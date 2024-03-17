5 Of The Coolest Electric Cars With Solar Panel Roofs

Electric vehicles have obvious advantages in terms of their positive impact on air pollution and fuel savings, but two oft-cited barriers to entry are slow charging speeds and the lack of charging stations in rural areas. A forward-looking solution some automakers are implementing is the use of solar panels on the roof of their EVs, along with an inverter inside the vehicle to charge the batteries.

Although this adds some weight and complexity to the vehicle as well as introducing a couple of potential points of failure into the charging system, it's a sustainable way to keep an EV charged without worrying about finding a charging station or relying on an expensive home setup.

The limits of solar charging for cars are the same as for home power: Solar panels are not made of easily recycled materials, and the ability to generate power is affected by cloud and tree cover as well as the duration of daylight hours. For example, someone living in Iceland or Alaska may only see the sun for a few hours each day during the winter months. Still, solar recharging for EVs is an intriguing idea, and there are a handful of cars on the market today or on the way shortly that offer this option.