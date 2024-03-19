Everything To Know About Ryobi's Expand-It Attachment System

Spring is around the corner, and that means lawn maintenance is about to be well underway. There are several tools that you can use to keep your yard looking good. For example, Ryobi's chemical sprayers can help keep your yard bug-free, which will come in handy if you're trying to spend more time outside.

However, having to buy separate Ryobi tools for difficult types of yard work can get a bit cumbersome, especially when the bulkiness starts taking up space in your home garage or backyard shed. That's when having a multitool can come in handy. Ryobi has created an attachment system much like Milwaukee's Quik-Lok attachment system that allows you to use the same head unit but switch out the tool itself. It's important to note that some of the attachments discussed in this article are still listed as coming soon as of February 2024, but they are scheduled to be released in the coming months, just in time for spring yard cleanup.