4 Tesla Powerwall Alternatives To Check Out In 2023

Solar panels have long been considered a great way to cut down on energy costs and reduce your impact on the environment. Unfortunately, the sun only shines for so many hours a day, so there will be times when your panels are producing more energy than you need and other times when nothing is being produced at all. Luckily there's a simple solution: install a big battery that will charge up when the sun is shining and distribute that power long after the ball of gas has called it a day.

Tesla has cornered a good chunk of that market with its Powerwall, which can keep your home going for a full day, costs over $11,000 before installation equipment is factored in, and comes with a 10-year warranty. That warranty promises that after a decade, your home's battery won't have lost any more than 30% of its capacity. You can also chain up to 10 of them together to increase your storage capacity.

In theory, a home can become energy self-sufficient by combining enough solar panels with storage solutions like the Powerwall. At worst, they also provide a solid backup if you're in an area prone to power outages. But Tesla isn't the only game in town, and there are several alternatives to the Powerwall available.