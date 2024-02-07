These Ryobi Tools Can Help Keep Your Yard And Garden Bug Free This Summer

While some insects like honey bees and butterflies serve an essential purpose or bring beauty into our world, others can carry disease, damage our plants, and generally bug us (pun intended) while we spend time outdoors. Since it's not possible to deal with every insect by hand, even with fancy bug-busting gadgets, scientists developed insecticides to help.

In addition to insects like aphids, mosquitos, squash bugs, and various larvae, our yards and gardens are havens for other harmful or unsightly pests such as ticks, spiders, slugs, mites, and fungi. One of the best ways to thwart these unwanted pests is by spraying or fogging the infested area with a pesticide.

Pesticides range from time-honored DIY concoctions to state-of-the-art chemical warfare. Applicators designed for pesticide distribution are often pumped or sprayed by hand, which can become difficult for large areas or even small spaces as we age. In line with the "work smarter, not harder" ethos, Ryobi developed some tools to help in the battle against lawn and garden pests.