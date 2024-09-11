5 Personal Lights From Milwaukee Power Tools That'll Fit In Your Survival Kit

Milwaukee has many lighting options offered in one of three battery systems: M12, M18, and MX FUEL. However, Milwaukee also has another battery system that powers many of the tool company's smaller lighting tools. This system runs off the REDLITHIUM USB 3.0 Ah Battery, which is fully rechargeable and the perfect solution for a light that doesn't need as much power as a job site tower light.

Moreover, a rechargeable, personal light is the perfect addition to your survival kit, whether it's an emergency tool you keep in your car or a backup to stay safe in the wilderness. Additionally, you can have solar power banks to keep the batteries charged and always have access to a lighting source, making a personal light a great investment.

Based on high ratings and positive reviews from Home Depot customers, one of the stores where you can purchase Milwaukee products, here are five personal lights from Milwaukee that'll be a great fit for your survival kit. A more thorough explanation of our methodology can be found at the end of this article.