3 Reasons Home Solar Panels Might Not Be Worth Installing On Your House

As technology advances and prices increase, everyone is looking for ways to cut corners and save a penny or two. Enter solar panels, which have only continued to rise in popularity with a 10% increase in shipments into the U.S. in 2022 (following a 34% increase between 2020 and 2021), according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Installing solar panels on your home brings a wide array of benefits. Of course, long-term savings on energy bills are the biggest draw, as once you have paid off the solar panels, you practically have access to unlimited, free energy. And home solar panels typically last 25 to 30 years, assuming the panels are kept clean and working their best – ensuring those savings last long-term. According to Action for the Climate Emergency (ACE), other benefits include an increase in home value and a U.S. federal tax credit to help with the installation costs, making an investment in clean energy tech a no-brainer, right? Well, not necessarily.

Although they can help save people money and work toward solving global climate issues, solar panels aren't perfect, and there are a few reasons why home solar panels might not be worth installing on your house. Let's break down some issues that arise with the energy alternative so you can know, once and for all, if solar panels are worth the investment.