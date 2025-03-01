6 Of The Most Expensive Swiss Army Knife Products, Ranked By Price

With its origins dating back to use by the late-1800s, the Swiss Army Knife has been the multitool of choice for generations of users, and that list includes legions of citizens with little to no affiliation to the Swiss military. Indeed, over the years the Swiss Army Knife has become a go-to gadget for fathers, sons, mothers, and daughters all over the globe since Karl Elsener patented his "Swiss Officer's and Sports Knife" in 1897. Heck, the tool was even a favorite of television's favorite gadgeteer MacGyver during the heyday of that classic television series.

While Elsener once faced competition in the Swiss Army Knife market over the years, his Victorinox is still widely regarded as the home of the famous bladed multitool. Fittingly, Victorinox still manufactures its Swiss Army Knives in its Ibach, Switzerland factory. However, in the more than 125-years since Elsener filed his patent for the O.G. Swiss Army Knife, Victorinox's handy blades have evolved to include tools — even a multi-use fish scaler — and models that Elsener likely couldn't have imagined in the earliest days of his company.

The same could be said for the vast range of products that are currently being offered by Victorinox, which now extends well beyond the pocketknife and multitool market. Yes, some of the items found in the company's online storefront are also quite pricey. Here's a look at some of the more expensive products you can currently buy from the makers of the Swiss Army Knife.

