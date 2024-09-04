5 Ryobi Tools Any Beginner Would Find Useful

A jig saw is great for beginners because it is a versatile, easy-to-control power tool for cutting through all types of materials. You can easily cut curves and straight lines, which is convenient for crafts and home renovation projects. Ryobi's 18V ONE+ HP Brushless Cordless Jig Saw, which costs $129 at Home Depot and on Ryobi's website, is a great addition to any beginner's power tool collection, especially if you are just learning how to handle saws. It's a smaller, more managable alternative to using a circular saw and more sturdy than a reciprocating saw — though, be aware that there are jobs that those tools can perform better than a jig saw.

With a 4.8 out of five-star rating from over 900 buyers, Ryobi's cordless jig saw comes with a variable speed dial that can adjust between 800-3,400 SPM and four orbital settings to give you more cutting options. Additionally, it has tool-free bevel adjustment features, so you can create 45-degree left and right-angle cuts. There's also an easy-to-release blade lever, so you can switch out the blade for different cutting needs, like a fine cut or a fast cut.

This specific jig saw is the brushless motor option, which means less maintenance in the long run, but it is a bit pricey. If you're looking for a cheaper option, Ryobi does have an 18V ONE+ Brushed Motor Jig Saw for almost half the price and with very similar specifications.

