The 6 Most Useful Tools For Removing Mortar

For thousands of years, humans have used mortar to bind stones and bricks together to build durable, long-lasting structures. The strength of mortar is one of the primary reasons it's been so useful for millennia, though its relative simplicity and affordability are also factors — after all, you only need water, sand, and easy-to-find materials like cement, chalk, or limestone to create it. However, its strength also makes it a bit of a burden when you want to remove mortar — don't forget, the Big Bad Wolf had no problem when it came to blowing down straw and stick houses, but when it came to brick and mortar, he hit an impasse.

However, the wolf could've had an easier time blowing a brick house down if he had the right tools for removing mortar. While you might think those tools could be anything that's powerful enough to blast away at hardened rock, you'd be wrong — demolition may seem easier than the act of building, but when it comes to removing mortar, it involves more than just blindly hacking away. You'll need to be more precise, especially if you're trying to protect the integrity of materials around the mortar you're removing. You'll also want to make sure you're equipped with the right safety gear — including eye protection, gloves, and a mask to deal with the dust.

Here are six recommendations for specific tools for removing mortar that are worth investing in if you don't already have them in your tool kit. You can find further information on how these tools were selected at the end of this list.

