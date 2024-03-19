Everything To Know About Ryobi's Expand-It Attachment System
Spring is around the corner, and that means lawn maintenance is about to be well underway. There are several tools that you can use to keep your yard looking good. For example, Ryobi's chemical sprayers can help keep your yard bug-free, which will come in handy if you're trying to spend more time outside.
However, having to buy separate Ryobi tools for difficult types of yard work can get a bit cumbersome, especially when the bulkiness starts taking up space in your home garage or backyard shed. That's when having a multitool can come in handy. Ryobi has created an attachment system much like Milwaukee's Quik-Lok attachment system that allows you to use the same head unit but switch out the tool itself. It's important to note that some of the attachments discussed in this article are still listed as coming soon as of February 2024, but they are scheduled to be released in the coming months, just in time for spring yard cleanup.
What to know about Ryobi's Expand-It attachments
Ryobi's Expand-It attachment system is a revolutionary design made up of landscaping tools that all attach to the 40V Attachment Power Head. This style of design is incredibly efficient due to the ability to save on space and money. Unlike other attachment systems, you can buy the power head separately if you need more than one, like if you and your partner want to use the attachments simultaneously to get the yard work done quicker. It comes with a variable speed trigger, so you'll have multiple controls for whichever tool you have attached to it.
There are many Expand-It attachments available, and each one has at least a 4.2 out of five stars from users due to the tool's usability and efficiency. Additionally, switching out the tools is incredibly easy. Safety tip — make sure to remove the battery before installing or removing the attachment to lower the chance of accidentally hurting yourself. To remove an attachment, loosen the coupler on the power head's shaft and press and hold down the attachment's lock button. From there, you'll be able to easily pull the attachment out. To install an attachment, do the same steps in the other direction.
Most useful Expand-It attachments
When looking at Ryobi's yard maintenance tools and the Expand-It system, you would expect to see attachments like the string trimmer and hedge trimmer because these types of tools tend to be at the top of the must-have outdoor power tools list. However, there are a few others that many homeowners would find useful while doing their yard chores.
The 10-inch Pruner Attachment comes with a 10-inch bar and chain that works great, cutting limbs up to 6 inches thick. To make the jobs easier, it has an angled cutting head and an automatic oiler. It also comes with an extension shaft, so you can reach up to 12 feet to cut those harder-to-reach branches. The 8-inch Brush-Cutter Trimmer Attachment is great for getting to the overgrown weeds and stalks that are trying to take over your yard. It comes with an 8-inch die tri-arc blade made of heavy-grade steel and a straight shelf configuration, which will give you enough reach to get the job done at a safe distance.
Lastly, the 8-inch Universal Straight Shaft Edger Attachment is the tool you'll want to create perfect edges anywhere in your yard. It has an 8-inch double-edge steel blade with a large guide wheel for more control and stability. You can also adjust the height for custom edges to give your yard the perfect taste of curb appeal.
Most clever Expand-It attachments
While all of the attachments within the system have their purpose, some of them are more clever than others due to them filling in a need some didn't know they had. Ryobi has a line of snow machines to help clear the snow off of decks and driveways, and the Expand-It system has found its way into the line. The 12-inch Snow Thrower Attachment has a remove-and-throw 12-inch clearing width and 6-inch clearing depth. It's ideal for removal on sidewalks and decks along with driveways. However, it's best used with just snow. If ice finds its way into the mix, it can be more difficult to chop up and remove.
The Rubber Sweeper Attachment is a great addition to your Expand-it arsenal. You can easily sweep away dirt, mulch, and other hard-to-remove debris from hard surfaces and grass using rubber paddles. Though there are other clever attachments, another incredibly innovative one is the Gutter Blower Attachment. Gone are the days when you need to climb on your roof to clean your gutter of leaves and other debris. Ryobi's gutter blower can extend up to 9.5 feet and blow up to 145 MPH. It even works when the debris is wet or dry, which is convenient when dealing with those wet spring days.
Ryobi Expand-It disadvantages
Like most things, when there are positive aspects to a product, there are usually some negative ones as well. Most reviews on the attachments are good. However, one that frequently comes up in negative comments is that the attachment sometimes comes loose due to only having one connector button, even though the handle has three holes.
Another disadvantage is the weight of the battery. The Expand-It system works with a 40V battery, which is quite large. Depending on which amp-hour battery you purchase will determine how much weight you add to the power head. However, the less weight will also create the least amount of power. For example, a 2.0 Ah battery weighs around 2.5 pounds, and the 7.5 Ah battery weighs around 6 pounds. It may not seem like much of a weight difference, but having to hold up a few pounds on the power head can create some exhaustion. If anything, you can try going to Home Depot, since that is the only store that sells Ryobi in person, and test the weights yourself.