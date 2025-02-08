5 Milwaukee Tools That Are No-Brainers At Their Price
When shopping for just about anything, the ideal strategy is to strike a balance between price and practicality. It'd be great to get everything for a proverbial song, but when you consider how much practical use you'd get out of a particular product, you should be willing to spend a teensy bit more money (but not too much more, of course). Power tools are a particular sector where this balance shines. Generally speaking, power tools aren't cheap, often in the ballpark of $100 at the bare minimum. For those price tags, though, you're getting reliable tools that will handle large, consistent workloads, whether you're a professional contractor or just a handyman at home.
Hardware brands like Milwaukee know that no matter how useful their products may be, it's a lot easier to get customers if you offer a good deal. This is why you'll find plenty of quality Milwaukee tools available at competitive prices at your local Home Depot. If you happen to be in the market for a particular kind of tool, there are more than a few Milwaukee products that you'll definitely want to jump on if the opportunity presents itself. For more information on how we selected these products, check out our methodology at the bottom of the page.
Handle tight screws with the M12 Hex Screwdriver
You've probably got one or two screwdrivers sitting around in a junk drawer somewhere. These are fine for an occasional screw in a remote control or something. If you find yourself frequently needing to screw or unscrew things in and around the house, though, a couple of nondescript handheld screwdrivers might not cut the mustard. If you want a device that can handle just about any screw-related scenario, you'll want the Milwaukee M12 Hex Screwdriver, available in a kit at Home Depot for $99.00.
This cordless battery-powered hex screwdriver features a quick-change 1/4 inch keyless chuck, allowing you to quickly swap out bits with just one hand. Despite its small size, this screwdriver has some hidden muscle, packing up to 175 in/lbs of torque at up to 500 RPM. That size is also a selling point, as it's compact enough to fit into cramped confines. It's also got 15 different clutch settings, so you can set your ideal level of fastening power and prevent over-tightening.
The Milwaukee M12 Hex Screwdriver kit includes the driver itself, two 1.5Ah battery packs, an M12 li-ion charger, and a carrying case to hold it all. Home Depot shoppers have given this kit a 4.7 out of 5 rating, offering praise for its small and light body balanced against a surprising level of strength and reliability. Several users have added that the driver makes a great bite-sized replacement for a full power drill.
The M18 Hackzall is more useful than you might think
Despite how much you might have seen them in cartoons growing up, you probably wouldn't get a lot of use out of a hand saw unless you're a logger or a carpenter. Why, then, would you need to own a battery-powered reciprocating saw? In a similar vein to a powered drill or screwdriver, the addition of a battery motor actually opens up a lot of new avenues of use for a cutting tool. Even if you're not in a wood-related profession, the Milwaukee M18 Hackzall might just find a place in your home. If you want one, it's available at Home Depot for $79.00 at the time of writing.
The M18 Hackzall's feisty motor allows it to deliver anywhere from 0 to 3,000 saw strokes in a minute, with its 3/4 inch stroke length quickly slicing through wood, PVC pipe, metal, and more. Despite the power, it's small and balanced enough that it can be safely operated with just one hand, freeing up your other hand to steady your target. If you need to switch blades for different material types, the Quik-Lok blade clamp will facilitate a quick and painless change.
Kenny Koehler of Pro Tool Reviews gave the Milwaukee M18 Hackzall a 9.5 out of 10 rating, praising its excellent sense of control and strong, speedy cutting action. He also appreciated the tool's vibration-dampening features, which make it much easier to use over an extended period.
Grind and cut with the M12 Rotary Tool
You never quite know what kind of hardware-related quirk might crop up in your daily life, especially if you own a home. Rather than being blindsided by a situation you can't immediately address, it's helpful to have multi-purpose tools on standby that can be quickly adapted to handle the matter. A good example of a multi-purpose tool is a rotary tool, and a good example of a rotary tool is the Milwaukee M12 Rotary Tool. This tool usually retails for $99.00 at Home Depot, though at the time of writing, you can get it for $79.00.
This handheld tool has a collet that can spin at speeds ranging from 5,000 to 32,000 RPM. It's compatible with any rotary tool accessory that fits 1/32-inch to 1/8-inch shanks, which means you can attach all kinds of accessories like grinders, cutting blades, brushes, and sanders for a myriad of different jobs. No matter what you subject it to, this rotary tool is built tough with grinder-style exhaust ports and a protected front bearing, so it should have a nice, long life.
Purchasing a Milwaukee M12 Rotary Tool at Home Depot gets you the tool itself, plus five cutting wheels, a mandrel, and a wrench. Shoppers have given it a 4.3 out of 5 rating, praising its power and portability for a battery-powered tool. One user noted how helpful it was to have as a plumber performing the occasional spontaneous repair.
Your car will appreciate the M12 Ratchet
If you're interested in performing your own maintenance on your car, that's going to require an entirely separate set of tools from the ones you use around the house. One of the most important tools you could have for this is a reliable ratchet that can undo those thick bolts holding together the components under the hood. A hand ratchet is a little inefficient, so why not spare yourself the carpal tunnel and use Milwaukee's M12 Ratchet instead? It usually retails at Home Depot for $149.00, though it's $99.00 at the time of writing.
This 3/8 inch ratchet's 12-volt motor delivers 35 foot-pounds of torque at 250 RPM, more than enough to yank off the most stubborn bolts. Don't worry about overheating and battery bleeding, as the tool's built-in REDLINK technology optimizes power delivery and usage for extra efficiency. As an added bonus, there's a built-in work LED to illuminate dark nooks, of which you'll find plenty in your car's hood.
Home Depot shoppers have given the Milwaukee M12 Ratchet a 4.6 out of 5 rating for its power and longevity. One user said they used it to replace the undercarriage panels of 96 cars over the course of two days, and it was still going strong afterward.
Get M12 Drill and Impact Drivers in a combo pack
You might not know if you're not a contractor, but there's actually a bit of nuance to the realm of power drills. Specifically, there's a difference between a traditional power drill and an impact driver, and one may not be able to handle all the same tasks as the other. If you don't want to accidentally get one when you meant to get the other, the best course of action is to just get both. You can get a Milwaukee M12 Drill Driver and Impact Driver in a kit with other useful accessories at Home Depot for $177.35.
The 3/8 inch Drill Driver delivers up to 275 inch/pounds of torque at RPMs as high as 1,500. It packs both power and speed, perfect for making holes or driving in fasteners. The 1/4 inch Hex Impact Driver, meanwhile, packs a mighty 1,000 inch/pounds of torque at up to 2,500 RPM for when you really need to drive that fastener home. Both tools have ergonomic handles for comfortable grips, as well as on-board battery meters for an accurate charge readout while working.
The Milwaukee M12 Drill Driver and Impact Driver kit at Home Depot includes the two main tools, two 1.5Ah battery packs, an M12 Li-ion battery charger, a 40-piece impact-duty driver bit set, and a carrying case. Users have given this bundle a 4.7 out of 5 rating, calling it an excellent investment for various daily use cases. One user called the whole bundle their go-to for the majority of the jobs they work.
Home Depot shoppers know a good deal when they see it
Bargain-hunting may seem like a competitive effort, but in reality, it's a team sport. You'd never know whether or not you're actually getting a good deal unless you've gotten the word from fellow customers. This is why, to select Milwaukee products for this list, we only chose products available at Home Depot for less than $200 with either user ratings of at least 4 out of 5 stars based on at least 1,000 user reviews or a recommendation from an accredited hardware publication.