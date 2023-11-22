This New Ryobi Attachment Will Make It Easy To Clean Out Your Gutters

The autumn months can be absolutely brutal if you're constantly having clean leaves out of your yard. Ryobi makes it easy to get those blown away, but it can be especially difficult if you have to empty out your gutters. Ryobi offers an attachment that can add to your existing Expand-It Ryobi tool that lets you clear the leaves out with ease. It's a handy tool that'll make it less stressful knowing you won't have to eventually break out a ladder or even climb to your roof to clean up your gutters.

Picking up the attachment will cost you $129, so it's a bit pricy for something that'll essentially only be used for your gutter. On top of that, there are only a few months out of the year where this will get any use. If you have a large house that's constantly being covered by leaves, then the price might end up being worth it to you. The blower can go pump air at up to 145 miles per hour, so there shouldn't be anything keeping the leaves in your gutter for long if you're using this. As is the case with many Ryobi products, this attachment is backed by a three-year manufacturer's warranty — and filing a claim through that warranty is quite easy.