Are Milwaukee Lunch Boxes Insulated & Durable? Here's What The Reviews Say

As of 2024, Milwaukee has officially joined the list of iconic brands that have lasted for over a century. Since its founding, it has given its loyalists a ton of different tool options that range from a comprehensive mechanics tool set to great value tool options that you can slowly add to your existing collection. However, while they're known to help you perform a variety of tasks at your job site, they also produce other things that can help fuel you throughout the day as well, like their water bottles and lunch boxes.

On its website, Milwaukee lists two types of lunch boxes that you can choose from: the Jobsite Cooler and the Packout Cooler. Both designed to accompany you to rough environments, such as job sites, they're made of 1680D ballistic material, which is designed to have some additional durability. To be able to hold all the good stuff, they're rated to have food-safe lining that is supposed to keep things cool for up to 24 hours. For carrying comfort, Milwaukee added padded shoulder straps, multiple storage compartments, plus a tape measure clip and bottle opener combo to each lunchbox. In addition, Milwaukee also designed both options to have heavy-duty zippers (but we'll talk more about how they hold up later). While they do have a lot of similarities, there are some key differences between these two options. Here are some that you should consider before you decide which one joins you at work.

