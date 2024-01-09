5 Heated Camping Chairs For Your Next Outdoor Adventure
There are many ways to stay warm while bracing for cold weather. Making hot chocolate, cozying up with a blanket, and even wearing a heated jacket can help do the trick. But wouldn't it be cool to have something that can help keep more than one part of your body warm while also giving you the ability to relax and maybe even charge your phone?
Heated camping chairs allow you to stay seated in front of a fire without having to stand up and turn to warm up your backside because the chair will help you stay toasty all around. Even better, you don't only have to use them when it's cold out. They're still camping chairs, so they can be used during all four seasons with the convenience of warmth when you need it. As attested by reviews from customers who have purchased and used the products, here are five heated camping chairs that are sure to keep you warm during your next outdoor adventure. A more in-depth explanation of this methodology can be found at the end of the article.
Gobi Heat Terrain Camping Chair
The Gobi Heat Terrain Camping Chair has it all — dual heated zones, three heat settings, and a sturdy, collapsible steel frame. On Amazon, this chair received a 4.3 our five star rating from over 190 reviewers and typically costs $180. However, as of January 2024, the price is one sale at $129.
This chair comes with a battery that takes about four hours to fully charge and can last up to nine on the low setting. Keep in mind, though, you can also use the battery pack to charge your phone as well. It can support up to 325 pounds and comes with an oversized bag, so you won't have to deal with the well-known struggle of jamming a chair back into a small sleeve.
The biggest complaint about the chair was the battery life — according to some reviewers, the battery didn't last as long as they wanted it to. However, in these reviews, they do state that they had the chair set on high, and it was below freezing. Take notice that batteries do lose power more quickly in colder weather, so you may want to bring another power source to help keep you safe out in the wilderness.
Barbella Heated Camping Chair
One trait that many camping chairs have is the lack of well-rounded comfort; they're typically open on the sides with simple armrests. Costing $108 on Amazon, the Barbella Heated Camping Chair is a bit different. It's considered a moon chair, so it's padded all around for maximum coziness. This chair received a 4.5 out of five star rating from at least 90 buyers with over 200 chairs bought in the past month.
This chair has two heating placements, the seat heating and the back heating, and they can be turned on together or separately if you only want to heat up one area. It is also incredibly durable and able to hold up to 500 pounds. One of the downsides and the biggest complaint from consumers is that this chair does not come with a battery pack so you'll need to purchase one separately. However, that gives you the opportunity to use whatever powerful power bank you want for maximum use of the chair. Other than that, reviews have stated that the quality, comfort, and heating components are all top-notch.
SUNNYFEEL Heated Camping Chair
One of the features of a camping chair that many people seem to enjoy is the added table for drinks or other items. The SUNNYFEEL Heated Camping Chair has that plus the heating element and all for only $80. This chair comes with a 4.5 out of five rating from over 2,000 reviewers.
This chair only comes with the heating element on the seat, but it can warm up to 110 degrees Fahrenheit with the simple touch of a button. The frame is made from alloy steel, can hold up to 300 pounds, and comes with anti-pitching and lever locks, which is nice when you're trying to either set up or stow away your chair. It also comes with multiple pockets, so there is ample storage in this director-like chair for anything you don't want on the attached table but still near you. However, like some others, this chair does not come with a power bank, but any style with a USB port will work.
Lamberia Heated Camping Chair
Are you looking for a simple camping chair with the extra convenience of a heating element? At $85, the Lamberia Heated Camping Chair may be your best bet. It comes with the basic look of a camping chair and when folded down, it's only 36 inches tall, which makes portability much easier. This chair has a 4.3 of five star rating from over 200 reviewers, and over 100 have been bought in the last month.
The heating element on this chair is located both on the back and the bottom, so even though it is simple, you'll have plenty of warmth on those cold camping adventures. This chair does not come with a power bank, unfortunately. However, you can get this chair up to 144 degrees Fahrenheit on the high setting or keep it at a moderate temperature of 104 degrees instead. It also comes with a large storage pouch for your phone and other items and a small cup holder perfect for a bottle of water or a soda can.
ANTARCTICA GEAR Heated Camping Chair
The ANTARCTICA GEAR Heated Camping Chair has a feature that can make your chair go from average to awesome with just a small adjustment. The backrest is completely adjustable, so you're not forced to sit up straight while trying to relax with a bit of heat on your back. That said, this chair is $100 on Amazon and has a 4.1 out of five star rating with over 175 reviews from buyers.
The company made this chair with a powder-coated steel frame that can hold up to 360 pounds. It also comes with a wide seat for all forms of comfort and so many pockets you may not be able to fill them all. However, because of the build of this chair, it is a bit heavier than some other heated chairs, coming in at nearly 16 pounds. But on the plus side, it does come with a 12v 16,000 mAh power bank, so you don't have to buy an extra component. It also comes with a two-year warranty, which is always an added perk.
How we chose these heated camping chairs
The heated camping chairs discussed in this article were selected based on high reviews from consumers. These reviews came from outdoor enthusiasts who have bought and tested the products during their camping trips or simply through everyday use. Each of these chairs has a four out of five star rating or more, costs under $180, and is high-quality. However, we do encourage you to do some extra research to make sure the chair you choose to purchase fits your camping chair needs.