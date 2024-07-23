Milwaukee M18 Brushless 18-Inch Fan Vs. M18 Jobsite Fan: What's The Difference?

It's important to have the right tools on hand when working hard on a job site or doing a DIY project at home, but it's just as important to have the right safety gear. While that includes obvious items like gloves and safety glasses, it also includes equipment that will keep you cool and your work area well-ventilated — such as fans. With heat records breaking seemingly every summer, it's more important than ever that you keep cool while hard at work, and there are any number of reasons why air conditioning might not be an option — the power may not be turned on during construction, a client may not have A/C available, or you may be working outside.

Fans are also important not just for keeping the temperature lower but also for drying wet surfaces and clearing your area of hazardous airborne materials like sawdust, aerosol paint, and the like. You won't want just any fan, either. You'll want an appliance built for the job site that's durable enough to withstand the elements and potentially get banged up a bit. You'll also want one that's portable so that you can not only bring it to any job but place it in the ideal location as you work.

Milwaukee offers several tools that will help keep you cool, including fans. Both the M18 Brushless 18-inch Fan and M18 Jobsite Fan are part of Milwaukee's proprietary M18 battery-powered tool system, which means you'll be able to run them for hours even if you're far from a power outlet. But there are plenty of differences between the two products you'll want to know about before purchasing one. Here's a more detailed look at the differences between the Milwaukee M18 Brushless 18-inch Fan versus the M18 Jobsite Fan.