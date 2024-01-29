5 Ryobi Tools You'll Want For Working On Your Project Car

Sometimes, it's cheaper to work on your car at home, or maybe you just want to start restoring an older vehicle. To get started, you'll need to pick up a set of tools. Ryobi is a Home Depot-exclusive brand, but don't let you think it's not a quality name. While it's not something mechanics would typically gravitate toward, the brand is still plenty enough for tackling a project car. Snap-On, for example, is a brand known to be a favorite of mechanics, but that comes with a much greater price tag than Ryobi.

Every tool and item on this list can be found at a Home Depot store, either in person or online, so it's all easy to track down, even if you don't have a storefront near you. Everything is also backed up by high user scores that'll ensure you're getting a quality product. A more in-depth methodology on why these tools were chosen can be found at the end of the list.