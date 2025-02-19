6 Milwaukee Products That'll Make Your Life Easier At Home
We've come a long way from having sticks and stones be the only tools in our arsenal. Nowadays, tools range in functionality and continue to evolve in complexity and design to aid in the everyday lives of professionals and everyday joes alike. For many, Milwaukee tools stand above the rest, possessing the versatility, power, and durability needed to make short work of tall tasks. But even if you're not in the market for a heavy-duty drill or circular saw, you may still find a Milwaukee product that eases up your life to a considerable extent.
Like all tool manufacturers, Milwaukee's primary goal in making its tools is to provide the utmost convenience. While this is primarily associated with more high end undertakings, it can just as easily be applied to more commonplace tasks that you may come across in your home, from helping measure items and keeping your hands warm to tightening home appliances and inflating tires. There's no shortage of these handy tools and accessories to choose from, but we're going to highlight six that possess the most universal appeal and are considered worthwhile purchases from everyday buyers and experts alike.
Our picks were chosen based on a combination of elements such as their overall functionality and versatility, price, and reception from users. Keep reading to the end of this article to get a better idea as to how we came to these decisions.
20-Ounce Curved Claw Smooth Face Hammer
At first glance, hammer types that sport similar designs may have you thinking that they provide more or less the same function, but their seemingly insignificant differences do add up at the end. For instance, framing hammers and claw hammers may look the same in a lot of ways. However, the former's bulk makes it better suited for heavy-duty jobs like roofing, whereas claw hammers are more ideal for a wide range of purposes, from hammering photos into the wall to removing nails from wood.
Milwaukee offers its Curved Claw Smooth Face Hammer. It weighs at 20 ounces and measures at 14 inches in length. According to Milwaukee, it "provides the best driving performance in the industry." This gives it more strength than most typical claw hammers when it comes time to drive in items that require a more forceful hand. At the same time, its sleek design makes it easy to grasp while its curved head claw is sufficient at grabbing onto nails and yanking them out of wood or similar materials. Additionally, the head is magnetic to better help you hold on to nails. Its handle also contains a ShockShield grip that helps greatly reduce vibrations that would otherwise leave you hands fatigued.
This hammer can be found at Home Depot where it goes for $32 and sports a 4.7 out of five-star rating average from more than 400 buyers. Many state that they love its weight distribution, magnetic capabilities, and comfortable grip. Though, some weren't too impressed with the overall quality of the hammer's head.
Non-Marring Performance Knee Pad
Knees are the largest joints in our body and as such, are crucial for movement, stability, and support, so it's important to keep them protected. A pair of Milwaukee Non-Marring Knee Pads make for a great investment for just that purpose, providing your knees with comfort.
While you may be familiar with knee pads and guards for bike riders, you may not be as accustomed with seeing such accessories used around a home setting. That's primarily because these are mostly used by professionals who find themselves regularly working on their knees in environments with rough or hard floors. As a result, Milwaukee's knee pads are designed to not only provide comfort in the moment, but also be used numerous times, making them a wise purchase for those who find themselves regularly cleaning or organizing while on their knees. The interior is made up of pressure-absorbing memory foam and layered gels while the exterior consists of a tough cap that can be paired with the white non-marring pads to avoid scratching your floors.
Despite a handful of users having trouble with keeping on the pads without constant readjustments, most have praised the comfort and protection they provide, with the product having a four-star rating average on Home Depot's website. They can currently be purchased for $45.
Compact 25-Foot SAE Tape Measure
A tape measure is one of those tools that you won't find any handyman without. But even if you don't consider yourself one, it's good to have a tape measure on hand. Whether taking account the size of a room, a door opening, or a piece of furniture, few tools provide a more versatile and straightforward way to record measurements. It should come as no surprise that Milwaukee has quite a few of these handy items under its belt, with one of its most widely used being the 25-foot Compact Tape Measure. It comes with a 4.4-star rating from more than 1,600 customers, who have largely praised it as a reliable and sturdy product. It can be purchased at Home Depot for $13.
Because these were primarily made to be used in professional spaces, durability is built into practically every aspect of their construction. The blade itself is coated in lacquer and made to be wear-resistant, while the five-point reinforced body is crafted to withstand tough falls and impacts. And while this isn't quite as portable as Milwaukee's keychain tape measures, it's still fairly easy to transport thanks to its compact build and included steel belt clip. When it comes time to do your measurements, you'll find that the blade contains a detailed fractional scale to help you get the utmost accuracy.
17-Key Folding Hex Key Sets
Many of us have screwdrivers on hand to tighten or loosen screws, but those tools are useless when faced with a hex nut. It's not uncommon to find these efficient fasteners on furniture, office paraphernalia, or even parts of your car. As they often come in different sizes, you'll need a tool that can work on whatever you come across. While you can always get a set of L-shaped hex keys, a hex key set, such as the Milwaukee 17-Key Folding Hex Key Set, offers a far more efficient solution that rids you of guesswork while keeping things better organized.
One end of the tool holds a set of nine SAE metric keys ranging in size from 5/64-inch to 1/4-inch while the other end carries eight metric keys that go from 1.5 millimeters to 8 millimeters in size. Its unique construction makes it easy to grasp that handle in the center for leverage and better allow each key to maneuver about, aided by their ability to rotate up to 270 degrees. Identifying the sizes is easy thanks to the bold white labelling that contrasts with the tool's red coloration. As with most Milwaukee products, this set is designed with durability in mind. The metal construction of the body and alloy steel-created keys make them resistant to heavy usage and rust.
These qualities have helped this score big with buyers. On Home Depot's website, it holds a 4.8-star average rating from more than 300 buyers. Many have been especially pleased with how well the keys have endured to tough cranking. The set can currently be bought for $30.
Red Latex Level 1 Insulated Winter Dipped Work Gloves
Just because the temperature drops during the winter months doesn't mean that the amount of work we have in and around our homes will settle down too. Staying warm while performing outdoor tasks can be a tough task. Depending on where you live, an average set of gloves may not do the trick, so it pays to invest in something a bit more robust. The Milwaukee Red Latex Level 1 Cut Resistant Insulated Winter Dipped Work Gloves are ideal for just such scenarios, giving your hands the warmth they need while bringing on an added level of durability.
Designed to be used as work gloves, these are as tough as they come inside and out. The interior is made up of a 10-Gauge thermal liner to keep your hands toasty and secure. The outside is made up of a tough 15-Gauge nylon that allows you to move your fingers easily and be resistant to cuts, while its micro-finish gives it additional resistance to water. While it's never ideal to do outdoor work during the winter, wearing these gloves will at least make sure that your hands are both comfortable and safe from several hazards.
The Home Depot sells five sizes of these gloves ranging from small to 2XL, all of which go for $8. Furthermore, this is another Milwaukee item that has received plenty of praise, with a 4.5-rating average based on more than 1,400 reviews.
M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Electric Portable Inflator
Too often, people don't know what their exact tire pressure should be, resulting in the under or over inflation of their tires, which can lead to extensive damage. While the responsibility to understand your tires' parameters falls on you, there are still plenty of tools that make it easy to keep them up and running, such as the Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Electric Portable Inflator.
This compact, portable tool is made to give light trucks and passenger vehicles a fast and reliable way to inflate their tires while preventing potentially dangerous inaccuracies from taking place. Much of its capabilities can be attributed to its TrueFill Technology, a feature that detects your tires' PSI and shuts off automatically once the desired number is hit. The device allows you to save up to four of your most recent PSI settings, which it will then refer to when it comes time for another inflation. It can perform its inflations at a rapid pace as well, with the ability to fill a typical light truck tire in less than a minute.
Coming in at $179 from Home Depot, this is far from an inexpensive purchase, but considering all it provides in terms of power and convenience, there's little denying that its cost is justified. However, be aware at that price, the required battery is not included. This is backed up by the wealth of near unanimous praise it has received from users, with more than 2,700 of them rating it a 4.8-star rating on average. Along with proving helpful in inflating tires, many have also praised its usefulness on bikes, sport balls, and tubing.
How we chose these Milwakuee products
Given all that Milwaukee has to offer as a company, deciding what products made this list was a tricky endeavor to say the least. Ultimately, we relied on a mix of our own judgment as consumers and the wider reception each of these items received to best determine if they were worth including or not.
What we primarily wanted to ensure on this list was that everything included was well-suited to a typical home environment. This isn't so straightforward to decipher as what home looks like differs for everyone, so we did our best to include a variety of versatile items that could adapt to different situations and tasks with ease. While their primary function should be of sound quality, having additional advantageous abilities helped give certain products a better chance of being picked.
From there, we could better judge their price and overall value. We sought to keep everything on here as economically priced as possible, but ultimately what mattered more was making sure that every product's price accurately reflected its quality. We did this by carefully inspecting their range of functions and features and using our judgment as buyers to decide if we'd pay for such an item. This was further aided by looking at customer reviews for each tool, where we only chose products with high average ratings while still looking to see what consistent features buyers were praising and criticizing.