Different Types Of Consumer Solar Panels (And Which Is Right For You)

Solar is the most popular form of renewable energy worldwide, accounting for a reported three-quarters of all new renewable capacity in 2023. While much of that capacity comes from large-scale solar farms, an increasing number of homeowners are opting to install solar panels to cut down their electricity bill or, in some cases, become entirely self-sufficient. That rise in popularity is expected to continue over the next few years, especially given the recent instability in global fossil fuel markets.

Harnessing solar might be becoming a more appealing option for many homeowners, but there are still some key considerations to make before installing a photovoltaic (PV) system. Chief among them is the type of solar panel to choose for your home, but other considerations include accounting for extreme weather and deciding whether to install storage. To help you decide which options are best for your home setup, this guide covers all the key choices you'll need to make.