Are Solar Panel Phone Chargers Actually Worth It?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Imagine having the power of the sun in the palm of your hand. In this age of tech moving toward sustainable energy, that's increasingly becoming a reality. While not quite the same as actually harnessing the sun's rays, power banks with solar panels built in can get you pretty close.

We already know solar panels can help the environment. We also know solar panels can increase your home's value. And there are cool cars that have built-in solar panel roofs as well. But can solar panels work on a small scale, like a smartphone? Will you get results similar to those of a solar charger power bank as you do with the panels sitting atop your roof?

Of course, rooftop solar panels generate quite a bit more energy because of how much bigger they are, but it's worth looking deeper into these handheld solar chargers. To help determine whether they're a worthy accessory for charging your phone, we looked at how they function and sought a few professional reviews for a hands-on opinion on how well they work.