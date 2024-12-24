Who Owns Ridgid Tools And Where Are They Made?

As one of the better choices among the major power tools brands, Ridgid Tools is a staple of garages, workshops, and job sites everywhere. Folks from various trades have looked to the brand for high quality power and hand tools, allowing it to become such a well-established name over the years. Of course, all of this success didn't occur overnight. Ridgid has had a presence on the tool scene for over 100 years, finding its start in 1923 with the creation of the modern pipe wrench. Back then, the company was led and owned by its founder, Carl Ingwer Sr.

Advertisement

Fast forward a century, and to no surprise, the ownership structure of Ridgid looks a bit different than it did during the 1920s. Ingwer Sr. has since passed away, and the tenured tool manufacturer is now led by Craig Sumner, who took on the position of president in 2021. As far as Ridgid's parent company, that title has belonged to Emerson Electric since 1966. Emerson has also taken ownership of the likes of Klauke and Greenlee, expanding its reach into different sectors of the labor force.