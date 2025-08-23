Here's Who Really Owns All Of The Major Tool Brands

The power tool market is crowded with a plethora of brands claiming to offer the best performance or value for money, and sometimes choosing between them can be a matter of simply picking your favorite brand. Most regular tool users have one or more brands they favor and others they prefer to avoid, but many are unsure which corporation benefits when they purchase tools from a specific brand. While in some cases, tool brands are independent companies with decades of history, in other cases, what seem to be familiar names are in fact owned by international conglomerates that you might never have heard of.

Several of the biggest American toolmaking brands are no longer owned by American companies, having been the subject of acquisitions or mergers. Some are recent, while others have been foreign-owned for decades, and it can be hard to keep track of who owns what. These major tool brands all have decades of history and are well-known names in the American tool market, but who owns the name may surprise you.