Thermacell Now Has A Smart Mosquito Control System For Your Whole Yard

Mosquitoes can be the bane of our existence in the summer months, taking the fun out of outdoor activities including barbeques and camping. In addition to the inconvenience of the itching and swelling that follows a mosquito bite, about 12 of the over 200 types of mosquitoes that live in the US spread diseases including dengue fever and the Zika virus. So it makes a lot of sense to take precautionary measures.

Of course, there are aerosol products on the market that help repel mosquitoes, but not everyone wants to spray that stuff on all the time. Thermacell has a new sort of answer for enjoying the outdoors without worrying about mosquito bites or taking the time to cover one's self with nasty-smelling bug spray.

The company claims its new LIV Smart Mosquito Repellent System is the first of its kind. While it has made mosquito repellents for use outdoors, this is the first time the company (or any company) has made a complete (smart connected) system designed to protect an entire backyard.