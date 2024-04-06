Are Solar Panel Phone Chargers Actually Worth It?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Imagine having the power of the sun in the palm of your hand. In this age of tech moving toward sustainable energy, that's increasingly becoming a reality. While not quite the same as actually harnessing the sun's rays, power banks with solar panels built in can get you pretty close.
We already know solar panels can help the environment. We also know solar panels can increase your home's value. And there are cool cars that have built-in solar panel roofs as well. But can solar panels work on a small scale, like a smartphone? Will you get results similar to those of a solar charger power bank as you do with the panels sitting atop your roof?
Of course, rooftop solar panels generate quite a bit more energy because of how much bigger they are, but it's worth looking deeper into these handheld solar chargers. To help determine whether they're a worthy accessory for charging your phone, we looked at how they function and sought a few professional reviews for a hands-on opinion on how well they work.
How does a solar panel phone charger work?
To understand how a solar panel phone charger works, you really just need to know what a solar panel and a power bank are. The former, of course, is a technology that allows us to harness the power of the sun and convert it into consumable energy.
There are different types of solar panels, but they all follow the same principle: The sun strikes a solar panel, which converts the light absorbed by its cells into energy. The energy may then be directed to charge an internal battery.
When you're shopping for any power bank charger for your phone, you'll see the number rated as "mAh," or milliampere-hour. This is the measurement of how much energy a battery can store. A higher mAh essentially means you'll be carrying more power to charge your devices. For example, the average smartphone battery comes in around 5,000 mAh. In optimal conditions, a solar panel phone charger rated at 5,000 mAh should be able to fully charge most phones.
You typically want your power bank to have a higher mAh than the device you're charging, though small mAh batteries tend to be physically smaller, and easier to carry around, too.
Are solar panel phone chargers worth it?
A key to understanding if solar panel battery banks are worth it is to ask yourself how much time you'll be spending outdoors. As the name implies, the primary purpose of a solar panel phone charger is to convert the sun's light into energy for your phone and other small electronics. Though most solar panel power banks for your phone can also be charged via a wall outlet, a standard power bank phone charger is less bulky if you don't plan on using the solar panel.
You might think another factor to consider is cost. As it turns out, batteries with solar panels attached aren't much more expensive than standard battery banks.
A 36,800mAh 15W solar power phone charger sells for about $30 on Amazon, about the same price as a standard power bank without a solar charger. Even if you bump the mAh of the solar version to 42,800, you're still at a reasonable price of $60. Take into consideration, too, that batteries with solar panels attached are typically built for outdoor use and feature built-in flashlights.
So long as the charger is high-quality and you'll be spending a lot of time in the sun, there's no real reason not to consider the solar option.
Some of the best solar power chargers available
When you do shop for a charger, keep in mind that there is a difference between portable solar panels and solar panel phone chargers. The former are not quite as compact and are typically comprised of multiple panels that unfold into a larger setup. Most solar panel phone chargers are pocket-sized and have one primary panel.
If you're considering purchasing a solar panel phone charger, we've identified a few options that should serve you well on your outdoor excursions. One of the best options we've come across is a Blavor 10,000mAh Wireless Charger for $40. Boasting over 43,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, the Blavor is already one of the 10 best power banks and wireless chargers for your next camping trip.
Shoppers also seem to like Mregb's 42,800mAh Solar Charger. The fast charger earned a 4.3-star rating with just under 10,000 reviews, 81% of which were at least four stars. Lifewire reviewed an X-Dragon 10,000mAh solar charger favorably, and if that model is sold out, there is a 24,000mAh charger with 4.2 stars on Amazon that is simply a higher-capacity alternative.