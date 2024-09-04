5 Ryobi Tools Any Beginner Would Find Useful
There comes a time when many people start deciding what kind of tools they should have on hand. Of course, the routine hand tools for the home, like hammers and a ratchet set, will be on the list, but at some point, a battery system will probably come into play as well. Big-name brands like Makita have many power tools that beginners would appreciate. However, what if you'd rather invest in a different brand that has some pretty unusual and innovative products that will better suit your future tool needs?
Ryobi has some tools that are so strange you can't help but want them. It's what helps make them stand out against the other tool brands at Home Depot. Additionally, the tool company, owned by Techtronic Industries, is the same company that owns Milwaukee and has plenty of other products that any beginner would enjoy. Based on a variety of positive user reviews and ratings, here are five Ryobi tools any beginner would find useful. A more in-depth explanation of our methodology can be found at the end of this article.
18V ONE+ HP Brushless Cordless Jig Saw
A jig saw is great for beginners because it is a versatile, easy-to-control power tool for cutting through all types of materials. You can easily cut curves and straight lines, which is convenient for crafts and home renovation projects. Ryobi's 18V ONE+ HP Brushless Cordless Jig Saw, which costs $129 at Home Depot and on Ryobi's website, is a great addition to any beginner's power tool collection, especially if you are just learning how to handle saws. It's a smaller, more managable alternative to using a circular saw and more sturdy than a reciprocating saw — though, be aware that there are jobs that those tools can perform better than a jig saw.
With a 4.8 out of five-star rating from over 900 buyers, Ryobi's cordless jig saw comes with a variable speed dial that can adjust between 800-3,400 SPM and four orbital settings to give you more cutting options. Additionally, it has tool-free bevel adjustment features, so you can create 45-degree left and right-angle cuts. There's also an easy-to-release blade lever, so you can switch out the blade for different cutting needs, like a fine cut or a fast cut.
This specific jig saw is the brushless motor option, which means less maintenance in the long run, but it is a bit pricey. If you're looking for a cheaper option, Ryobi does have an 18V ONE+ Brushed Motor Jig Saw for almost half the price and with very similar specifications.
4V Cordless 1/4 Inch Screwdriver
If you find yourself having to install several door hinges or set up kitchen cabinet hardware, using a handheld screwdriver can become exhausting and give you some serious hand cramps. Even holding up a heavy-duty drill all day gets tiring as well. Ryobi's 4V Cordless 1/4 Inch Screwdriver is a small electric tool that has enough power to get the job done for your DIY projects without ending up with a sore wrist. It's convenient due to its easy portability and is small enough to fit in your pocket when not in use.
This tool is not part of one of Ryobi's more popular battery-powered lines, but it does come with a rechargeable feature. All you need is a Micro-USB cable to recharge. Ryobi does not have published figures on runtime or battery charge time. However, in the reviews, which come with a 4.5 out of five-star rating from over 1,000 reviewers, someone writes that it lasted for a solid six hours of mounting TVs for a job, and it still had battery life at the end. Many others are confident that it is a great addition to their toolbox, especially for simple projects. You can find this electric screwdriver for $25 at Home Depot.
18V ONE+ 1600A Jump Starter With LED Work Light
Ryobi has many tools to help with a car project, but what about if you need an emergency jump due to a dead battery? For $179, the 18V ONE+ 1600A Jump Starter With LED Work Light is an ideal option to keep as a backup in your vehicle, especially if you're off-road camping. According to Ryobi, with just one fully charged 2.0 Ah battery, you can get up to 20 uses. However, be aware that if you keep a battery in your vehicle for a long period of time, it could start to lose some of its charge. It would be a good idea to swap out batteries or stick it on the charger every so often.
This jump starter has 1,600 peak amps to start up to a 6.0L V8 engine. It can also operate in cold temperatures down to negative four degrees Fahrenheit with 800 cold cranking amps. In terms of reviews, it received a 4.5 out of five-star rating. One commenter used it to jump their forklift, a car, and a smaller bus. Some people have had trouble with the prime button getting stuck and breaking, but it does come with a three-year limited warranty if it breaks due to manufacturing issues.
18V ONE+ HP Brushless 510 CFM Blower
Ryobi has many power tools to help make yard work a breeze, and whether you own or rent a home or need to clean up an area while out in nature, a blower is going to be a good tool to have on hand. The 18V ONE+ HP Brushless 510 CFM Blower is priced at $149 and has a 4.4 out of five-star rating from over 200 buyers.
Per its product description, the blower gets up to 510 CFM and 130 MPH, so it has enough power to clean out damp and dry leaves and other yard debris. Additionally, there is a variable speed trigger to help with long-lasting battery power and cruise control to assist with fatigue — it can get exhausting for your hand to hold down the trigger the whole time. It is also part of Ryobi's Whisper Series, making it 85% quieter than gas power tools with only 57 dB.
Most of the written reviews are positive, claiming that the power tool is lightweight and easy to use. One complaint about the blower is that the battery ran out within 10 minutes when they used it. However, they also stated that they were using a 1.5 Ah battery, which is the smallest size in the 18V battery lineup. According to Ryobi, with a 6.0 Ah battery and on the low setting using the variable speed trigger, you can get over one hour of runtime.
LINK Rolling Tool Box With LINK Medium Tool Box and LINK Tool Crate or LINK Standard Tool Box
You can have an impressive array of tools, but if you don't have anywhere to store them, you're running the risk of potentially damaging them. Ryobi has come out with its modular storage system that has proven to be durable for outdoor and travel use. For a beginner, you want to consider investing in a set so you have something to start building off of. There is the LINK Rolling Tool Box with the LINK Medium Tool Box and LINK Tool Crate for $187. You could also opt for the LINK Rolling Tool Box with the LINK Medium Tool Box and LINK Standard Tool Box for $179. It all depends on your tool storage needs.
There are many cool products and attachments with the LINK storage system to create the ideal organized tool area in your garage. However, if you travel with your tools, the heavy-duty, robust wheels attached to the rolling toolbox make it easy to drag across job sites and upstairs if need be. It has a 200-pound weight capacity and is water, dust, and impact-resistant. It's also easy to take apart — just use the one-touch release and slide it forward to unhook.
How we chose these Ryobi tools for beginners
Of the tools selected, we looked at both positive and negative written reviews to ensure that they were the most appropriate for both beginners and everyday tool users. We wanted to showcase tools that would be useful for home projects, mechanical work, and other daily needs that a beginner may find themselves needing specific tools for. Each tool has at least a four out of five-star rating from an adequate amount of buyers. Additionally, all the products mentioned are under the price of $187, so they can be considered relatively affordable. This helps to accommodate the fact that beginners are also trying to build their battery collection. However, be aware that the tool prices mentioned do not include batteries, but there are kits available for each tool with batteries included for a higher price.
In this article, aside from the 4V screwdriver and the storage system, we stayed focused on Ryobi's 18V ONE+ battery line for power tool suggestions. However, be aware that Ryobi does have two other bigger battery lines, the 40V and the 80V. They're used to run tools that need longer-lasting power, such as handheld lawn equipment, like Ryobi's Expand-It line, and riding lawnmowers. Even beginners who have a home can take advantage of these power tools for their yard maintenance needs.