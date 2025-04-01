10 Cordless Power Tools Ready To Replace Your Old Corded Relics
For generations, the whir and hum of corded power tools have been the soundtrack of workshops and construction sites. Tethered by their power cords, these reliable workhorses have built homes, fixed cars, and crafted countless projects. As good as these tools are, they're limited by their cords and bring with them the constant search for an outlet. If your toolbox still has a bunch of old corded tools tangled up like Christmas lights, it's probably time for an upgrade.
Thanks to major improvements in battery technology, cordless power tools today are not only on par with their corded counterparts but, in many cases, even better. Whether it's the ease of movement, lighter design, or faster setup — cordless is the future. For pros and DIYers alike, upgrading to battery-powered tools means less hassle, more freedom, and zero compromise on performance. And while some common mistakes can ruin power tool batteries, they're easy to avoid, ensuring you've got a powerful and reliable tool without the hassle of cables. Let's take a look at 10 cordless power tools that are ready to retire those outdated corded versions.
DeWalt Circular Saw DCS570B
The DeWalt DCS570B 20V Max Circular Saw is a powerful cordless alternative to traditional corded circular saws. It features a brushless motor that delivers up to 5,500 RPM, providing smooth, accurate, and powerful cuts in various materials, from lumber to plywood. The 7-1/4-inch blade offers a cutting depth of 2-9/16 inches at 90 degrees, which means it can handle most standard framing jobs with ease. The saw also offers a bevel capacity of up to 57 degrees, with positive stops at 22.5 and 45 degrees, making angled cuts a breeze.
What makes this tool stand out is its ability to deliver corded-level performance while offering the freedom of mobility. It's worth noting that while there are cheaper alternatives on the market, the brushless motor justifies the cost. Not only does it enhance power output, but it also improves battery efficiency and extends the overall life of the tool. Additionally, for anyone who's dealt with dragging an extension cord around the job site, this circular saw is a major quality-of-life upgrade. Combine that with an ergonomic design and electric brake for added safety, and it's easy to see why the DCS570B is a top pick for both professionals and serious DIYers.
DeWalt Cordless Hammer Drill DCD805B
The DeWalt DCD805B Cordless Hammer Drill steps in to replace traditional corded hammer drills, tools essential for drilling into tough materials like concrete, brick, and stone, as well as handling standard drilling and driving tasks in wood and metal. Corded hammer drills, while powerful, are often cumbersome due to their cords, limiting maneuverability and requiring close proximity to power outlets. The DCD805B eliminates these frustrations, offering the same robust drilling power with the freedom of cordless operation. This is particularly beneficial on construction sites, for outdoor projects, or in any situation where dragging an extension cord is inconvenient or unsafe.
It offers multiple speed settings and a variable speed trigger, allowing for precise control depending on the material and application. The hammer drill function, which delivers rapid percussive blows while drilling, is crucial for effectively boring into masonry. While the chuck size might vary slightly, it usually accommodates standard drill bits suitable for a wide range of tasks. Under the hood, the DCD805B features a high-performance brushless motor, similar to the circular saw, providing extended runtime, more power, and increased durability. While it doesn't come with a battery included, it's part of DeWalt's 20V Max XR lineup, meaning you can use the same battery across various DeWalt tools. The drill also includes an integrated LED work light with a 3-mode brightness setting, which is a lifesaver in dimly lit work areas. Just make sure you understand the difference between a rotary hammer and a hammer drill, so you know you're buying the right tool.
Dremel 8240-5 12V Cordless Rotary Tool
Dremel is a highly reliable brand best known for its rotary tools, and the Dremel 8240-5 is a brilliant upgrade over traditional rotary tools that tie users down with cords. Running on a 12V lithium-ion battery, this compact rotary tool offers up to 35,000 RPM, making it ideal for grinding, sanding, polishing, cutting, and engraving. It comes with five accessory pieces, allowing users to tackle various detail tasks straight out of the box. Its variable speed dial offers full control, while the soft grip and ergonomic build make it easy to handle — even during intricate projects.
Under the hood, this Dremel tool features a high-performance 12V motor that delivers ample power for its size. The cordless design runs on a rechargeable 2Ah lithium-ion battery, providing a decent runtime for most projects. It offers variable speed settings, a hallmark of Dremel tools, so users can match the speed to the specific accessory and material. Furthermore, the EZ Twist nose cap makes accessory changes quick and easy, a significant advantage when switching between different tasks. One of the biggest advantages here is portability — perfect for anyone who needs a tool they can carry around the house, garage, or outdoors. If your old corded rotary tool constantly got in the way, the 8240-5 is a cordless solution that's far more practical and just as powerful.
Skil Rechargeable 4V Cordless Screwdriver
While simple, manual screwdrivers can be tiring to use, especially when dealing with multiple screws or stubborn fasteners. The Skil Rechargeable 4V Cordless Screwdriver steps in to replace them, transforming the often tedious task of driving screws into a quick and effortless process. This cordless screwdriver offers a significant upgrade in convenience and speed, making it an ideal tool for assembling furniture, installing fixtures, and tackling various household tasks. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to handle and maneuver, even in tight spaces.
Juicing this screwdriver is a tiny 4V lithium-ion battery, but it delivers enough power for most light-duty screw-driving applications. USB rechargeability is a key feature, letting you charge it using a standard USB port, similar to your phone. One unique feature is its built-in circuit sensor technology, which detects live wires and adds an extra layer of safety during home repair jobs. The ergonomic grip and LED light at the tip make it even easier to use in tight or poorly lit spots. While it's not designed for high-torque tasks or driving large screws, its ease of use and portability make it a fantastic tool for everyday household jobs.
Alternatively, you can consider the more affordable Skil Twist 2.0. It comes with just two bits, but it features a pivoting head for better reach and control in tight spots. The tool has excellent customer reviews on Amazon and is one of our top recommendations for the best electric screwdrivers on the market.
Milwaukee 2426-20 M12 Cordless Multi-Tool
Corded multi-tools, while incredibly useful for diverse tasks, can be cumbersome to maneuver, especially in tight corners or awkward positions. That's where the Milwaukee 2426-20 M12 Multi-Tool steps in as a serious upgrade for anyone still relying on a corded oscillating tool. With 12 speed settings and up to 20,000 OPM (oscillations per minute), this tool handles everything from cutting and scraping to sanding and grinding. As you'd imagine, the cordless design makes it perfect for jobs in tight spots where cords can't reach.
What really sets it apart is Milwaukee's Redlithium battery technology, which provides longer runtime and better performance under load. It features variable speed settings, allowing users to adjust the oscillation rate to match the application and material. The tool-free blade change system is a significant convenience, enabling quick swaps between accessory types. While it might not have the raw power of some larger 18V tools, the M12 multi-tool strikes an excellent balance between power and portability. Its compact size makes it ideal for working in confined spaces, overhead, or at awkward angles where a corded tool would get in the way. Whether you're a tradesperson or a weekend renovator, this is a reliable, all-in-one solution for all sorts of tricky tasks.
Milwaukee 2880-20 Cordless Small Angle Grinder
Corded grinders have long been a staple on job sites, as well as in homes and garages. Not to forget, angle grinders can pretty much replace a cut-off tool too. While cordless angle grinders were once considered less powerful than their corded counterparts, the Milwaukee 2880-20 proves that modern battery technology can deliver comparable performance. It typically accepts 4 1/2-inch or 5-inch grinding discs and features a brushless motor, providing solid power and extended runtime. In terms of performance, this small angle grinder delivers up to 8,500 RPM with a brushless motor designed for durability and long life. This makes it ideal for metal cutting, surface preparation, and general grinding.
Without a cord holding you back, you can move freely around your project. The tool also features Milwaukee's Rapid Stop brake, which stops the wheel in under two seconds for added safety. There's also an anti-vibration side handle that improves grip and adds comfort for longer sessions. This angle grinder is part of Milwaukee's M18 battery platform, known for its powerful 18V batteries designed for professional use. However, do keep in mind that the battery is sold separately. For those looking to replace an aging corded grinder, the 2880-20 offers professional-grade performance with none of the restrictions.
Surebonder Cordless/Corded High-Temperature Mini Hot Glue Gun
Corded glue guns, while effective, need to be plugged into an outlet, restricting movement and making them inconvenient for tasks where you need to move around the workpiece. That's where the Surebonder Hybrid model comes in, offering the best of both worlds. You can use it cordlessly for maximum flexibility or keep it plugged in for continuous use on larger projects. For direct use, just plug the cable into the bottom of the glue gun and you're good to go. Alternatively, connect the cable to the corded base, which rapidly charges the battery. Once charged, you get up to two minutes of cordless operation.
The high-temperature setting is ideal for stronger bonds on various materials like wood, fabric, plastic, and more. It features a precision nozzle for detailed work and an insulated nozzle cover for safety. As for compatibility, it accepts any high-temperature mini glue stick with a 5/16-inch diameter. While it might not be designed for heavy industrial use, its dual power capability and compact size make it an incredibly convenient tool for crafting, DIY projects, and quick repairs. For anyone who frequently uses a hot glue gun and values flexibility and portability, the Surebonder Cordless/Corded model is a highly recommended upgrade. Alternatively, if you're already invested in the Milwaukee's ecosystem, there are hot glue guns compatible with Milwaukee's M18 battery system too.
Metabo HPT Compact Cordless Brad Nailer Kit
If you've ever wrestled with an air compressor and hose just to shoot a few nails, especially on smaller jobs or in tight spaces, the Metabo HPT cordless Brad nailer is a breath of fresh air. It's powered by an 18V lithium-ion battery and can drive 18-gauge nails from 5/8-inch to 2 inches in length. That means you can finally say goodbye to gas, hoses, and even the noise of a compressor. The brushless motor ensures consistent performance, and the tool's compact build allows for easier handling in tight spaces. It also features a tool-less depth-of-drive adjustment and a selective actuation switch for bump or sequential firing.
For those considering this tool, it's worth noting the distinction between brad nailers and finish nailers, which serve slightly different purposes in woodworking and construction. For most home users, a brad nailer is all they'll ever need, and this Metabo model gets the job done. With zero ramp-up time and no need for external air sources, it delivers serious convenience without compromising performance. Metabo also included an LED light, which helps illuminate the work area — a thoughtful touch. The performance is pretty good, and most consumers rave about the quality and say it's great for baseboard and casing work. For anyone looking for a convenient and efficient way to install trim and molding, the Metabo HPT Cordless Brad Nailer is a top recommendation.
DeWalt Cordless Impact Wrench Kit DCF900P1
The DeWalt Cordless Impact Wrench Kit DCF900P1 steps in to replace corded impact wrenches, particularly in automotive repair, construction, and heavy equipment maintenance, where high torque is required for tightening and loosening large fasteners. Corded impact wrenches, while powerful, are limited by their cords, making them less convenient for working on vehicles or machinery in different locations. The DCF900P1 offers the same high torque capabilities with the freedom of cordless operation, making it far more versatile and efficient for demanding applications. When it comes to quality, DeWalt is a trusted name, consistently ranking among the best cordless impact wrench brands favored by professionals.
Like other DeWalt tools on this list, this impact wrench is part of the 20V Max platform. Delivering up to 1,030 ft-lbs of max fastening torque and 1,400 ft-lbs of breakaway torque, this 20V Max XR tool handles everything from lug nuts to stubborn bolts. The brushless motor and four-mode speed settings offer maximum control and efficiency. It also features Precision Wrench Control to prevent over-tightening or fastener run-off. What's more, it comes as a complete kit, including a battery and charger, making it ready to use right out of the box. For anyone needing serious torque in a portable package, this is a top-tier pick. Say goodbye to hoses and compressors — this wrench is built for heavy-duty, cordless power.
Porter-Cable 20V Max Cordless Jigsaw PCC650B
Corded jigsaws, while versatile, can be cumbersome to handle due to the cord, especially when navigating complex cuts. Thankfully, powerful cordless jigsaws like the Porter-Cable PCC650B offer enhanced maneuverability for cutting curves and intricate shapes in wood, metal, and plastic. While Porter-Cable is positioned as a more budget-friendly brand compared to DeWalt or Milwaukee, this cordless jigsaw strikes a good balance between performance and affordability for DIYers and homeowners.
This jigsaw runs on the 20V Max battery platform and delivers up to 2,500 SPM (strokes per minute). It also offers variable speed control, allowing users to adjust the cutting speed to match the material. Additional features include orbital action for more aggressive cuts and a dust blower to keep the cut line clear — enhancing both performance and visibility. The PCC650B also includes a beveling shoe, which allows for bevel cuts anywhere from 0 to 45 degrees. With a contoured, over-molded handle and a tool-free blade release system, it's built for both comfort and ease of use. Whether cutting wood, metal, or plastic, this jigsaw handles it all — without getting tangled in cords. It's a smart, efficient upgrade for hobbyists and professionals alike.