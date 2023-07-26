Tesla Powerwall: 5 Pros And 5 Cons Of The Home Energy System

The Tesla Powerwall is a battery backup system for residential homeowners that you can buy directly from Tesla or from an installer. It houses a 13.5 kWh battery which should power a home for between one and two days according to Tesla — not bad numbers. Tesla prefers that you integrate a Tesla Powerwall with a Tesla Solar Home system, whether it's the company's solar panels or the Solar Roof, but you can still use this battery without a solar system if you prefer. In that case, it'll charge off of the power in your home and then activate when you lose power.

The Powerwall has a bunch of great features. It looks good, it's easy to control, and you can buy one with and without a power inverter to better augment your setup. Today's Powerwalls are technically the second generation. The first-generation Powerwalls are discontinued which means that, despite Tesla's naming scheme, you only have access to the newest version of the Powerwall.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the installation wait times can take a while. Owners have told stories of waits that can take as long as six to 12 months. However, it seems many installs are completed within a few months. With all that in mind, let's take a look at some other pros and cons of the Tesla Powerwall.