4 Milwaukee Patents We Hope Become A Reality

The history of Milwaukee Tool goes back over 100 years, but the popular tool company is still innovating to this day. In just the last year or so, it has filed several patents for new products or features that can be integrated into existing ones. If successful, these patents could not only lead to new Milwaukee tools, but could also influence the entire industry — just as previous Milwaukee innovations have influenced competitor brands, such as the first reciprocating saw and the use of lithium-ion batteries in consumer power tools.

Many of its filings are technical and full of dense engineering language, though some still stand out for what's hinted to come. That said, there's no guarantee any of these ideas will hit the market — and if they do, they may not look or function anything like what the patent describes. Internal testing and focus groups often lead to concepts being shelved or completely overhauled, and newer technology can sometimes render a patented idea obsolete before it's even close to production. All kinds of companies file patents for potential products all the time that never see the light of day, and Milwaukee is no exception. Nonetheless, here are four Milwaukee patents we hope do end up hitting store shelves at some point — preferably sooner rather than later.