How Long Is Your Milwaukee Battery Under Warranty?
There are a huge number of power tool brands on the market these days. Many of those brands specialize in cordless power tools designed to replace old corded devices. Cordless power tools offer superior levels of mobility and versatility when compared to their predecessors, and many of them can even provide enhanced power levels. When it comes to today's most popular power tool brands, Milwaukee is one of the top contenders. The manufacturer is beloved by both amateurs and professional tradespeople alike, and its battery-powered tools are considered by many to be some of the best on the market.
However, cordless power tools and batteries aren't immune to wear. The lithium-ion batteries, in particular, are prone to degradation with repeated use, and you can generally expect these devices to lose roughly 20% of their capacity after many recharge cycles. Because of that, it's a good idea to purchase power tools and batteries that come with solid warranties. Milwaukee provides a limited warranty on each of its batteries. However, not all Milwaukee battery packs come with the same guarantee.
The longest warranty you can get on a Milwaukee battery lasts for three years from the date of purchase, while the shortest lasts for one year. That said, some Milwaukee batteries come with a two-year warranty along with three additional years of prorated protection, for a total of five potential years. The caveat for these devices is that the warranty covers the battery for five years or 2,000 charges, whichever comes first. If you want to determine which type of warranty your Milwaukee battery has, you can compare its product number to the information on the company's warranty page.
What about the warranties on other Milwaukee products?
Every Milwaukee tool sold through an authorized retailer comes with a warranty of some kind. It's important to understand this information when making a purchase, as it can save you large amounts of cash in the event that you buy a defective or damaged product. However, not all Milwaukee tools come with the same warranty. Even devices that fall into the same category, like the batteries covered above, can come with warranties of varying lengths.
We can't break down the warranties for every product that Milwaukee sells, as that would go far beyond the scope of this article. However, we can discuss the warranties that the company provides for some of its most popular devices. Milwaukee hand tools, for example, come with either a limited lifetime warranty or a lifetime guarantee. The lifetime guarantee means that the tool can be replaced at any point if it fails due to a defect not caused by the owner. A limited lifetime warranty, on the other hand, means that Milwaukee will repair or replace a damaged item if the original owner still maintains possession of the tool, but only after the company performs an inspection to determine whether the damage was caused by the owner or not.
Milwaukee power tools generally come with limited warranties lasting for one, two, three, or five years. These guarantees cover the tools against manufacturer defects and damage. They come with basically the same caveats and restrictions as the warranties for other Milwaukee products, and you can find more detailed information about all of Milwaukee's product warranties on the page we linked above.