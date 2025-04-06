The Power Tool Technology You May Not Know Milwaukee Invented

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Milwaukee has been making tools over a century now, so it's no surprise that the brand has a long, storied history. Not only has the company manufactured many high-quality tools over the years, but Milwaukee has also introduced some of the first products of their kind — innovations that changed the power tool industry across the board. For instance, Milwaukee founder A.H. Petersen designed the Hole Shooter, the first-ever one-handed power drill, which was commissioned by Henry Ford to increase efficiency on his assembly lines.

Another Milwaukee innovation came more recently — in 2005, the company introduced the first lithium-ion battery designed for cordless power tools. Over the next 20 years, this game-changing power tool technology spread throughout the industry and is now used to power most cordless power tools today, including those by all major tool brands.

Before Milwaukee introduced Li-ion technology, cordless power tools typically relied on nickel-cadmium (NiCd) batteries. NiCd batteries are pretty effective in both cold and hot temperatures while offering a long life cycle and consistent power output. However, Milwaukee saw an opportunity in investing in lithium battery technology, which not just improved upon the power source but would also allow the brand to offer more diverse cordless tools. The company ultimately spent millions of dollars designing its first Li-ion battery — the V28. Considering the technology is still used today and Milwaukee is currently one of the best major power tool brands on the market, its investment appears to have been worth it.

