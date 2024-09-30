12 Ryobi Tools Even Haters Of The Brand Will Love
Ryobi is now one of the most established brands in the world of DIY and home maintenance. Part of the reason behind its market penetration has been the relatively cheap price of its products, the wide range of tools on offer, and the fact that most devices can swap the interchangeable batteries quickly and easily. Ryobi offers useful tools for beginners as well as those with a lot of experience and once you are part of the brand's ecosystem it can be difficult to move to other manufacturers.
That doesn't mean that Ryobi doesn't have its fair share of detractors. Some might have had bad personal experiences with Ryobi tools or feel like the quality of other brands is higher. Whatever the case, convincing haters of the Ryobi brand to give it a second chance may not sound like an easy task. However, there are some brilliant tools from the company that will get even the most ardent detractors to change their mind. Let's look at some of the best that Ryobi has to offer that you might not have known about.
18V One+ Airstrike 23ga Pin Nailer Kit
The 18V One+ Airstrike 23GA Pin Nailer Kit is the tool you need for any DIY jobs that require small, thin nails. There are numerous variants of the nail gun on the market and choosing the right nailer for the job can be difficult. This Ryobi tool is a pin nailer, making it ideal for fastening trim onto other material or in cases where you don't need a lot of strength and want to be able to easily hide the nail.
Wireless and compact, the pin nailer is 10% lighter than previous models and can easily be used for extended periods without causing fatigue. The unique AirStrike technology also gets rid of the need for any sort of hose or compressor to drive the nails. Each charge should provide enough energy for 4,000 firings. There's also a handy in-built LED light for when you are working in dark conditions.
As an added bonus, if you already have any Ryobi One+ tools, you'll likely have some 18V batteries, meaning you'd only need to buy the tool itself as they are all interchangeable.
40V 2-tool Combo Kit
Along with its 18V range, Ryobi also produces a collection of 40V tools that are primarily intended for use with your garden or yard. This 2-tool Combo Kit is a perfect way to jump into what Ryobi has to offer and start your collection. After all, it includes two useful tools and the rest of the 40V range can use the same batteries. Priced at $249, the combi kit provides you with the 40V String Trimmer and the 40V Blower.
The String Trimmer allows users to switch between a 10" to 12" cut swath and has a variable speed trigger, allowing you to precisely control the power and speed of the trimmer as you work on different areas. Meanwhile, an auto-feed head makes it easy to keep the string at the correct length and makes swapping out to reload it hassle free.
The Blower is capable of moving 450 cubic feet of air per minute at a maximum speed of 120 mph. Like the trimmer, it has a variable speed trigger, which means you don't have to worry about using it on delicate areas where full power might cause damage.
18V One+ 3/8 Drill Kit
Ryobi's 18V One+ 3/8" Drill Kit is a good starting point for anyone who wants to have a drill for DIY or general home maintenance. Although it is not as powerful as an impact driver, this Ryobi drill has enough versatility to tackle more than one job. Equipped with a motor that is capable of reaching speeds of 600 RPM, the trigger gives users the opportunity to fine-tune how much torque to deliver, perfect for when you need to switch between drilling a hole to securing a screw into position.
The lightweight nature of the tool, which weighs under three pounds, means it is compact enough for extended use and to fit into cramped spaces. All of that means you shouldn't have any issues using the drill, whether you are assembling furniture or putting up a shelf. As is the case with many of Ryobi's One+ products, this particular model comes with an LED for those dark areas to ensure you remain accurate when drilling. The $59.97 price includes the drill, charger, and battery.
USB Lithium Power Cutter Kit
There's a good chance that no matter what kind of DIY work you've done around your house, you've had to cut something at one point. While you may have made do with scissors or a knife, these can have some downsides and be tricky to use in certain situations when there isn't a lot of room. Tough materials like leather or rubber may well provide too much of a challenge, and that's where this USB Lithium Power Cutter Kit comes in.
One of several products in Ryobi's USB Lithium range, it is a small rechargeable tool that can be charged up like your smartphone from any USB port. It has been specially designed to cut through a wide range of material, including plastic and carpet with its powered blade. While it does still require a little bit of pressure from the user, it shouldn't need anywhere near as much effort as using a standard knife and can perform clean and straight cuts. A LED indicator also lets you know exactly how much power is left before it needs recharging.
18V One+ Glue Gun Kit
A good glue gun is an essential piece of equipment for any DIYer. It can be used to stick together several different types of material and is particularly useful in woodworking. The 18V One+ Glue Gun Kit offers several advantages over a typical glue gun that make it a good choice for anyone who is looking for an all-rounder that can handle most situations. For example, Ryobi's glue gun is small enough to fit into almost any space and is light enough to be used for a long time.
On top of that, it is able to heat up glue in just three minutes, meaning you can get to work pretty much as soon as you turn the product on, as you won't have to wait around for a long time. The lack of cables and wires also gives the glue gun portability so you aren't worried about whether it can reach the work area. Able to use ½-inch glue sticks, it also has an interchangeable nozzle for different types of application.
18V One+ HP Brushless Whisper Series 510 CFM Blower Kit
Along with its 40V range, Ryobi also offers some gardening tools in the 18V One+ collection that can swap batteries with any other tool in the lineup. The 18V One+ HP Brushless Whisper Series 510 Cfm Blower Kit promises similar power and performance to a traditional gas blower with the portability and compact nature of a battery operated tool. It features a brushless motor and a variable speed trigger so you have precise control during normal use against wet and dry leaves as well as other types of debris.
Delivering up to 510 CFM at 130 mph, the blower kit costs $229 and includes the tool, a charger, and the battery — which provides enough energy for one hour of runtime. Thanks to the Whisper technology included in the Ryobi blower, this tool is incredibly quiet and the brand claims that you can expect it to be 85% quieter than a standard gas blower. That means there's less chance of damaging your hearing and you won't be disturbing surrounding neighbors or family members in your home.
USB Lithium Compact LED Flashlight Kit
The USB Lithium Compact LED Flashlight Kit is another entry in the ever-growing USB Lithium range. Costing just under $40, the flashlight has hundreds of positive reviews and an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 on the official Ryobi website. Buyers get not only the tool itself for the money but also a USB charging cable, a belt clip, and the USB Lithium 2Ah battery. That belt clip is not necessarily needed, though, as the flashlight is small enough to fit in most pockets.
A single charge of the device should be able to provide up to 18 hours of runtime and the LED light can reach a brightness of 600 lumens. The flashlight features three modes, allowing you to get the exact brightness you need for the job. This includes both a high and low power mode as well as a strobe light function. Thanks to the IP54 resistance rating, the flashlight also has some protection against both dust and water. This makes it a great choice for indoor and outdoor environments regardless of the weather conditions.
18V One+ HP Compact Brushless 8 Pruning Chainsaw Kit
Although a chainsaw might not seem like the kind of device needed in most tool boxes, they can be useful in many circumstances. If you have to do a lot of garden work with trees, are often cutting firewood, or are involved in DIY that might require reshaping or reducing the size of material for use in furniture or building other structures, then a chainsaw can be a big help. The 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless 8" Pruning Chainsaw Kit is primarily designed for use in pruning bushes and trees of branches.
Ryobi claims that this model can cut up to three times faster than previous models thanks to its motor and advanced electronic systems. Able to easily cut through six-inch branches, it can deliver up to 65 cuts from a single charge despite its compact size. That small form also allows users to get the pruning chainsaw into difficult positions that wouldn't be possible with a larger device. A combination wrench stored inside the body of the chainsaw gives you the ability to quickly change the tension of the chain for the job at hand.
USB Lithium Clamp Fan Kit
At first glance, it might be hard to tell whether the USB Lithium Clamp Fan Kit is one of the Ryobi products that you need or should be completely avoided. After all, many people wouldn't even think about a fan when putting together a collection of tools for any DIY or home maintenance project. At around $40, this isn't exactly a cheap device that could be excused as an impulse purchase. But judging by the more than 300 positive reviews on the Ryobi site and the 4.8 out of 5 rating, it shouldn't be dismissed out of hand.
According to Ryobi, a single charge of the device can provide up to seven hours of runtime on the low setting. When switched to the high mode, the fan can deliver airflow performance of up to 135 CFM. That's enough to keep users cool in most conditions. Meanwhile, the pivoting head and clamp mean that it can be positioned in almost any configuration to ensure cool air is blown in your direction while you work. The small size of the clamp fan makes it less of a burden to carry around, especially when compared to larger standard fans.
18V One+ 1/4 Hex Screwdriver Kit
Ryobi's 18V One+ 1/4" Hex Screwdriver Kit is the type of tool that anyone who does any sort of DIY should have in their tool box. It essentially acts as an electronic screwdriver that takes the effort and stress out of driving screws into materials. With this type of tool, you can put together furniture or assemble items in far less time — all without tiring out your arm. This model is designed to work with a variety of quarter-inch hex bits, so you can swap in the appropriate tool for the job quickly.
Weighing just 2.5 pounds, it has a runtime of several hours and a motor that can spin the head at speeds of 600 RPM. Priced at a little under $50, the screwdriver kit features a battery and charging cable, although you'll have to purchase your hex bits separately. A handy LED light provides an indicator of how much battery power is available, while a variable speed trigger gives you the ability to limit how much of the power is delivered to help ensure you don't strip screw heads.
USB Lithium High Pressure Inflator Kit
The USB Lithium High Pressure Inflator Kit is exactly the type of tool you might not be aware that Ryobi actually makes. Yet, it is exactly the sort of device that can prove incredibly useful in the right circumstances. Imagine you are riding home from work on your bicycle and suddenly find you have a puncture. The Ryobi inflator can quickly fix the issue and inflate the tire in just a few seconds.
The tool features a digital pressure gauge so you can pump up your ball, tire, or anything else to the correct figure. With an operating range of zero to 100 PSI, it is powerful enough for most small to medium sized applications. There's also a useful LED flashlight to help find those often hidden nozzles even in the dark. Available to buy on the Ryobi site for $40 where it has an average customer rating of 4.7 out of 5, the kit includes the tool, a USB charging cable, and a 2Ah battery. It can also be easily strapped to a bicycle or other structure and has a six-inch flexible hose.
18V One+ Hp Advanced Stick Vacuum Kit
The worst part about any job is inevitably the cleanup you have to do when you are finished. Imagine you've finally completed all the trick sawing, drilling, and assembly only to find that the room is covered in dust and debris that will need to be removed before you can settle down and relax. In those moments, the 18V One+ HP Advanced Stick Vacuum Kit can be a real lifesaver. Ryobi calls the device its "most powerful and quietest vacuum yet," thanks mainly to the Whisper technology.
A HEPA Filter is able to remove up to 99.97% of all particles on a surface that are as small as 0.3 microns and is pet rated, protecting it when sucking up long hair and fur. When it comes to cleaning, the 18V One+ HP Advanced Stick Vacuum Kit is equipped with 12 different cleaning modes so it can work on a wide array of surfaces and comes with a crevice tool for those hard to reach areas. Also included is a docking station that allows users to conveniently charge the vacuum and store it at the same time.