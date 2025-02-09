6 Non-Milwaukee Tools That Work With Milwaukee Batteries

There are several chainsaws made by Milwaukee, including a battery-powered mini-chainsaw that's intended more for pruning than cutting down trees. Even though the 8-inch chainsaw is fairly small, it's still quite expensive and costs more than many full-sized chainsaws sold by other brands. But, if you're in the market for a pruning chainsaw and have a Milwaukee M18 battery in your possession, you can save a lot of money by opting instead for the Bitoon 2-in-1 Mini Chainsaw. You may even find it to be more useful than the first-party saw made by Milwaukee, as Bitoon's tool has both an 8-inch bar and a 6-inch for even smaller-duty tasks.

The mini chainsaw is equipped with an 800W brushless motor that, with a 4 Ah battery, can power up to 70 cuts per charge on 4x4 pressure-treated wood. Its chain speed is 26 feet per second, so you'll only need eight seconds to cut four inches of wood. You don't have to worry about fatigue, either, as the compact tool weighs less than 3 pounds without a battery.

Bitoon's mini chainsaw also features a tool-free chain tensioner and simple bar lock knob for swapping out chains, as well as an automatic oiler that will keep the tool constantly lubricated even as you're cutting — whether you're trimming branches, pruning shrubbery, or cutting firewood. Based on nearly 600 Amazon ratings, the product has a solid 4.4 out of 5 average customer score, with reviewers stating that the tool deftly cuts through branches and is simple to control. However, there are some complaints that the chain loosens too much and that it can often get caught.

The Bitoon 2-in-1 Mini Chainsaw retails on Amazon for $69.99.