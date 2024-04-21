There's A Reason The USAF Keeps Flying The U-2 Dragon Lady

You don't hear much about it, but the U.S. Air Force has been flying an aircraft that made its first flight in 1955. The U-2 Dragon Lady is one of the longest-serving aircraft in the U.S. inventory, and there's a reason the USAF continues using it in one military conflict after another — it's reliable, difficult to shoot down, and can perform a variety of tasks in and out of combat operations.

The U-2 arose after World War II when the U.S. sought to utilize aerial reconnaissance against the growing threat of the Soviet Union. This necessitated an aircraft capable of flying at incredibly high altitudes and the development of special equipment to conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions in and out of enemy territory. The U-2 entered development in the early 1950s and continued production until 1989, leaving 31 operational aircraft in the inventory.

Since its first mission in 1956, the U-2 has flown in support of every major military operation during combat and peacetime operations. Because of this, some may wonder why the USAF continues using such antiquated equipment when unmanned aerial vehicles like the RQ-4 Global Hawk or ISR-capable satellites are readily available. The simple answer is that the U-2 has a demonstrated track record of success going back nearly 70 years and serves its purpose well.