6 Of The Most Expensive Swiss Army Knife Products, Ranked By Price
With its origins dating back to use by the late-1800s, the Swiss Army Knife has been the multitool of choice for generations of users, and that list includes legions of citizens with little to no affiliation to the Swiss military. Indeed, over the years the Swiss Army Knife has become a go-to gadget for fathers, sons, mothers, and daughters all over the globe since Karl Elsener patented his "Swiss Officer's and Sports Knife" in 1897. Heck, the tool was even a favorite of television's favorite gadgeteer MacGyver during the heyday of that classic television series.
While Elsener once faced competition in the Swiss Army Knife market over the years, his Victorinox is still widely regarded as the home of the famous bladed multitool. Fittingly, Victorinox still manufactures its Swiss Army Knives in its Ibach, Switzerland factory. However, in the more than 125-years since Elsener filed his patent for the O.G. Swiss Army Knife, Victorinox's handy blades have evolved to include tools — even a multi-use fish scaler — and models that Elsener likely couldn't have imagined in the earliest days of his company.
The same could be said for the vast range of products that are currently being offered by Victorinox, which now extends well beyond the pocketknife and multitool market. Yes, some of the items found in the company's online storefront are also quite pricey. Here's a look at some of the more expensive products you can currently buy from the makers of the Swiss Army Knife.
The Evolution S54 Grip: $182
Despite Victorinox's continued advances in markets other than pocketknife multitools, it's safe to assume that the company that the Swiss Army Knife built will always build Swiss Army Knives. As noted, however, those products have evolved dramatically since Karl Elsener debuted the first of the Swiss Army Knife line, and a case could be made that the Evolution S54 Grip is one of the more advanced multitool knives Victorinox has delivered.
"Evolution" is, after all, right there in the knife's name, but with a sticker price of $182 on Amazon, it's clear the advancements do not come cheap. While some may flinch at ponying up nearly $200 for a pocketknife, the Evolution S54 is a multitool blade that even MacGyver might envy. The evolved Swiss Army Knife is made for virtually any adventure you can throw at it and comes fit with more than a dozen different tools that Victorinox claims offer 32 separate functions.
Among those tools are the standard blade fixtures like a blade, nail file, scissor, and screwdriver. Apart from those standards, the Evolution S54 also comes fit with a bevy of equally useful devices, including a wrench, corkscrew, bottle opener, wood saw, magnifying glass, compass, and pliers, among others. Those tools fit inside a durable, ergonomically designed Polyamide plastic casing with specially formed scales that offer additional grip. Perhaps even more important is that the Evolution S54 comes with a lifetime warranty from Victorinox.
Wine Master Wood Knife: $195
The little twisty corkscrew tool has long been a fixture among the devices that fold into the casing of a Swiss Army Knife. But if you've ever been forced to use one to open a bottle of wine in the wilderness, you know they're not entirely ideal for such a job. Those corkscrew tools are, after all, made on the short side, which can result in a broken cork if you aren't careful. Likewise, the standard knife setup doesn't include a two-step lever that can help ease the removal of the cork itself.
In lieu of solving those tricky design issues, the Swiss Army Knife team instead designed its very own wine tool in the Wine Master Wood Knife. Of course, at a cost of $195 on its home website or on Amazon, the Swiss Army wine key may be a luxury best suited to some of the more legit Oenophiles out there. But if you can justify the cost, it is a handsome and handy piece of equipment to keep around your home bar.
To be clear, the Wine Master is not solely designed for the uncorking of wine bottles, and comes equipped with a large lockable blade that is better suited to other uses. But opening wine is the primary function, as evinced by the extra long corkscrew, a small foil cutter, and a two-step hinged lever. The case is also made from real Walnut, which you can keep safe with an included leather case.
The Swiss Tool X multitool: $210
It would be easy enough to argue that the multitool as the modern world has come to know it may not even exist had the Swiss Army Knife not pioneered the concept of a fold-away multitool that is small enough to fit in your pocket. Of course, even as their handy knives continue to be a staple in the pockets of users all over the world, Victorinox has indeed ventured into the world of the more traditional, fold over needle nose plier styled multitools as we've come to know them today.
While Victorinox offers a full range of such tools, the Swiss Tool X Plus Ratchet as a standout, if only because it actually comes with a functional ratchet handle. As useful as any handy person will no doubt find that ratchet, the Swiss Tool X also comes with several other handy tools that fold neatly into its handles, including Swiss Army Knife staples like a large blade, a 2-millimeter screwdriver, scissors, a file, a bottle opener, a wood saw, a wrench and a ruler, to name a few. Of course, when the tool is fully open you also have a functional needle nose plier as well.
Victorinox promises that the Tool X delivers as many as 38 different functions, and it includes a leather carrying case that boasts a 2-year warranty. The Tool X, however, comes with a lifetime guarantee from Victorinox, and apart from its obvious versatility, that fact may make its $210 ($190 on Amazon) price tag a touch more palatable.
15-piece Knife Set and Cutlery Block: $299.99
We realize that we've spent considerable time talking a lot about blades and blade-equipped devices here. But we are, after all, exploring various products from the company that birthed the Swiss Army Knife, so discussing multiple cutting tools is to be expected, right? As such, we'll take this moment to turn your attention to a slightly different sort of knife, because Victorinox indeed makes a full line of chef's blades and cutlery. We're focusing on the latter here, as the brand's Classic Cutlery Block and Knife Set is a collection fit for anyone's kitchen.
As one might expect from Victorinox, the collection of knives comprising this set is indeed comprehensive, and includes both a 3 1/4-inch paring knife, a 4 1/2-inch serrated utility knife, a 5-inch utility chef's knife, a 7” Granton Blade Santoku knife, an 8-inch chef's knife, an 8 1/4-inch serrated bread knife, as well as 6 classic steak knives, multipurpose shears, and a 10-inch steel sharpening rod.
Those blades and tools are kept safe and sound in a durable cutlery block carved from real wood that could class up any countertop and includes individual slots for each piece included in the set. The dishwasher safe, high carbon steel blades and slip resistant handles are also guaranteed for life by Victorinox. While there are more expensive knife sets available from Victorinox, at $299.99 — it's also the same price on Amazon – this 15-piece set provides some legit bang for your buck for folks who are just starting to get their culinary game together.
The Spectra 3.0 Suitcase: $700
Whether you realize it or not, the same cross logo you find on the Swiss Army Knife has been adorning a line of high-quality travel gear since the late-1990s. In the quarter century since Victorinox entered the travel bag game, its offerings have come to include everything from messenger and computer bags, to duffels, wallets, and luggage. As we're discussing big ticket items for this piece, we'll turn our gaze on that last category, as Victorinox offers some pricey options to travelers looking to take its cross-branded gear with them on the road.
Enter Victorinox's Spectra 3.0 Suitcase, which, at present, will set consumers back a cool $700 ($525 on Amazon). Cost aside, the 4-wheeled dual caster roller — available in red and matte black — is a sight to behold in terms of design, boasting sleek curves, and a hardshell exterior highlighted by smooth and rippled surfaces. That shell is made from SORPLAS, which Victorinox notes is a high-performance recycled polycarbonate material designed by Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, ensuring Spectra 3.0 is as durable as it is stylish.
The case includes a telescopic handle that locks into different positions based on the height you need, as well as roomy dual compartments, one which fully zips over and one that secures clothes with a flexible x-strap. Even better is that the suitcase expands as much as 40% larger when the need arises, making the Spectra 3.0 a versatile addition to your travel arsenal.
Dive Pro Automatic Watch: $1,500
Here's one for the folks who enjoy walking into a store and purchasing the most expensive thing they can find. And at $1,500, Victorinox's Dive Pro Automatic Watch is about the priciest item available from the company behind the Swiss Army Knife. The Swiss are, of course, renowned for manufacturing world class timepieces, with many major watch brands aspiring to produce products that match Swiss standards. While Victorinox may not be listed among the world's more legit luxury watch brands, the company has built a line of tough, high-priced timepieces worthy of the Swiss legacy.
Among those watches, the Dive Pro Automatic looks to be the highest-priced, and if you regularly spend time diving deep beneath the surface of the water, you might find that this Swiss timepiece is well worth the investment. The Dive Pro is a certified diver's watch that offers ISO 6425 certification along with water, shock, and pressure resistance up to 300 m (or 990 ft). Automatic movement also ensures you'll never have to worry about changing a depleted battery. Meanwhile, its sandblasted gray casing and open face design delivers style in spades, with Victorinox offering the Dive Pro with either an orange or classic black wristband.
The watch also boasts a unidirectional rotating bezel with 20-minute time interval gradation, ensuring you can better track how much time you've spent under water. The Dive Pro also comes with a 5-year warranty from Victorinox, and at the time of this writing, you can save yourself a Benjamin because the Dive Pro Automatic is listed for $1,399 on Amazon.