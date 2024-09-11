5 Personal Lights From Milwaukee Power Tools That'll Fit In Your Survival Kit
Milwaukee has many lighting options offered in one of three battery systems: M12, M18, and MX FUEL. However, Milwaukee also has another battery system that powers many of the tool company's smaller lighting tools. This system runs off the REDLITHIUM USB 3.0 Ah Battery, which is fully rechargeable and the perfect solution for a light that doesn't need as much power as a job site tower light.
Moreover, a rechargeable, personal light is the perfect addition to your survival kit, whether it's an emergency tool you keep in your car or a backup to stay safe in the wilderness. Additionally, you can have solar power banks to keep the batteries charged and always have access to a lighting source, making a personal light a great investment.
Based on high ratings and positive reviews from Home Depot customers, one of the stores where you can purchase Milwaukee products, here are five personal lights from Milwaukee that'll be a great fit for your survival kit. A more thorough explanation of our methodology can be found at the end of this article.
400 Lumens LED REDLITHIUM Neck Light
A light that allows you to set it and forget it can be a game changer if you need your hands while changing a tire in the dark or something similar. For $90 at Home Depot, the 400 Lumens LED REDLITHIUM Neck Light is a simple two-sided flashlight that hangs comfortably around your neck. The LED light pieces sit on both sides of the neck pieces giving you a light you can orient in two different directions. There are two modes to choose from and the approximate allowance of run-time is around eight hours on a full battery. When the battery dies, you can either wait two hours to recharge it or replace it with a spare 3.0 Ah USB battery.
This light got a 4.4 out of five-star rating from over 1,800 customers. The most appreciated feature is the 130-degree swivel end light pieces, so you can adjust them to point in any direction you need. One reviewer mentioned that when working on a light figure in the dark, he had one pointed at the fixture and the other pointed at the toolbox to have a full range of light. However, another person did mention that their light dimmed a bit after a few minutes of being on. Keep in mind that this neck light does come with a lifetime limited warranty, so if you notice anything wrong with the manufacturing of the light, reach out to Milwaukee.
500 Lumens USB-C Rechargeable Low-Profile Magnetic Task Light
This newly-released light does not run off of the 3.0 Ah rechargeable battery like many of the other personal lights, but it is an innovative product that deserves a place on the list. The 500 Lumens USB-C Rechargeable Low-Profile Magnetic Task Light received a 4.7 out of five-star rating on Milwaukee's website — however, since it's still fairly new, there are not many reviewers yet. The ones who did leave a comment said that it was a quality light and easy to get situated for jobs.
This light has some nifty features other handheld lights do not come with. Upon first glance, it would seem that this tool is just a flat light with a magnet on the back, but it has the ability to swivel up from its base and be positioned in nearly any direction. It also comes with a split-leg design for hanging the light anywhere you need.
The light has a max brightness capacity of 500 lumens, which is high on the output mode and gives a run-time of four hours. However, on medium, you can get half the lumens and double the run-time of eight hours. It is also water and dust resistant and has a six foot drop rating. You can find this light at Home Depot for $65.
500 Lumens LED Pivoting REDLITHIUM USB Flashlight
Sometimes you may just want to hold a flashlight in your hand. The 500 Lumens LED Pivoting REDLITHIUM USB Flashlight is a standard flashlight with some extra features for $85. It offers you a 110-degree pivoting head with a 155 meter seam distance. With that said, at high for 500 lumens, you'll get about 2.5 hours of battery life. Using the flood light, though, you'll get between 400-100 lumens between high and low for anywhere between three to 10 hours — it all depends on how you use the light. There's also a magnet base for hands-free use.
When reviewing images posted from reviewers, who gave this tool a 4.7 out of five-star rating, it does look a bit smaller than you would expect. It measures at 6.125 inch tall and 1.375 inch wide, so it's a perfect fit for your hand and your survival bag while still emitting plenty of light for emergencies and jobs.
600 Lumens LED REDLITHIUM Hard Hat Headlamp
A headlamp is an asset for many reasons. It can be used while doing a job in a tight space or trekking through the woods on a backpacking trip. With 4.4 out of five stars and for $70 at Home Depot, the 600 Lumens LED REDLITHIUM Hard Hat Headlamp is not just for hard hat usage — the strap is soft enough to use as a standard headlamp. The biggest concern would potentially be the weight of the front of the headlamp due to its bulkiness, but the whole tool only weighs .33 pounds.
The most appealing asset of this 600 lumens light is the fact that the light piece can detach from the head strap and turn into a handheld light for more control. However, when it is on the head strap, it can rotate 180 degrees for a greater range of lighting. This tool also comes with five output modes as well as four hard hat clips if you do want to use it on the job site.
2,000 Lumens REDLITHIUM USB Slide Focus Flashlight
Lumens tell you how much light is being emitted from the flashlight that can be seen by the human eye, so if you want more light, you'll need a higher number of lumens. At $90, the 2,000 Lumens REDLITHIUM USB Slide Focus Flashlight is the highest lumen allowance in Milwaukee's personal lighting arsenal at 2000 lumens with a 200-meter beam distance. It's important to note that the 2000 lumens is from the light's boost mode feature. However, at the standard high you'll get 1,300 lumens, and low, you'll use 100 lumens. This light also has a six-foot drop rating and is IP66 dust proof and water resistant.
This light received a 4.2 out of five star rating from over 1,800 people. Of the reviews for this specific flashlight (the reviews are mixed with other flashlights on Home Depot's product page), the buyers were impressed by how good the light felt in their hand, and they enjoyed the slide focus to go from a flood light to spit light is less than a second. Additionally, the light button is right where you would expect it to be for easy access with your thumb.
Our methodology for selecting these Milwaukee personal lights
Owned by Techtronic Industries, the Milwaukee products featured in this article were selected after thorough research of all of the tool brand's personal flashlights. We made sure to choose ones that were small enough to fit inside a survival kit while also being powerful enough to do their lighting job properly. Additionally, these lights can be used for more than an emergency, like at a job site, in the garage, or simply around the home.
To narrow the selection down more, we took user ratings and reviews into consideration. In terms of reviews, we read through positive and negative comments to allow us to give honest feedback on the items. Each item has at least a 4.2 out of five-star rating, and they are all $90 or less, making these personal lights both reliable and relatively affordable.