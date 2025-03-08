12 Of The Best Electric Screwdrivers On The Market
An electric screwdriver might seem redundant or even a waste of money when you own a cordless drill. Cordless drills are powerful, versatile, and easily recharged with a quick battery swap. However, an electric screwdriver is better suited for a number of tasks. Its limited power is more of a feature than a bug, and for delicate jobs like electronics work or DIY crafts, the limited torque is great to prevent overtightening or damage to soft woods or plastics.
This list of the best electric screwdrivers on the market will highlight tools that incorporate a number of the most important features to look for in the product: a bright LED light, light weight, and adjustable or variable speeds. Your preferred style of screwdriver will also factor into your decision.
If you've been sufficiently talked into picking up one of these handy tools, whether as an addition to your already overstuffed tool chest or as one of the first pieces of tech for your new apartment, I've done my job. Read on for our picks of some of the best electric screwdrivers on the market, chosen with input from sales data and reviews on sites like Amazon, the Home Depot, and Lowes, trusted reviews online and on YouTube, and my own experience with many of these tools.
Amazon Basics by Skil 4V Cordless Stick Screwdriver
Amazon Basics isn't the first name you'd expect to see on a list of the best electric screwdrivers — or the best anything, really. Essentially a "store brand," it's supposed to be a way to save money while shopping on Amazon. Unfortunately, for every decent USB cable you save a buck on, there's a self-immolating surge protector or a towel that immediately falls apart after a run in the dryer.
That being said, you might think that tools from Amazon Basics aren't worth a second look. However, many enthusiasts say that this Cordless Stick Screwdriver is a genuinely good tool. Made by Skil and formerly sold under Amazon's Denali brand, this screwdriver's got a USB-C rechargeable battery, forward and reverse functions on the middle of the handle for easy use, and three torque settings to prevent overtightening. An advertised max torque of 22 in-lbs is pretty high for most electric screwdrivers; to sell one for one under $30 is downright shocking. A pair of LEDs at the tip of the tool and a slim design add to the attractiveness of the package. Really, the only minor grievance reviewers seem to have with this tool is that it lacks a solid chuck or collet, instead using a magnet to secure bits.
The Amazon Basics by Skil Four-Volt Cordless Stick Screwdriver comes with 10 bits and can be purchased from Amazon for $25.
Milwaukee M21 Cordless Hex Screwdriver
Milwaukee's tools are made for heavy-duty work done by professionals. Thousands of contractors, laborers, and tradespeople all make a living using dependable tools from the Wisconsin-based manufacturer. The brand's tools are powerful, dependable, and full of innovative features. So you might wonder if a smaller, more delicate tool like an electric screwdriver has a place in your portable toolbox. I can say from experience that my Milwaukee-loving friend had one that got a lot of use at the auto shop, as it was small enough to get into tight spots like dashboards and glove boxes but produced 150 in-lbs of torque — enough to remove stubborn smaller bolts without too much trouble.
Like many of the red brand's cordless tools, this screwdriver relies on Milwaukee's M12 battery system, which is more of a cylinder shape than the common block design that so many power tool batteries use. That means less weight and bulk is added to the bottom of the tool, and if you're already invested in the M12 system, swapping a drained battery out with a spare prevents downtime during a recharge.
The Milwaukee M21 Cordless Hex Screwdriver is a powerful, compact tool that fits comfortably in the user's hand, and it's available at The Home Depot for around $90.
DeWalt Cordless Screwdriver
If you're a pro and you're not reaching for a red tool from Milwaukee, the odds are that there is one of DeWalt's yellow tools in your hand instead. These two brands are often "1A and 1B" on SlashGear's tool rankings due to their great design, innovative features, durability, and reliability.
Flexdrive activation — that is, twisting a collar near the neck of the driver and then pushing that collar up with your thumb to activate the tool's motor — is a cool feature of DeWalt's best electric screwdriver. This 4-volt tool recharges via USB in about an hour, and DeWalt claims you can install up to 680 screws per charge. A rotation speed of up to 360 rpm and 44 in-lbs of torque make quick work of screws in light jobs like cabinetry, electronics, or even drywall, and the torque is manually set via a rotating dial on the base of the tool to prevent overtightening. This tool also makes use of a real collet to hold bits in place, rather than the magnetic bit holders on many electric screwdrivers; if you need someplace to store those bits, SlashGear has a few cool options available for you.
The DeWalt Cordless Screwdriver with Flexdrive Control can be purchased from Lowes for around $90, and includes the tool, charging cable, and a dozen popular bits.
Dremel 4V Cordless Screwdriver Kit
The Dremel Manufacturing Company was founded in Racine, Wisconsin in 1932. The company has since grown and expanded, but the original rotary tool that the brand was built off of continues to be the cornerstone of its business as, in the company's words, "the world's original and leading rotary tool company." However, Dremel doesn't just make one tool these days — oscillating tools, polishers, and even pet nail grinders
The makers of the OG rotary tool also make a cool little electric screwdriver. This straightforward tool has a six-setting clutch to manually limit power output, a built-in four-volt battery that recharges in about two hours, and the ability to power the unit on via a button or simply pushing the tool into the fastener you're installing or removing.
A clever innovation built into this electric screwdriver is Dremel's Smart Stop technology. This feature cuts power to the motor if it senses that the tool's bit has jumped out of a fastener's head, thereby preventing stripped screws. It's a unique bit of tech that would not feel out of place on a more powerful drill.
The Dremel Cordless Screwdriver Kit can be ordered on Amazon for around $50 and includes seven bits, a bit extension, and a USB charging cable with an adapter.
Skil Twist 2.0 Rechargeable Screwdriver
Skil makes a wide variety of tools that cover the full spectrum of value and power. Skil's tool lineup includes more expensive but popular tools like the SkilSaw, but are also available as simple, affordable drills that can be purchased from Harbor Freight.
The Skil Twist 2.0 is a uniquely designed electric screwdriver with a pivoting head to allow for easy access to odd angles. The tool also has multiple torque settings, and can be locked to allow for manual use. I also like that the forward and reverse trigger is located right near the head of the tool, rather than further back, but that's more of a personal preference. The Skil Twist 2.0 also has a useless but entertaining little window in its pivot point that allows you to watch the driver spin.
I have used this tool a few times since I bought one to use at a friend's place, and that pivoting head is great for getting at things just out of reach, like when we were putting together a desk from underneath. The LED light is positioned just above the head, which is a little less useful than the ring light style other brands use, but it still provides a decent amount of illumination.
The Skil Twist 2.0 is available as a barebones kit that includes a pair of bits and a charging cable and can be bought from Amazon for $30.
Makita Hex Screwdriver Kit
Starting as a company that sold and repaired electric motors in 1958, Makita has grown into one of the most trusted toolmakers on the scene. Makita makes a vast array of products, from the expected power tools and heavy equipment to some unique high-tech offerings. The brand's trademark teal-colored tools are seen on the job site as often as some of its biggest competitors, like Milwaukee and DeWalt.
One of the lightest electric screwdrivers on our list is this Makita Hex Screwdriver, which weighs in at just 0.8 pounds, even with a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery. It pivots from a pistol grip to an inline stick driver and also has a separate power switch for its LED light, allowing you to turn the electric screwdriver into a flashlight in a pinch. A torque of 53 in-lbs and an unloaded speed of 220 rpm put it at the high end of the tools on this list.
As it is a tool from one of the premier professional brands, the Makita Hex Screwdriver is a little more expensive than other electric screwdrivers we have mentioned. Amazon has the kit available for just under $60, and that includes a USB cable, adapter, hard plastic carrying case, and a huge 81-piece accessory set.
Vessel e-ASSIST Screwdriver
Vessel has been making screwdrivers since 1916 — in fact, the brand made Japan's first domestically produced screwdriver, and is also the country's first volume manufacturer of those tools. One look at the Vessel's product catalog shows a dedication to that craft — the brand makes screwdrivers for every application, be it automotive, woodworking, electrical projects, or impact driving.
This electric screwdriver has a unique appearance, looking more like a microphone than a handy cordless tool. It's rechargeable via USB-C, has a bright LED light, and can be used in electric or manual mode. Users love this weird setup, though, with many praising its light weight, surprising power, and convenient ability to fit into a hip bag, which is very useful for electricians and others working far from their toolboxes. The ball grip at the end of the tool is an intentional design choice, and Vessel claims it assists in limiting fatigue and in allowing multiple grip styles during use.
Vessel offers a few different configurations of their e-ASSIST Screwdriver. The tool we are featuring is the 3-speed model, which is a little more versatile than the other setups and includes 5 bits and a lanyard. It is available on Amazon for $36. Vessel also makes e-ASSIST Screwdriver variants with higher torque or higher speed if those are priorities in your line of work.
HOTO 3.6V Classic Electric Screwdriver
HOTO's company website displays the simple phrase, "We Make Cool Tools," and it's hard to argue with that. The brand, founded in 2016, makes sleek, modern-looking tools that wouldn't look out of place in a Sharper Image or Apple store. HOTO has won multiple design awards, and its lineup includes hand tool sets, outdoor power equipment, and precision screwdriver kits. It's a lot like the Rocco brand we mentioned in our ranking of smart fridges — a company that puts design at the forefront of its products, but not at the expense of quality craftsmanship.
This simple-looking electric screwdriver is designed for one-handed use, with forward and reverse buttons. There is also a "shadowless" LED ring around the neck to provide illumination, and that light is automatically engaged when the tool is on. The HOTO Electric Screwdriver is recharged via USB-C and has the ability to drive over a thousand screws on a single charge. Bits are stored in the plastic base of the tool's aluminum storage case, and the electric screwdriver's magnetic neck means screws are less likely to go rolling away. It's a sleek-looking tool that would be great for folks who need something small, slick, and easy to store.
The HOTO 3.6-Volt Classic Screwdriver Kit can be purchased from Amazon for $40.
Fanttik E1 Max Mini Electric Screwdriver
The best-selling electric screwdriver on Amazon is part of this really well-designed little kit. Perfect for hobbyists and those in professions where power isn't as important as control and maneuverability, this pen-sized tool comes with dozens of bits and tools, all housed in a convenient and sleek-looking metal case. The inner case, which holds all the accessories and the electric screwdriver itself, is magnetic, so bits aren't rolling around your work surface as you swap them out. The driver is stored in the housing with its USB-C connection facing outward, so you can simply keep the whole unit together during recharging.
As it is designed for electronics and other sensitive applications, the torque settings on the Fanttik electric screwdriver are relatively low, with high gear only reaching 0.2 N.m. While that somewhat limits its uses, I have found no shortage of applications for this tool since I ordered it a few months ago. I initially bought it to disassemble and repair a TV for the first time; since then, I have used this screwdriver on controllers for my Xbox Series X and Sega Dreamcast and during the assembly of a new D&D Dungeon Master's screen for my wife.
The Fanttik E1 Max Mini Electric Screwdriver is on Amazon, comes in three color options with 50 bits and tools, all organized in a magnetic storage unit, and can be yours for around $70.
Bosch Go Gen2.0 Professional Cordless Screwdriver
If our previous entry, the Fanttik E1 Max Mini Electric Screwdriver, represents the low-power, delicate end of the electric screwdriver range, then this Bosch driver lives at the other end of the spectrum. This chunky tool is fast, powerful, and has several quality features and improvements that make it one of the best electric screwdrivers on the market. It's easily on par with several of Bosch's other offerings under $200 and a great tool from the company that may have stolen the 2025 Super Bowl ad race with its commercial starring Antonio Banderas.
Bosch's powerful Go Gen2.0 Professional Cordless Screwdriver has a maximum unloaded speed of 360 rpm, and a max torque of five nanometers. Bosch says that is enough power for driving into materials like wood, metal, and plastic, but the tool's five torque settings, including a maximum performance mode, allow for more controlled tightening for applications like electronics, cabinets, or motherboards.
Dual activation allows it to be turned on via the press of a button or simply by pressing down on the tool, and an electronic brake stops rotation of the head immediately after work is complete. That instant braking keeps the head from jumping from the tip of the fastener, which could result in damage. While the tool looks and feels beefy, it's not uncomfortable to use, and it also isn't overly heavy.
The Bosch Go Gen2.0 Professional Cordless Screwdriver can be ordered from Amazon for around $75.
Worx 3-Speed Cordless Screwdriver
Worx is one of those power tool companies that makes a little bit of everything. From crafting tools and steam cleaners to powered coolers and outdoor power equipment, Worx has come a long way from its initial lineup of one (1) string trimmer back in 2007. The brand is known for its decent, affordable tools, and the company that manufactures Worx products also makes CAT tools, among other brands.
Three-speed settings and a rubberized overmolding for grip comfort make this Worx electric screwdriver one of the best electric screwdrivers on the market. The tool is lightweight, recharges relatively quickly, and has a magnetic hex bit holder rather than a ball lock or a chuck. Torque is managed via a button press, and three LED lights pop on to let you know what setting you're on. Recharging is done via a USB-C cable, and Worx says you'll get around 45 minutes of runtime off a full charge. The manufacturer also notes that this electric screwdriver's lithium-ion battery will maintain a charge for up to 18 months, which is always nice when you need a tool that you haven't used in a while.
The Worx Three-Speed Cordless Screwdriver can be purchased on Amazon for just under $40. It includes a plastic storage case, USB charging cable, and a dozen common bits.
Black Decker 4V Max Cordless Screwdriver
Today, Black+Decker is primarily known as a company that makes cheap tools for folks who don't put a lot of wear and tear on their under-sink toolbox. But there was a time when B+D was the pinnacle of innovation in the developing power tool market. The brand introduced the world to the first cordless drill in 1917, and in 1923 it invented the first (corded) electric screwdriver.
Black+Decker's affordable entry on our list is a 3-position electric screwdriver that can double as a flashlight, although it probably won't compare with the most popular flashlights out there. It has a comfortable handle, a large two-position trigger, and is great for light-duty work around the house, or delicate work with toys or electronics. The double-barrel design keeps the powerful LED flashlight directed on your work, and the handle easily switches from pistol grip, to in-line driver, to a hybrid of the two. I have one of these in my cheap toolbox under the sink, and it's one of the coolest little tools I own. The B+D electric screwdriver is not super powerful, but its versatility and low price more than make up for that.
The Black+Decker Four-Volt Max Cordless Screwdriver can be ordered from Amazon for around $25.
Methodology
We chose the electric screwdrivers on this list by aggregating data from a number of sources, including sales data, ratings, and reviews from retail websites. Video reviews from pros and YouTubers and reviews from trusted tool review sites also factored into our final picks. Finally, my own experience using several of these electric screwdrivers at home, helping others with handyman work, and in my time as a mechanic was considered.