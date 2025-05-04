Are Milwaukee Lunch Boxes Insulated & Durable? Here's What The Reviews Say
As of 2024, Milwaukee has officially joined the list of iconic brands that have lasted for over a century. Since its founding, it has given its loyalists a ton of different tool options that range from a comprehensive mechanics tool set to great value tool options that you can slowly add to your existing collection. However, while they're known to help you perform a variety of tasks at your job site, they also produce other things that can help fuel you throughout the day as well, like their water bottles and lunch boxes.
On its website, Milwaukee lists two types of lunch boxes that you can choose from: the Jobsite Cooler and the Packout Cooler. Both designed to accompany you to rough environments, such as job sites, they're made of 1680D ballistic material, which is designed to have some additional durability. To be able to hold all the good stuff, they're rated to have food-safe lining that is supposed to keep things cool for up to 24 hours. For carrying comfort, Milwaukee added padded shoulder straps, multiple storage compartments, plus a tape measure clip and bottle opener combo to each lunchbox. In addition, Milwaukee also designed both options to have heavy-duty zippers (but we'll talk more about how they hold up later). While they do have a lot of similarities, there are some key differences between these two options. Here are some that you should consider before you decide which one joins you at work.
How are the Milwaukee Jobsite Cooler and Packout Cooler Different
Priced at $54.97 on Tool Up or MaxTool, the Jobsite Cooler measures 11.1" x 13.77", so it's a more compact option. Despite weighing only 2.5 lbs, it claims to be able to hold up to 21.65 liquid quarts and has 8 pockets spread out between the interior and exterior, including a dry pocket wherein you can keep your more moisture-sensitive items.
Alternatively, the Packout Cooler is a slightly larger option that measures 16.8" x 14.6" x 9.8". Unlike the Jobsite Cooler, it does boast an impact resistant polymer base and all metal hardware, which adds a little more durability. While it is almost thrice as heavy at 7.34 lbs, it's important to note that although it has all the straps, it is designed to be stacked. With the Milwaukee Packout system, the Packout cooler can join some of the top-rated tool kits in your arsenal. Additionally, it even appears on the Milwaukee website's Packout Stack Builder section, so you can visualize how it will fit with your existing setup. On Ace Hardware or Acme Tools, you can get the Packout Cooler for $74.97.
Although Milwaukee is known for producing some highly rated power tools, its lunch boxes leave much to be desired, with both options scoring less than 3 stars on average from buyers on its official website. If you're curious why people seem to be disappointed with it, here's what reviewers have brought to light in the comments.
What reviewers are saying about the Milwaukee Jobsite and Packout Coolers
To start with, the Milwaukee Jobsite cooler only netted an average rating of 2.5 stars from 36 reviewers on its official website. Additionally, only around a third of buyers think it's worth a recommendation. Among the chief complaints by reviewers include issues with the zipper, which many have reported to break easily. Due to the design, people have reported that these zipper issues prevent the cooler from being opened and carried via the top handle. Apart from not having a hard interior shell, several reviewers have also mentioned experiences with the lining from rips, leaks, to not being able to maintain the temperature as advertised.
On the other hand, the Packout Cooler did have a marginally better rating of 2.8 stars from 37 reviewers. Similar to the Jobsite cooler, the key complaint for this item is the zipper quality, with buyers citing them popping off the tracks or ripping. Although, the Packout Cooler's saving grace seems to be that it delivers on its promise in terms of cooling features. Many users also like its large size, storage compartments, and compatibility with the Packout system.
Regardless, several buyers have also revealed their frustrations with having their coolers repaired through official channels. Given all this, the Milwaukee coolers seem to have missed the mark for a lot of people. Until they're able to fix these issues, which tremendously affect the user experience, this might mean you're better off investing in a lunchbox from another brand.