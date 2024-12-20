Ryobi Vs. DeWalt Oscillating Tool: Which Is Better, According To Users?

A good oscillating tool is an incredibly handy piece of equipment to have in your arsenal. It's great for cutting wood, drywall, PVC, trim, and even metal,–particularly when the piece you want to cut is in a tight or awkward location where larger rotary and circular saws won't fit. There may also be several flat sanding attachments that you can use to smooth the areas within cracks and grooves that would otherwise be nearly impossible to reach with other power tools. Those who are interested in getting an oscillating tool for themselves might be wondering which option best suits their needs.

DeWalt and Ryobi are often counted as two of the best major power tool brands on the market. DeWalt has a reputation as a purveyor of professional-grade tools while Ryobi is better known as a budget option with a great price-to-performance ratio. Both companies make oscillating tools, so you might be curious how the two of them stack up against each other. Reading the specs reported by the manufacturers can give you a good idea of the expected performance but one of the best ways to gauge the real-world quality of a power tool is to take a look at what past users have had to say about it.