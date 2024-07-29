Milwaukee's Stick Pump: How Long Can One Run On A Single Charge And Can It Pump Fuel?

The Milwaukee M12 Stick Transfer Pump appears, for all intents and purposes, to be a relatively simple power tool. It's a 36-inch aluminum barrel with a handle that you can use to drain small ponds, basins, water meter boxes, trenches, and sump pump pits. But its simple appearance belies a powerful motor and surprisingly complex design. This tool can pump up to 9 gallons of water per minute, proving that going electric doesn't always mean losing power.

It's cordless nature also makes it easy to use in places that aren't near a power outlet, and it would certainly come in handy during a power outage if you ever have to deal with flooding. On top of that, it comes with Milwaukee's trademarked HydroPass filtration system, which is designed to minimize clogging without disrupting the flow of water. All you need to do is pop in a battery, attach a standard 3/4-inch garden hose for the discharge, submerse the pump head, and get to work.

That said, there are some questions that you might have about the tool that aren't answered on Milwaukee's product page before you decide if you want to add this tool to your DIY workshop. There is surprisingly little information about how long the tool can last on a single charge. The product page also doesn't tell you if the pump can be used on other liquids, such as fuel. These are important things to know before committing to a purchase.