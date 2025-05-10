How Long Is Your Milwaukee Battery Under Warranty?

There are a huge number of power tool brands on the market these days. Many of those brands specialize in cordless power tools designed to replace old corded devices. Cordless power tools offer superior levels of mobility and versatility when compared to their predecessors, and many of them can even provide enhanced power levels. When it comes to today's most popular power tool brands, Milwaukee is one of the top contenders. The manufacturer is beloved by both amateurs and professional tradespeople alike, and its battery-powered tools are considered by many to be some of the best on the market.

Advertisement

However, cordless power tools and batteries aren't immune to wear. The lithium-ion batteries, in particular, are prone to degradation with repeated use, and you can generally expect these devices to lose roughly 20% of their capacity after many recharge cycles. Because of that, it's a good idea to purchase power tools and batteries that come with solid warranties. Milwaukee provides a limited warranty on each of its batteries. However, not all Milwaukee battery packs come with the same guarantee.

The longest warranty you can get on a Milwaukee battery lasts for three years from the date of purchase, while the shortest lasts for one year. That said, some Milwaukee batteries come with a two-year warranty along with three additional years of prorated protection, for a total of five potential years. The caveat for these devices is that the warranty covers the battery for five years or 2,000 charges, whichever comes first. If you want to determine which type of warranty your Milwaukee battery has, you can compare its product number to the information on the company's warranty page.

Advertisement