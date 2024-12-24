Who Owns Ridgid Tools And Where Are They Made?
As one of the better choices among the major power tools brands, Ridgid Tools is a staple of garages, workshops, and job sites everywhere. Folks from various trades have looked to the brand for high quality power and hand tools, allowing it to become such a well-established name over the years. Of course, all of this success didn't occur overnight. Ridgid has had a presence on the tool scene for over 100 years, finding its start in 1923 with the creation of the modern pipe wrench. Back then, the company was led and owned by its founder, Carl Ingwer Sr.
Fast forward a century, and to no surprise, the ownership structure of Ridgid looks a bit different than it did during the 1920s. Ingwer Sr. has since passed away, and the tenured tool manufacturer is now led by Craig Sumner, who took on the position of president in 2021. As far as Ridgid's parent company, that title has belonged to Emerson Electric since 1966. Emerson has also taken ownership of the likes of Klauke and Greenlee, expanding its reach into different sectors of the labor force.
Ridgid tools are made all over the world
At its core, Ridgid Tools is an American company. Back when it was established in 1923, it called Elyria, Ohio, home, and just past its 100th birthday, it still holds a place there. Its headquarters there has undertaken everything from tool manufacturing to training to corporate matters since the building opened its doors in 1943. At the same time, Ridgid could've never reached the heights it has without some measure of expansion. For its pipe wrenches in particular, the Erie, Pennsylvania Urick Foundry is where the iron wrench handles are created. Yet, the facts of Ridgid's manufacturing don't end here.
As anyone who has spent any time in the tool aisle knows, there's far more to Ridgid than its iconic pipe wrench. The brand has no shortage of power tools to offer, too — which you should register once you get them — and this expanded catalog means moving to other parts of the world. Some Ridgid tools are made by the Hong Kong, China-based Techtronic Industries, the company behind a host of other well-known power tool brands like Milwaukee and Ryobi. TTI is responsible for the AEG line of tools, which are branded as Ridgid, specifically within the United States.
How are Ridgid and Home Depot related?
Home Depot is a one-stop shop for all things carpentry, plumbing, DIY, and more, with tools and supplies galore. As such, the massive hardware chain features a wide selection of power tools from a range of brands. Still, even though there are several big-name brands on display at each store, Ridgid Tools, in particular, has become synonymous with Home Depot. This, coupled with the two brands sharing an orange color scheme, creates the illusion that Home Depot either owns or oversees the manufacturing of Ridgid tools. As established, this is not at all the case.
So, what exactly is the working relationship between these two entities? While not owned by Home Depot, Ridgid is a brand exclusive to the store and one of the top tools brands exclusive to one hardware store. Ridgid has been a staple of Home Depot since its massive launch at the store in 2003, with sale exclusivity being the extent of their relationship up to this point. Ridgid joins Ryobi and Milwaukee as Home Depot's three exclusive cordless power tool brands.
Though Ridgid Tools might look like it's entirely Home Depot's responsibility, as it turns out, its distribution deal there is where their overlap begins and ends. Evidently, there's far more to the story when it comes to the manufacturing and ownership of Ridgid that lies beneath the surface.