10 Cordless Power Tools Ready To Replace Your Old Corded Relics

For generations, the whir and hum of corded power tools have been the soundtrack of workshops and construction sites. Tethered by their power cords, these reliable workhorses have built homes, fixed cars, and crafted countless projects. As good as these tools are, they're limited by their cords and bring with them the constant search for an outlet. If your toolbox still has a bunch of old corded tools tangled up like Christmas lights, it's probably time for an upgrade.

Thanks to major improvements in battery technology, cordless power tools today are not only on par with their corded counterparts but, in many cases, even better. Whether it's the ease of movement, lighter design, or faster setup — cordless is the future. For pros and DIYers alike, upgrading to battery-powered tools means less hassle, more freedom, and zero compromise on performance. And while some common mistakes can ruin power tool batteries, they're easy to avoid, ensuring you've got a powerful and reliable tool without the hassle of cables. Let's take a look at 10 cordless power tools that are ready to retire those outdated corded versions.