6 Non-Milwaukee Tools That Work With Milwaukee Batteries
Milwaukee is a popular major tool brand for a reason, and has no shortage of admirers and users. However, the brand's products tend to be more expensive than similar options from other tool brands. Fortunately, if you've already purchased a Milwaukee battery to power one of its cordless tools, you can also use it for a number of cheaper, third-party tools as well. Some of these alternative tools are so affordable, in fact, you may decide to purchase a few Milwaukee batteries just to use them, whether they're pre-owned ones from a garage sale or brand new from the hardware store.
Milwaukee batteries come in a few different voltages and are part of different proprietary systems manufactured by the brand. For example, the Milwaukee M18 system of cordless tools uses the company's 18-volt batteries in various capacities, from 1.5 Ah batteries to 12 Ah, as well as compatible chargers. Here are six non-Milwaukee tools that have been verified to be compatible with Milwaukee batteries by — and given positive reviews from — customers who've purchased and used them. You can find more information on how these tools were selected at the end of this list.
Bitoon 2-in-1 Mini Chainsaw
There are several chainsaws made by Milwaukee, including a battery-powered mini-chainsaw that's intended more for pruning than cutting down trees. Even though the 8-inch chainsaw is fairly small, it's still quite expensive and costs more than many full-sized chainsaws sold by other brands. But, if you're in the market for a pruning chainsaw and have a Milwaukee M18 battery in your possession, you can save a lot of money by opting instead for the Bitoon 2-in-1 Mini Chainsaw. You may even find it to be more useful than the first-party saw made by Milwaukee, as Bitoon's tool has both an 8-inch bar and a 6-inch for even smaller-duty tasks.
The mini chainsaw is equipped with an 800W brushless motor that, with a 4 Ah battery, can power up to 70 cuts per charge on 4x4 pressure-treated wood. Its chain speed is 26 feet per second, so you'll only need eight seconds to cut four inches of wood. You don't have to worry about fatigue, either, as the compact tool weighs less than 3 pounds without a battery.
Bitoon's mini chainsaw also features a tool-free chain tensioner and simple bar lock knob for swapping out chains, as well as an automatic oiler that will keep the tool constantly lubricated even as you're cutting — whether you're trimming branches, pruning shrubbery, or cutting firewood. Based on nearly 600 Amazon ratings, the product has a solid 4.4 out of 5 average customer score, with reviewers stating that the tool deftly cuts through branches and is simple to control. However, there are some complaints that the chain loosens too much and that it can often get caught.
The Bitoon 2-in-1 Mini Chainsaw retails on Amazon for $69.99.
DIYtoolifz ½-inch Cordless Impact Wrench
Milwaukee tops SlashGear's list of the best major cordless impact wrench brands, but it also makes some of the most expensive models. The M18 Fuel High Torque ½-inch Wrench is nearly $300, for example. On the other hand, the DIYtoolifz ½-inch Cordless Impact Wrench, which is compatible with the very same line of M18 batteries, provides nearly as much torque and costs less than $100.
The DIYtoolifz ½-inch Cordless Impact Wrench can produce a range of 0-2,100 rpm and up to 900 ft-lbs of tightening torque or 950 ft-lbs of loosening torque, so you'll be able to use it for both professional jobs or DIY projects, and simpler tasks like removing a car tire. That range of applications is even wider thanks to the tool's ability to use three different speed settings, including a reverse mode and an auto-stop feature that can help prevent over-tightening.
A ½-inch hog ring allows you to quickly switch out sockets without interrupting your workflow, and the tool's ergonomic handle allows you to grip and use it longer without getting fatigued. The manufacturer says that, with an M18 battery and an efficiency brushless motor, the product runs 60% longer than traditional motored impact wrenches. The impact wrench has an encouraging overall user rating of 4.3 out of 5, with nearly 150 Amazon customers weighing in. That score would likely be even higher, except that a small minority of reviews mention problems with the tool's reverse mode.
Amazon sells the DIYtoolifz ½-inch Cordless Impact Wrench for $99, though it's currently discounted for $89.99. You can also bundle it with a storage case and six sockets for $119.99 (currently down from $129.99).
Azocek LED Work Light
Work lights can be incredibly useful if you're working at night or in low-lit interior areas, which is why there are many lighting options made by Milwaukee, including cordless options powered by the brand's M18 batteries. However, with cheaper options, you can illuminate a larger area for the same cost — for the price of one M18 LED Work Light, you can purchase a 2-pack of the Azocek LED Work Light, which uses the same type of battery.
The 40-watt Azocek LED Work Light outputs 6,000 lumens of brightness at a 6,500K color temperature, so it will work great for outdoor work at night, as well as plenty of other uses such as outdoor evening parties, camping trips, or working under your vehicle. The tool is built to quickly dissipate heat and is equipped with overload, overheating, and over-current protection. It also employs low-voltage protection to preserve the battery, automatically shutting off when it's close to dying.
You should note that on Amazon, there are multiple complaints from reviewers saying that the light can run very hot — so exercise caution when operating it. Despite this negative feedback from some, over 200 Amazon customers have given the work light a strong 4.5 out of 5 overall user rating, though.
The Azocek LED Work Light retails for $19.99, while a 2-pack is available for $35.99.
Fordwalt Cordless Stick Water Transfer Pump
Based on over 220 Amazon ratings, the Fordwalt Cordless Stick Water Transfer Pump has a positive 4.2 out of 5 average customer score, and can really come in handy when you've got a flooded basement or just need to distribute water collected from rain buckets to your lawn and garden. Reviewers who've purchased the tool say that not only is it easy to use and has a solid pumping capacity, but that it also gets the job done quickly — the Fordwalt Cordless Stick Water Transfer Pump can move a whopping 720 gallons per hour.
The portable sump pump has a 26-foot max head height and utilizes a 36-inch submersible aluminum barrel to transfer water. Its ¾-inch outlet conveniently connects to standard garden hoses, so you can transfer water well across your property. It can even be used with detachable sediment filters to clean the water as it moves it.
The stick pump works with the push of a button, and an automatic shut-off timer can be set to 5, 10, or 15-minute intervals to preserve both the pump and the battery. The similar Milwaukee Stick Pump can last a half hour and pump around 275 gallons on a single charge with a 12-volt, 4 Ah battery. The Fordwalt Cordless Stick Water Transfer Pump is compatible with Milwaukee's 18V batteries, however, and you may get even more run time. Unfortunately, though, larger-capacity M18 batteries won't physically fit with Fordwalt's tool.
On Amazon, the list price of the Fordwalt Cordless Stick Water Transfer Pump is $109.99, though it's currently discounted for $99.99.
Cerycose Cordless Oscillating Tool
The M18 Fuel Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool is one of several Milwaukee tools to build out your on-the-go kit, but the device costs well over $200. If you're looking for a cheaper alternative that uses the same battery, you should consider the much more affordably-priced Cerycose Cordless Oscillating Tool. The multi-tool comes with four different blades, 15 sandpaper pads, a scraper, and a sanding plate, so you'll be able to use it for all kinds of applications, including sanding, trimming, and low-intensity sawing and cutting of materials such as plaster, carpet, laminates, plastic pipes, skirting boards, copper, and soft non-ferrous metals.
The device offers six different speeds to make it even more versatile. With its brushless motor and powered by a Milwaukee battery, it can generate between 8,500 and 21,000 oscillations per minute, allowing you to quickly switch between tasks like precision polishing and metal cutting. When you need to swap out a blade, a quick-release lever allows you to do so in seconds.
The tool's compact, right-angle design conveniently allows you to use it in tight corners and other hard-to-reach areas. An included auxiliary handle can be attached to give you even firmer two-handed control when needed. The product has a positive 4.2 out of 5 overall user score, averaged from over 440 customer ratings. Customers have singled out its build quality and durability, as well as its battery power. There is a minority of reviews criticizing its cut quality, however, and others that complain about its loud noise level.
The Cerycose Cordless Oscillating Tool is available from Amazon for $57.99.
Ecarke Power Inverter
Ecarke is a lesser-known brand that offers products such as the Ecarke Power Wheel Adapter, which is one of many useful third-party Ryobi accessories. It also makes tools compatible with the Milwaukee ecosystem, such as the Ecarke Power Inverter, which is currently the #1 best-selling power tool battery converter on Amazon. The 200-watt inverter allows you to use an M18 battery to power or recharge other devices and appliances, making it incredibly useful if you're working far from any wall outlets or are off-the-grid, such as at a campsite.
It's also handy in blackouts — not just because it can serve as an emergency power source, but because it includes an integrated 2,000-lumen LED light. The lamp head can be adjusted up to 75 degrees, making it even easier to see what you're plugging in when it's dark. Ecarke's inverter includes two 5V USB ports, a USB-C port, and a 110V-120V AC for appliances that need a three-prong outlet.
Based on over 230 customer ratings, the Ecarke Power Inverter has an average user score of 4.2 out of 5 on Amazon, with positive reviews highlighting the value of the product considering its low cost. Unfortunately, a tenth of the tool's ratings are just 1 star out of 5, with several users saying it has poor battery life. For what it's worth, over two-thirds of reviews are 5 out of 5 stars, and these customers seemed to have very few problems with the device.
Amazon sells the Ecarke Power Inverter for $48.99.
How these tools were selected for this list
The recommended non-Milwaukee tools selected for this list have been verified to work with Milwaukee batteries by examining reviews from customers who've purchased and used them. These reviews came from Amazon, which has enough customers weighing in on individual products that any fake reviews or ones made in bad faith, whether positively or negatively, won't have much of an impact on the average user rating. All the recommended tools in this list have an overall customer score of at least 4.2 out of 5 based on at least 145 reviews — if not hundreds more — which means you can expect them to perform well and reliably work as advertised.
A range of different types of tools were included on this list to better suit a wider range of needs. Whether you're looking to do some woodworking, need to transfer water from one place to another, or just want to be prepared for a power outage, this list should include at least one third-party Milwaukee-powered cordless tool that you'll find useful.