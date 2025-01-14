6 Third-Party Ryobi Accessories That Would Come In Handy For Any User
Ryobi has long been a trusted source for top-notch power tools and equipment for novice users to DIY enthusiasts to working professionals. Its wide selection of products such as drills, pressure washers, vacuums, lawn mowers, sanders, and fans pack plenty of power while being easier to use and more affordable than many competitors. However, while Ryobi's family of tools are well-known for their interconnected nature, you might be surprised to learn how many third-party items work in tandem with the brand.
Using third-party accessories tends to get a bad rep — especially from companies that want you to buy as many items from them as possible. While you'll definitely come across some products you'll want to avoid, you can find plenty of quality items that work in tandem with your Ryobi if you look in the right places. Doing so can benefit you in more ways than one. Many times you'll find that third-party products are cheaper than those from the official company. It also gives you more options down the line if you choose to try out a tool from another brand, as many third-party items are generally designed to be compatible with as wide a variety of tools as possible.
But just because a third-party item is less expensive doesn't mean you should sacrifice quality. We've gathered up a list of six third-party accessories that were chosen based on a number of factors including the versatility of each item's functionality, user reviews, and the overall value compared to official Ryobi products. More about our methodology is described at the end of this article.
BPOPO 1/4-Inch Hex Bit Holders
If you regularly use a Ryobi power drill, chances are you also use a lot of drill bits. Like similarly tiny accessories, it's easy to lose track of these items. Doing so can become a frustrating ordeal, as the time you've wasted looking for them could have been used towards something productive. Having something to keep them organized can go a long way and save you on headaches.
The BPOPO 1/4-Inch Hex Bit Holder is an ideal solution to this dilemma. While not an official product from Ryobi, it's built to work alongside its 18V Power Drills with ease. They do so by fitting on the side of the power drill through a screw attachment. From there, you can fit any 4 x 1/4-inch screw bits, drills, or nuts into the holder's four slots, which are also magnetized for added grip and support. This will aid you in staying organized and preventing unnecessary loss, while also giving you quick and easy access to your bits and improving efficiency.
The product currently sports a 4.1 out of five-star rating average from 107 customers on Amazon. While a few have noted that it takes some time to tighten down the holder for it to effectively stay in place, it has largely been praised for the convenience and its overall strength. You can currently purchase either a left or right side bit holder on the site for $11.99.
Artjiang Four-Piece Belt Clip Set
If you find yourself moving throughout the day with your Ryobi power tools, it pays to have a reliable way to bring them around. While you could always use a tool bag or case, there are even more efficient solutions that can free up your hands, such as the Four-Piece Belt Clip Set from Artjiang.
These simple stainless steel clips come with screws that attach to the side of most drills, drivers, oscillating tools, and various other power tools. From there, they can be hung on your belt, the side of a cart, your ladder, or a shelf with ease, being lightweight enough to not weight things down while remaining strong and durable enough to support your tools. On top of working with Ryobi products, they are also made to be compatible with those from other brands such as Makita, DeWalt, and Rigid, giving you more options for your workshop. They are also made to last, being resistant to corrosion and rust.
The four-piece clip set can be purchased for $6.99, although an eight-piece set is also available for $8.99 which can come in handy depending on how many power tools you work with regularly. Reviews are largely positive, with a 4.6 star average rating on Amazon from customers who have expressed satisfaction with their size and ease of installation. However, a few mixed opinions have come up regarding how well the screws fit into certain tools.
Ecarke Power Wheel Adapter
Ryobi batteries are renowned for their strength and durability. But if you think that they can only be used in tandem with your power tools, think again. With a 4.7 out of five-star rating average from over 1,300 reviewers on Amazon, the Ecarke Power Wheel Adapter is one of the highest-rated third-party Ryobi accessories you'll find, and for good reason.
This handy little device gives you an easy way to give your electronics a boost. Simply by placing the adapter over your Ryobi 18V ONE+ battery, you can splice in the adapter's positive and negative wires into the device of your choice. While it does work on power wheels as advertised, the Ecarke can be used on a wide array of items from work lights to RC cars and much more. Connecting is quick and easy thanks to the simplicity of the wire setup, needing nothing other than a few minutes and a pair of good wire strippers.
Buyers have responded to the Ecarke Power Wheel Adapter with positive reviews. Its ease of installation has been a major point of praise, even for those who don't consider themselves skilled with electronics, as well as the significant power boost that their Ryobi battery is able to provide. It can currently be purchased for between $8.99 and $20.99 depending on the pack amount and additional accessories.
KAFAHOM Power Tool Organizer
Anyone with a workshop full of tools will tell you how quickly things can become disorganized. However, that doesn't have to be the case with the right accessories. Whether you own a handful of Ryobi products or are overrun with the brand's tools, using something such as the KAFAHOM Power Tool Organizer is a step in the right direction if you're seeking a way to keep things orderly.
It is made up of four levels, with the lower ones made to hold heavier power tools, with the very bottom shelf being designed to hold up to eight drills, while the higher tiers can support more moderate sized items. The sides of the wall mount can be used to hold smaller tools such as hammers and pliers. Its construction is made up of steel metal, with the product weighing in at a little over 7 pounds and spanning nearly 3 feet wide and 2 feet tall. This allows the organizer to be both strong and wide enough to support an assortment of tools while remaining light and compact so it can fit in your workspace and be quick to assemble.
The biggest downside is that the four-tier organizer is a bit pricey at $77.99. However, depending on your needs, you can instead opt into KAFAHOM's lighter duty organizers that go for between $32.99 and $66.99. Ratings are very high on this item, with over 1,100 reviewers giving it a 4.5 out of five-star rating on average.
OHYES BAT Two Pack 6000mAh 40V High Capacity Replacement Battery
The power that comes with Ryobi batteries doesn't come cheap, especially if you're looking to get a 40V battery. It's not uncommon to find them in the $200 to $300 range and beyond. If you're looking to get a better bang out of your buck with your batteries then the Two-Pack 6000mAh 40V High Capacity Replacement Batteries from OHYES BAT could give you the charge you're looking for.
At $115.49, it's already at a far lower price than the 40V 6AH battery offered by Ryobi which currently goes for $199. When you consider the fact that this comes with two batteries instead of one, it becomes easy to see why this is such a great deal. Like the official version, the 6Ah capacity allows for twice the runtime of a traditional 3Ah battery and comes equipped with an LED light that indicates the power level of the battery. They also come with a number of built-in protection systems in place, including security from over-heating, short-circuiting, over-current, over-discharge, over-voltage, and over-charge. While no warranty is explicitly stated, the manufacturer claims that its batteries can last upwards of one year, which can be a downside when compared to the three-year limited warranties that typically come with Ryobi batteries.
Nevertheless, reviews for the battery pack are largely positive. It currently sports a 4.6-star rating average from over 1,900 buyers. Even if users don't find them quite as capable as Ryobi's actual batteries, many were still impressed by their power and versatility, with some even finding the batteries suitable for their Craftsman tools.
Moupaa Three-Piece Washable Filter for Ryobi 18V ONE Cordless Stick Vacuum
Ryobi may be more well-known for its power tool selection, but neat freaks will surely get a kick out of the brand's lineup of powerful stick vacuums. Many of these capable machines run on the same powerful 18V ONE+ battery system shared among much of Ryobi's product line, eliminating the need for messy cords and plugs. But like every vacuum, they require filters which need to be replaced regularly to remain in the best possible working order, such as the Moupaa Three-Piece Washable Filters for Ryobi 18V ONE+ Cordless Stick Vacuum.
This is another option that provides you a substantial deal, going for $11.99 compared to a Two-Piece Ryobi filter set that costs $24.97 at The Home Depot. The filters are simply designed yet made to long-lasting and durable. This is thanks in large part to their ability to be washed, allowing you to clean them up and reuse them as need be. When in use, they can collect up to 99% of contaminants including dust, pet dander, and pollen. With moderate use, you shouldn't need to replace your filters any more than every three to four months. If you know you go through vacuum filters at a more rapid rate, consider getting the Six-Piece Filter Set instead, which costs $21.99.
Whichever way you go, you're likely to be satisfied going off of customer reviews. The filter set holds a 4.8-star rating average on Amazon, with many buyers noticing no significant difference between the performance of the third-party product with Ryobi's official offering.
Why we chose these accessories
While the reputation of using third-party tools and accessories is up for debate, there's no denying that there are plenty of cheaper products you'll want to avoid, just as there are from Ryobi itself. However, when approaching the picks on this list with the common sense of a consumer, it became easier to figure out what was worthy of a spot and what was not.
Given that this list is made to appeal to a wide variety of users, we tried aiming as broad as possible with our selection. While a few items such as the bit holder and vacuum filter may only apply to a more select group of scenarios, they were still general enough to fit here and hopefully give our readers some surprises. You may even find some of these useful if you aren't a Ryobi owner, as many of the products listed here are compatible with other brands such as Craftsman, Makita, and DeWalt.
This generalized approach also came in handy when looking at the prices. A big reason why you may be seeking a third-party product in the first place is because it costs less than the official Ryobi accessory, so we made sure that everything here fit that need. For some of the slightly more expensive picks here, we made sure that the deal being offered gave you more than what you receive if buying from Ryobi, such as receiving a two or three pack item. Finally, we dug through the Amazon reviews for each item to weigh out the pros and cons from experienced users, with nothing on this list coming below a 4.1-star rating average.