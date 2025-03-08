12 Of The Best Electric Screwdrivers On The Market

An electric screwdriver might seem redundant or even a waste of money when you own a cordless drill. Cordless drills are powerful, versatile, and easily recharged with a quick battery swap. However, an electric screwdriver is better suited for a number of tasks. Its limited power is more of a feature than a bug, and for delicate jobs like electronics work or DIY crafts, the limited torque is great to prevent overtightening or damage to soft woods or plastics.

This list of the best electric screwdrivers on the market will highlight tools that incorporate a number of the most important features to look for in the product: a bright LED light, light weight, and adjustable or variable speeds. Your preferred style of screwdriver will also factor into your decision.

If you've been sufficiently talked into picking up one of these handy tools, whether as an addition to your already overstuffed tool chest or as one of the first pieces of tech for your new apartment, I've done my job. Read on for our picks of some of the best electric screwdrivers on the market, chosen with input from sales data and reviews on sites like Amazon, the Home Depot, and Lowes, trusted reviews online and on YouTube, and my own experience with many of these tools.

