is a great way to help get the leftover water out so the drying process can begin. For $229, Milwaukee's M18 1/4 HP Transfer Pump is an impressive little gadget packed with a lot of power.

Even with its smaller size, it is capable of moving up to 480 gallons of water per hour with an eight gallon-per-minute flow rate — though keep in mind that it solely depends on the battery attached to the tool. With an XC 5.0 battery pack, it can move 240 gallons. It can also generate up to 18 feet of lift from the water and 75 feet of head height to push it out, so it's designed to move water upstairs and out of your basement.

This transfer pump got a 4.6 out of five-star rating from 670 reviews at Home Depot. Of the written reviews, several indicated that it was a lifesaver when parts of their house flooded due to a storm. However, keep in mind that according to Milwaukee, this tool's ideal use is for clean water. Although, several review images show that people used it to move dirty water as well. It's probably a good idea to keep an eye on the machine, though, and properly clean it after heavy usage.

