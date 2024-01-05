10 Reasons Why Road Salt For Winter Ice Is A Terrible Idea

Winter brings its own set of challenges, and for many regions, road salt has been the go-to solution for icy roads. It's almost a winter ritual — as temperatures drop, trucks laden with rock salt drive through the streets, scattering salt to keep us safe on the road. However, this seemingly benevolent act of winter preparedness comes at a hidden, unsuspectingly staggering cost.

Beneath the surface of this salty precaution lies a myriad of issues impacting our health, environment, and economy. From the dangerous air pollution caused by salt dust to the corrosion eating away at our vehicles and vital infrastructure, the impacts are far-reaching and profound. This article delves into these often-overlooked consequences, shedding light on why road salt, while effective in ensuring immediate road safety, poses significant long-term challenges.

With annual damages to infrastructure and vehicles running into billions of dollars, the necessity for more sustainable and environmentally friendly alternatives has never been clearer. As we explore these challenges, ranging from the ineffective nature of salt in extreme cold to its role in escalating maintenance and repair costs, we find a complex web of issues begging for attention.

This is not just a story about keeping roads ice-free; it's a wake-up call to reassess a practice that's as old as modern winter road maintenance itself.

Here are 10 reasons why road salt for winter is a terrible idea.