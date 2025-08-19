13 Of The Cheapest Milwaukee Power Tools You Can Buy In 2025
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You see red and black colors on tools, and the first name your mind recalls is usually Milwaukee. Since its inception in 1924, the company has not failed to deliver on its promise of providing professionals with a range of exceptional hand and power tools for almost every job in automotive repair, woodwork, metalwork, and more. Due to their higher efficiency and effectiveness, the power tools are a bit pricier than the hand tools and might not be affordable for everyone.
That said, Milwaukee also has some very useful power tools that will not cost you a fortune. To make things simpler, we have put together a list of some of the cheapest Milwaukee power tools that are a no-brainer at their prices. From cutting to sanding, the scope of these tools in practical work is vast.
Forget about the money and add these power tools to your collection to take your expertise up a level by showcasing utmost precision and accuracy in your work.
Milwaukee Sub-Compact 50 RPM Ratchet
Made of alloy steel and plastic, the ratchet is sturdy and has a low-profile head to work effectively in tight spots. It is integrated with a powerful 12-volt motor that can generate torque power up to 250 revolutions per minute. Pair the motor with an M12 battery pack, and you get a level of performance that professionals will love, be they mechanics or repairmen. On a side note, if you are thinking of purchasing Milwaukee batteries from Amazon, think twice.
A great addition to this tool is that it has an indicator to update you on the current charging levels. The three lights on the side of the ratchet serve as a fuel gauge, and you can quickly recharge when the battery levels are down to the bottom. Built with RedLink Intelligence technology, a smart chip within the tool communicates with the M12 battery. As a result, the Milwaukee Sub-Compact Ratchet only receives the necessary power from the battery, preventing overheating when in use. There is a variable speed trigger and a forward-backward switch on the back of the head to give you complete control of its speed and maneuvers. Get this on Amazon for $70.5.
Milwaukee M18 Cordless Orbiting Multi Tool
Having the capacity to generate a staggering 18,000 oscillations per minute, the M18 Orbiting Multi Tool will not disappoint you with its performance. And the best part is that it is not confined to a single speed, but the variable speed lets you select among 12 speed levels, ranging from 11,000 to 18,000 oscillations per minute.
The LED light on the head illuminates the working space for precise cutting. Also, you can change blades without the use of any additional tools. Just unlock the trigger, switch blades, and lock it back again for a quick replacement. Moreover, the product is made with the RedLink Technology, the same as the one above, which also helps maintain its longevity.
What's interesting is the versatility of this multi-tool. Use it for sanding, grout removal, woodcutting, or metal cutting — it will definitely meet your expectations across these applications. Head to Amazon and grab it for $81.04.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL Small Angle Grinder
A hammer drill-style angle grinder that is small and compact for easy usage. The tool is built with durability, efficiency, and user-friendliness in mind. Firstly, the electronic clutch protects you against kickbacks. Furthermore, the anti-vibration handle lets you focus on the task without the grip causing any sort of discomfort or disruption while working. Secondly, overload protection keeps it safe against damage, ensuring smoother performance for longer periods.
It can be used with all M18 batteries; however, you may have to resort to quick recharges when working on longer projects. In addition, it can supply a maximum rotational speed of 8,500 rotations per minute. The blade-changing process is a breeze, and the no-lock paddle switch ensures that the grinder operates only when you want it to, preventing any accidental starts. Amazon has the M18 Angle Grinder for $148.5.
Milwaukee Electric Tools M18 Random Orbit Sander
Another product from the Milwaukee M18 line of tools that does not fail to deliver an exceptional performance when it comes to its targeted use: sanding. Made for multiple applications, the adjustable speed dial aids this feature by providing the desired speed anywhere between 7,000 and 12,000 oscillations per minute. While you may not be able to juice out long hours of performance on a single charge, pairing it with the M18 3 Ah battery pack will give you around 35 minutes of continuous running. Usually, Milwaukee batteries offer a warranty period of around one to three years.
The addition of a dust collector acts as a cherry on top. Any sawdust given off during the sanding process gets pulled up by the vacuum holes on the tool's bottom and into the dust collector. Just make sure you align the holes on the sanding disks perfectly in line with those on the sander, and you can shoot away the worries of cleaning your workspace after sanding wood. This Random Orbit Sander is available for $94 on Amazon.
Milwaukee Electric - M12 Fuel. 1/2 Hammer Drill-Driver
The Milwaukee Hammer Drill-Driver is a part of the M12 collection. Featuring a brushless motor, it can be used in a wide range of scenarios for mechanics, woodworkers, and similar fields. The mechanical clutch featured in the design allows it to work with an array of fasteners.
Moreover, the tool is lightweight, so you can use it for extended periods without experiencing fatigue or can even carry it around in the mechanic's tool belt. And the bit retention design provides a secure grip for the bits so they don't come loose during the application. Although not made for heavy-duty applications, the M12 hammer drill provides consistent performance across a variety of small-to-medium-duty tasks and can fit anywhere, thanks to its small and robust design. For a price of $67.88, it looks like a fair trade.
Milwaukee M12 Cordless Multi Tool
The M12 Multi Tool ($61) features a universal adapter, which means you can also utilize accessories from other multi-tools on this one. It offers a diverse set of speeds, anywhere between 5,000 and 20,000 orbits per minute, which can be modified using the speed adjustment knob on its body.
Furthermore, the tool is very handy for sanding since it includes a sanding head and pads that will give the wood a beautiful finishing touch. That's not all, but the portable and compact design allows it to dive into constricted spaces, making it efficient for removing grout and trim from tiles.
While working, you can also keep an eye on the tool's battery levels through the LED light integrated above the speed knob. You can use it for various tasks, such as sanding, grinding, cutting, and trimming, and forget about it breaking down or something because the all-metal case gives it nice durability. On top of that, the RedLink technology keeps it safe against overheating and overload, so there are all the more reasons for it to stay by your side for years to come.
Milwaukee's Cut-Off Tool
Offering reversible blade rotation, you can operate the blade either clockwise or anti-clockwise, depending on the task requirement, and for greater power over cutting. The brushless motor delivers exceptional cutting performance, while the RedLink Plus Intelligence protects it from overload to ensure longevity.
You can even use this cut-off tool with one hand, which is made possible by the ergonomic design of its barrel grip handle. The blades can go up to a speed of 20,000 revolutions per minute, which is fine for light-duty cutting. In addition, its ability to work in confined spots without additional grinding makes it a popular choice among mechanics and professionals. Get the Milwaukee Cut-Off Tool on Amazon for $96.94.
Milwauke M18 FUEL Hackzall
You can use this hackzall for a variety of jobs, and the speed and performance will do justice to the output, all made possible by the PowerState brushless motor. The tool, which is supposed to be bought brushless, has a one-handed design that lets you maneuver the tool in the direction you want for more controlled strokes. Furthermore, it is the fastest cutting reciprocating saw, with each stroke measuring ⅞ inch in length. Consequently, you can remove more material in one go, and the high-speed steel blade will deliver the utmost precision.
The robust motor paired with RedLink technology gives this hackzall a longer life — three times more than the regular ones you'll find in the market. Use the variable speed trigger to your advantage; start off slow and gradually increase your way up. When in use, you won't feel many vibrations in your hand either since the pivoting shoe remains in firm contact with the surface, resulting in less fatigue and fewer chances of error. This Hackzall from Milwaukee's M18 collection is priced at $154.97 on Amazon, which is not bad considering the advantages and superior features it brings to the table.
Milwaukee M12 Cordless 1/4 in. Hex Screwdriver
Hex screwdrivers speed up and ease the job of undoing and fastening hex bits, reducing the physical input and the time taken. This battery-powered Cordless Hex Screwdriver by Milwaukee can move up to 500 revolutions per minute, enough for basic applications. Specifically, it makes for a smart pick for DIYers who want to try their hands at different projects that require driving screws into wood or metal.
The built-in LED light helps you work in dark areas or tight spots — where it can fit easily due to the compact design. It has easy torque adjustments, and with just a few uses, you will learn at the tip of your fingers about which screw size requires how much power from the tool. Also, the battery life is very well-appreciated for this one, so overall, you get a nice value for money on spending $57.05 on its purchase.
Milwaukee Electric Tools Compact Inflator
One of the most useful tools is aimed not only at professionals but also at regular users. In this era, life without a vehicle is almost impossible to imagine, and with owning vehicles comes the nuisance of flat tires and low air, which could ruin the whole day, especially if it happens in the middle of an empty road where tire repair stores are not anywhere near.
Keeping the electric inflator for such unforeseen emergency situations is a genius move. The Milwaukee Electric Inflator ($69) is compact, so it doesn't take up much space in the car, and the portability improves its usefulness. It can top up a car's tire in under a minute; meanwhile, an LT truck tire can take up to four minutes due to its larger diameter.
The powerful motor produces an air pressure of 120 pounds per square inch, and you can use the buttons on the tool to set the desired air pressure you need for the tire. With the TrueLink Auto Shutoff Technology, the inflator will automatically stop once the set air pressure is reached within the tire, protecting against overfilling and tire bursts. Plus, the weather- and impact-resistant design makes it safe to use even in the rough outdoor conditions.
Milwaukee M18 Hex Impact Driver
From the intricate design to high-powered output, the M18 Hex Impact Driver is made for those who are serious about their work. The textured rubber grip provides an anti-slip handling of the tool and added comfort so you can concentrate on the task at hand and not the pain of holding the tool. Moreover, there is an LED lighting array, like other Milwaukee power tools, to aid working in darker conditions.
With the RedLink technology, it won't overheat despite prolonged driving, and the performance isn't ordinary either. The four-pole frameless motor, combined with the optimized impact mechanism, delivers a staggering 2,750 revolutions per minute — the trigger can manage the speed. Not only this, but you can also use the reversible belt clip for temporary tool storage when working. It's simple to secure the bits in the holder and forget about it coming out mid-work. Go to Amazon and get one for yourself for $65.98.
Milwaukee M12 Compact Spot Blower
The handheld spot blower comes with three kinds of nozzles: an extension for length, a rubber nozzle to clean debris in confined spots, and a wide sweeping nozzle for clearing debris in open spaces. Keep track of the remaining battery levels with the LED fuel gauge on the body. Also, the variable speed trigger allows you maximum control over the speed output, and the cruise control lock eliminates the fatigue of holding the trigger in place for the blower to work. Just turn on the lock, and it will continue to operate at the set level.
Don't fret about the storage since it is easy with the hang hole integrated in the design. The power is enough to get rid of piles in the driveway or in your garage. In addition, the small and lightweight design of this tool makes it handy to clean off dust off the floor and other surfaces without blowing it all over the whole room. Hence, grab a Milwaukee M12 Spot Blower on Amazon for $72.
M12 Soldering Iron
A soldering iron is handy when you want to combine multiple metal components for fixing and repair. The heating mechanism is so strong that the iron takes merely 18 seconds to heat up and become functional, with the max temperature going up to 750 degrees. Plus, it also maintains the working temperature well for increased effectiveness.
Other than this, it comes with a three-stop pivoting head to access the more restricted spaces. With this tool, you can juice out about 40 minutes of consistent performance before the battery gives up and requires a recharge. It also has a tool-free tip change feature to let you quickly switch between chisel and pointed tips per the task's needs. The ease of hold and firm grip make it an excellent choice for delicate projects, for both professionals and DIYers alike. The M12 Soldering Iron is up for sale on Amazon for $70.