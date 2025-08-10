13 Popular Tool & Appliance Brands Owned By China's Techtronic Industries (TTI)

Techtonic Industries, or TTI, is a name that plenty of tool users will be familiar with. Consumers won't readily see these three letters on the power tool or appliance box they've just taken home, but rest assured, the brand behind the abbreviation is standing behind the name you know and love in many instances. Techtronic Industries is a Chinese/Hong Kong-based conglomerate entity that owns and manufactures a surprisingly large range of major tool brands and appliance offerings.

The company got its start in 1985 and soon after began operating as a supplier, distributing power tools to U.S. brands. In 1988, the company's first manufacturing facility opened in Dongguan, China, and it became a publicly listed company in 1990 on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Perhaps the company's first major acquisition, TTI became the owner of Vax in 1999, and it's been a story of growth and expansion from there. The early 2000s were a time of immense change within TTI's halls, and numerous big-name brands that it still owns today were purchased at this time (interestingly enough, positioned between the major stock market meltdowns of the dot-com bubble and the housing market collapse). TTI has continued its growth into the present market, and there's a good chance that you use TTI products in your everyday life or DIY tasks on a routine basis. TTI owns and builds a number of store-exclusive products, as well as widespread brands that are sold in abundance. These are some of the most popular brands in the company's portfolio.