Ryobi Vs. DeWalt Oscillating Tool: Which Is Better, According To Users?
A good oscillating tool is an incredibly handy piece of equipment to have in your arsenal. It's great for cutting wood, drywall, PVC, trim, and even metal,–particularly when the piece you want to cut is in a tight or awkward location where larger rotary and circular saws won't fit. There may also be several flat sanding attachments that you can use to smooth the areas within cracks and grooves that would otherwise be nearly impossible to reach with other power tools. Those who are interested in getting an oscillating tool for themselves might be wondering which option best suits their needs.
DeWalt and Ryobi are often counted as two of the best major power tool brands on the market. DeWalt has a reputation as a purveyor of professional-grade tools while Ryobi is better known as a budget option with a great price-to-performance ratio. Both companies make oscillating tools, so you might be curious how the two of them stack up against each other. Reading the specs reported by the manufacturers can give you a good idea of the expected performance but one of the best ways to gauge the real-world quality of a power tool is to take a look at what past users have had to say about it.
Ryobi models available
Before examining the reviews, we should first look at the models these companies offer and examine the manufacturers' reported specs. That way you can get a baseline understanding of the performance that users expected when purchasing the tools. It gives us a better understanding of their comments.
Ryobi makes two models. The first is the standard 18V One+ Multi-Tool (P343B). As the name implies, this tool is powered by the Ryobi 18V One+ battery system. It can deliver up to 20,000 OPM (oscillations per minute), has a variable speed dial, a lock-on button for reducing trigger fatigue, an onboard LED worklight, and an ergonomic grip. The tool on its own retails for just $59.00, making it the cheapest option from either company by a considerable margin.
The other option is the 18V One+ HP Brushless Multi-Tool (PBLMT51B), which is essentially just an upgraded version of its sibling. It uses the same battery system, has many of the same features, and promises the same power output. The main difference is the brushless motor which reduces vibration, reduces heat generation, and extends the life of the battery and the tool itself. It retails for $129.00.
DeWalt models available
DeWalt has three models. The first is the Xtreme 12V Max Brushless Cordless Oscillating Tool (DCS353B). This appears to be intended as an entry-level tool as is the only model DeWalt makes that runs on its less powerful 12V Max lithium-ion battery system. It has a 3.2° oscillation angle and a maximum speed of 18,000 OPM. Like the Ryobis, a lock-on switch, an onboard LED worklight, and an ergonomic grip–though its variable speed is controlled by the trigger rather than a dial. This tool retails for $129.00.
The second is the Atomic 20V Max Brushless Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool (DCS354B), which is a bit larger as it is powered by DeWalt's 20V Max battery system. In spite of the upgrade, the tool has the same reported maximum speed as its smaller sibling, with a max speed of just 18,000 OPM. This one goes for $159.00.
Finally, there's the 20V Max XR Brushless Cordless 3-Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool (DCS356B). This tool runs on the same 20V Max batteries (with the option to use the XR eXtreme Runtime batteries,) but there is a discernable difference between the XR and the Atomic. To start, it's able to generate a bit more power at 20,000 OPM. It also has a 3-speed selector that allows users to be more precise in the tool's output. It's the most expensive option from either company, coming in at $169.00.
Ryobi's user ratings
Now let's take a look at what users have to say, starting with the models from Ryobi. The standard 18V One+ Oscillating Multi-Tool has 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Reviewers had mostly positive things to say about its functionality, value, and ease of use. There were some qualms about the blade needing a 5mm hex wrench to be changed out, but the biggest complaint was from users who had issues with the motor dying prematurely. "I bought this as a backup tool, and barely used it," said one Amazon reviewer. "It died with less than normal use, and in less than 6 months." This tool shares a similar 4.4 rating on Home Depot where reviewers made similar claims.
18V One+ HP Brushless Multi-Tool has a 4.4 out of 5 rating on Amazon. A majority of users also reported that this tool was functional, easy to use, and of good value. "It's not a tool I use very often, but when I need it there's no alternative," wrote a reviewer. There were a few reviews that claimed the tool's performance was weaker than expected, but the most critical comments seemed to call the tool's reliability into question, with one user claiming that he had three different Ryobi multi-tools die on him. "If I didn't already own 12 Ryobi batteries and 14 other Ryobi One+ tools," he said, "I'd switch to DeWalt tomorrow." This tool has a considerably better 4.8 out of 5 score on Home Depot, however, and there don't appear to be any reports of the tool dying there.
DeWalt's user ratings
Now let's take a look at what users have to say about the DeWalt models. The Xtreme 12V Max Brushless Cordless Oscillating Tool has a 4.6 out of 5 on Amazon. Users overwhelmingly report high scores for tool quality, power, and utility across the board. "This multitool is more than just a woodworking tool; it can cut tile grout, cut plastic conduit, and sand in all the corners your random orbital sander missed," wrote one reviewer. "It cuts all those door jambs and odd stuff your other saws can't reach. It's a good tool for any DIY'er." Its few negative reviews are primarily from users who ordered the tool without realizing that it doesn't come with a battery and isn't compatible with the 20V system.
The Atomic 20V Max Brushless Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool has a 4.8 out of 5. Reviewers were generally impressed with its overall performance. "This tool is compact and lightweight, making it easy to maneuver and control in tight spaces," a reviewer stated, "[It] works with multiple attachments that allow me to tackle a wide range of tasks, including cutting, sanding, and grinding." This is another instance where most negative reviews were from those who didn't realize that the tool didn't come with a battery.
The 20V Max XR Brushless Cordless 3-Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool also has a 4.8 out of 5. Most of the reviews are positive, citing the tool's utility, easy blade-changing mechanism, superior build quality, value, and comfort. This tool also has some negative reviews from those who didn't know it didn't come with a battery, but there are also a handful of people who seem to have received used or defective units.
What's the verdict?
There is an argument to be made that Ryobi's Oscillating saws are the better value. They are both considerably cheaper than the comparable options from DeWalt while offering a similar (if not higher) performance standard. This makes them an appealing budget option, which might be more attractive to those who simply need a light work tool for the occasional minor renovation or project, but it doesn't necessarily mean that they are the superior tools overall.
It seems that customers consider the DeWalt oscillating multi-tools to be the superior products. They typically have higher scores on the aggregate rating systems supported by retail sites like Amazon and Home Depot, with a majority of the users citing both performance and value as primary motivators for choosing them. The negative reviews are also far less concerning on the DeWalt products. While it's apparent that the majority of Ryobi's oscillating tools do not encounter premature motor failure, it does seem to be a much more common problem among its tools than it is among the DeWalt products. Meanwhile, most of the negative reviews on DeWalt's products seem to be from consumers who didn't know "tool-only" means it doesn't come with a battery.