5 Handy Uses For A Milwaukee Hackzall

Here's an annoying scenario: let's say you've got some old furniture like a dresser or table stashed out of the way in an attic or crawlspace. You want to finally get rid of it and make some room, but the furniture is too large to easily move up a staircase or down a ladder, at least by yourself. It happens sometimes: you manage to squeeze furniture into one room of your home, but for some reason, it just won't go back the other way. If you need to cut some old junk down to a more manageable size, bust out the Hackzall.

If you've got furniture that's too large to transport up and down stairs or through a narrow hallway, you may be able to slash it into smaller chunks with the help of a Hackzall. So long as the furniture isn't too big and is made primarily of an easily cut material like wood, you can use your Hackzall to hack it into a handful of smaller bits. Not only will this make it much easier to carry downstairs and out of your house, but you might even be able to fit it in the trash can instead of just leaving it by the curb.