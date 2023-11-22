This New Ryobi Attachment Will Make It Easy To Clean Out Your Gutters
The autumn months can be absolutely brutal if you're constantly having clean leaves out of your yard. Ryobi makes it easy to get those blown away, but it can be especially difficult if you have to empty out your gutters. Ryobi offers an attachment that can add to your existing Expand-It Ryobi tool that lets you clear the leaves out with ease. It's a handy tool that'll make it less stressful knowing you won't have to eventually break out a ladder or even climb to your roof to clean up your gutters.
Picking up the attachment will cost you $129, so it's a bit pricy for something that'll essentially only be used for your gutter. On top of that, there are only a few months out of the year where this will get any use. If you have a large house that's constantly being covered by leaves, then the price might end up being worth it to you. The blower can go pump air at up to 145 miles per hour, so there shouldn't be anything keeping the leaves in your gutter for long if you're using this. As is the case with many Ryobi products, this attachment is backed by a three-year manufacturer's warranty — and filing a claim through that warranty is quite easy.
There are some drawbacks
While many people will benefit from the 9.5-foot reach this attachment provides, that won't be enough for some houses. You might find your gutter out of reach even with the extended length, so you'll want to make sure you measure how tall off the ground you'll need to be before you go ahead with the purchase. It would be a shame to still need the ladder to clean out the gutter even after spending over $100.
On the bright side, Ryobi says this will be able to deal with pine needles, wet leaves, and packed debris. This means that even the most neglected gutters should be able to get cleaned out, provided you're able to reach them. You'll want to double-check that this attachment is compatible with your existing power tool. The Ryobi Expand-It branding is what you'll be looking for to make this work. There are plenty of tools offered within the line, so you might already own one. If you do have one, then there's nothing to worry about compatibility-wise. For the price, you'll be getting the attachment, two extension shafts, and a manual. It's exclusively sold at Ryobi's and Home Depot's websites.