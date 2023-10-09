Broken Ryobi Tool? Here's An Easy Guide For Submitting A Warranty Claim

When making a significant new purchase, a warranty tends to be a vital thing to consider. We always hope we won't need to make claims, and coverage can be costly, but potentially not as costly as having the worst happen and not having the option.

Tools, or power tools in particular, might be some of the sturdiest and most hard-wearing items in an owner's possession. Not to mention that if you're in the trade or do a lot of work around your home, your toolbox could consist of some very valuable items. What to do if a tool gets damaged, breaks down, and needs to be repaired or replaced? Fortunately, if the stricken item in question is a Ryobi tool, the process of making a warranty claim is quite simple.

Here's exactly what a Ryobi warranty will cover for a particular type of tool (and for how long) and how to go about making a claim if your specific tool is covered by one.