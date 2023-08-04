5 Of The Best Bug-Busting Gadgets To Keep Pests Out Of Your Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bugs are quite possibly the second worst part of the hot season, aside from, obviously, the heat. As soon as things get warm, flies, ants, mosquitoes, and all manner of other creepy crawlers start pouring out of the proverbial woodwork and into every possible spot you don't want to find them. Yes, bugs are a vital part of the ecosystem, and the world wouldn't be able to survive without them for this or that reason, but if they could just stay off of our turf, that would be really nice.

Unfortunately, bugs can't help but invade our personal spaces, and so we are drawn into conflict. Luckily, as with most conflicts, technological ingenuity has led to all kinds of new and interesting tools of insectoid defeat, from powerful bug-slaying weaponry to nonlethal capture devices. If you've got a bug problem in or around your home and are tired of slapping blindly at empty air, plenty of gadgets are available to give you a high-tech edge.