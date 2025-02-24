A Brief History Of The Swiss Army Knife: The World's Most Recognizable Multi-Tool

Every good adventurer, mechanic, and anyone who fancies themselves MacGyver knows it's always wise to have a good multi-tool by your side. You just never know when you'll need to defuse a bomb, fix a cranky carburetor, or open a bottle of wine. If one of the many offerings from Leatherman, Gerber, or DeWalt (all in our Top 5 Best Multi-tools for Hiking and Camping list) don't float your boat, then perhaps the iconic firehouse red multibladed pocketknife adorned with the white Swiss federal cross logo is more your speed.

Advertisement

The Swiss Army knife (SAK) from Victorinox is a singular object with numerous uses that has become so globally recognizable that it's become a standard term when explaining almost any item that includes multiple levels of functionality (i.e., "the Swiss army knife of travel jackets" or "the Swiss Army knife of campers"). You know a thing works reliably and effectively when NASA has included it in their astronaut's survival kit since 1992. Not only does the SAK come in many different versions, all laden with an astounding number of different tools, but some of those — like the fish scaler — can be used in at least seven distinct ways.

So, let's hop into the Wayback Machine and see where this small but mighty pocketknife originated. To be clear, it wasn't the first "multi-tool." Similar products were made in Germany prior to the SAK's appearance, and multi-function utility knives — complete with a knife, spoon, fork, spike, spatula, and pick — were used by travelers in ancient Rome as far back as 200-300 AD.

Advertisement