12 High-Tech Makita Products You Didn't Realize Existed
Makita has built a reputation for quality, independence, and technological innovation since the brand launched in 1915. Switching to tool manufacturing after World War II, the company made Japan's first electric planer, and its growth simply exploded from there. These days, Makita makes quirky tools like a cordless worksite coffee machine, but the brand's highly technical offerings are perhaps the star of the show.
If you're considering buying a Makita tool, you'll find great options for heavy duty applications and delicate precision work. Makita is a major player in the contemporary landscape of DIY solutions, professional worksite needs, and everything in between. A lot of Makita's lineup can be pointed at if you're looking for technological innovation, but the tools listed below stand out above the rest. Whether through nuanced, feature-rich designs or unique utility that other brands haven't really replicated, these Makita tools are in a class all their own.
XGT 14-inch Power Cutter
Starting things off with raw power, Makita's 80V max XGT 14-inch Power Cutter with Electric Brake is a force of nature. The consaw demands the power of two of Makita's 40V batteries to operate, but boy does it deliver. Electric power means the saw doesn't need a cold pull-start to get going, eliminating the time consuming and straining startup procedure of a gas model. The XGT model's motor delivers the same power as a 75.6cc gas consaw, but provides its 5,300 RPM speed to the 14-inch wheel or blade without harmful fumes. This means that the saw can be used inside a closed environment — perhaps a warehouse or garage, or during an invasive kitchen remodel — without having to take additional precautions or limiting use.
In addition to these crucial improvements, the power cutter delivers a 25% increase in cut speed over a gas powered model, and it creates vibration at a reduced rate, too (26% less). The saw also features Active Feedback Technology to halt the motor's movement if the saw starts to bind, forcing the blade to slow or stop. This helps keep everyone on the site safe while ensuring the tool maintains a high level of efficiency.
Brushless Couple Shaft Power Head Kit
Outdoor power equipment is a major part of the Makita catalog, but one standout tool is the 18V Brushless Couple Shaft Power Head Kit. The kit features four interchangeable attachments for immense versatility and a plethora of job-specific capabilities. The couple shaft resembles a weed whacker at its handle end, albeit without the classic bulge of a traditional two-stroke engine! Instead the tool operates via the power of a standard Makita 18V LXT battery, meaning the landscaping tool will run on your existing collection of Makita power packs. However, the attachments and ability to rapidly transition between them is what really makes this tool a technical marvel.
The kit comes with four separate tool heads: A 10-inch pole saw, 20-inch articulating hedge trimmer, a blower attachment, and a 13-inch string trimmer. The combination delivers virtually every solution you might need for the finishing touches around your yard (minus a dedicated edging tool). After completing a mow, reaching for a single tool rather than digging out a horde of equipment can act as a breath of fresh air and make your workflow so much simpler. The kit comes with a charger and battery, as well, meaning you can unbox the gear and get started right away.
1-inch SDS-Plus AVT Rotary Hammer
Much has been made about the SDS drill. These heavy duty hole creators are crucially important for anyone who works with concrete, blockwork, or even bricks. Drilling through these hard materials is challenging, for a typical hammer drill, to say the least. You can do it, but it often results in broken bits (via both heat and twist potential), less accurate cuts due to greater pressure and time requirements, and a generally more dangerous work environment. I've personally burned myself on a super-hot masonry drill bit after having to lean on a hammer drill to accomplish this particular task.
With the SDS drill, the conversation immediately changes. These drills power through even the toughest material, but they make a huge mess in the process and can be a little unruly to work with because of their increased weight and overall size. The Makita 1-inch SDS-Plus AVT Rotary Hammer with Pistol Grip and HEPA Dust Extractor changes things for the better. A pistol-configuration in the grip and body layout makes for an ergonomic hold and an easy-to-maneuver tool that's not massively hefty. Moreover, the corded SDS-Plus drill introduces a HEPA dust collection feature to capture particles at or above 0.3 microns in size. This sits beneath the 1-inch chuck so that cleanup after a drilling task isn't nearly as intensive. The AVT technology featured counterbalances the drill as its operating in order to reduce vibration, as well, rounding out a technically superb SDS option.
LXT Brushless Material Handling Dump/Pipe Frame
Moving away from handheld tools, Makita also makes tools with wide ranging applications. The 36V LXT Brushless Material Handling Dump/Pipe Frame is a great example of Makita's commitment to total worksite versatility. The material handling tool is a rugged 'wheelbarrow' of sorts that holds four and runs on two 18V LXT batteries to provide up to 100 minutes of mobile runtime (when housing batteries in all four available slots). Makita estimates this range as the equivalent of 4.5 miles. The tool features a telescoping loading platform that makes moving equipment, components, or even bags or buckets of waste material as easy as possible.
There's nothing quite so deflating as having to lift and carry a ton of junk, tools, and other materials from a job after the finished product is unveiled. Cleaning up a worksite — whether that's a DIY effort or a professional and far reaching job — is a core component of any improvement, building, or demolition project, but it often feels like a substantial burden. Makita's material handler can tote a full load weighing 650 pounds and features three forward gears and a reverse function, too. Moving forward, the handler cart can reach a 3 mph speed for speedy movement even under load.
XGT Self-Leveling 360-Degree Three-Plane Red Laser Kit
A laser leveling kit is a key tool in any proficient DIYer or professional construction team's arsenal. These tools are precision engineered and make use of highly technical applications, not only to produce crystal clear laser beams, but also to minimize the footprint of the tool itself and provide a small form factor that's easy to use anywhere it may be needed. Makita's 12V max CXT Lithium-Ion Self-Leveling 360-Degree Three-Plane Red Laser Kit accomplishes these tasks with ease. A part of the brand's small format CXT system, the 12V red laser features a 360-degree rotating base, and a self-leveling feature that's correctable up to a 4-degree slope, allowing for use on uneven terrain or unfinished floors or walls that haven't been leveled themselves.
The red laser beams (three planes creating six cross point reference positions) are visible consistently up to 82 feet and detectable with Makita's laser detector at 230 feet. This makes the tool immensely useful for layout tasks indoors while adding the ability to help set lengthy fences or boundary markers outside as well. A sharp laser visual and as long as an 11 hour continuous runtime on the brand's smallest tool platform makes the kit a must-have for early stage builders, total renovators, and enthusiastic DIYers working through the guts of a new project.
Brushless 6-Quart HEPA Filter Dry Backpack Vacuum Kit
Versatile cleaning solutions feature among some of Makita's most technologically savvy tool builds, and for good reason. With the need to suction up debris around the workshop or jobsite retaining such a crucial role in projects large and small, solid options to make that cleaning task easier can be a Godsend. The 40V max XGT Brushless 6-Quart HEPA Filter Dry Backpack Vacuum Kit from Makita is a brilliant example of this innovative spirit in the realm of site management tools. The vacuum is worn as a backpack, and features massive suction power with an 80-inch static water lift and total power measured at 85 cubic feet per minute. The two stage HEPA filtration system ensures that work surfaces and even the tight nooks and crevices are left spotlessly clean.
The backpack provides 6 quarts of cleanup capacity and weighs 12.5 pounds without an attached battery, making for a highly mobile solution augmented by a telescoping wand, anti-static hose, a crevice tool, and a floor nozzle for all manner of suction needs. Makita is also running an eRebate promotion on the GCV08PM (this backpack vacuum kit), as well as one other, similar model, through the end of October. A purchase of the tool gives you access to a free 40V XGT 4.0Ah battery pack (worth $229).
XGT Brushless 7-inch/9-inch Paddle Switch Angle Grinder Kit
A cutting solution for block, metal, and all manner of other hard material (not to mention a preeminent metal shaping and polishing power tool), the angle grinder may seem like it's reached the peak of its technical arc. Yet, Makita's cordless grinder, the 40V max XGT Brushless 7-inch/9-inch Paddle Switch Angle Grinder Kit with Electric Brake and AWS takes what users expect from their tool to a whole new level.
The grinder is part of Makita's high output 40V XGT lineup. This means that the tool produces immense rotational cutting power, allowing it to slice through even the densest materials. The stalk and guard accept 7 and 9 inch cutting discs, some of the largest available for grinders anywhere. This provides exceptional total cutting volume both in the wear down of a cutting consumable and in the depth of cut possible. The Active Feedback-sensing Technology (AFT) integrated into the tool cuts power to the motor if the wheel binds up and stops, adding a crucial safety feature into the mix. A soft start mechanism is also utilized to help prevent powerful kickbacks when the tool is engaged, eliminating any potential hazard due to a compromised grip. The tool's electric brake kills motion to the cutting disc in 4.5 seconds or less once the paddle switch is disengaged, as well. AWS is also loaded into the tool, allowing for connected startup of your dust extraction tool when the grinder is powered up.
ConnectX Brushless 21-inch Self-Propelled Commercial Lawn Mower
Makita's lawn mowers feature among some of the most powerful electric options available today, and the 40V max ConnectX Brushless 21-inch Self-Propelled Commercial Lawn Mower is one of its most impressive models. The commercial mower doesn't run on the same battery technology that underpins most of Makita's tool offerings. Instead, it's run on the ConnectX system — a portable power supply that can be connected onboard the mower or mounted as a backpack and carried separately. The 1,200Wh ConnectX battery provides incredible run time for the mower. Rather than requiring a switch after an hour or so, this can power through multiple acres of landscaping work over the course of a whole day of work without worrying about a waning charge.
The mower's cutting specs are impressive, too. It features a self-propelled function that can reach 3 mph through a rear-wheel drive configuration that enhances traction over sloped or uneven ground. The brushless motor delivers up to 2,800 RPM blade speeds for quick and precise cutting. Finished off with a 21-inch cut deck, the mower is a firmly solid choice for anyone working through lots of mowing work on a regular basis.
XGT Brushless 1,300 PSI 1.5 GPM Pressure Washer
Pressure washers are generally thought of as bulky, large scale tools that require gasoline power or a corded connection. However, Makita's 40V max XGT Brushless 1,300 PSI 1.5 GPM Pressure Washer weighs just 18.7 pounds without the battery and sits in what feels like an impossibly compact housing (just 20.5 inches tall). The tool utilizes auto-switching technology to shift power draw between the two battery bays for twice the run time and a majorly efficient overall performance. A self-priming siphon hose makes for an easy startup sequence as well, whether sourcing water from a tap and hosed connection or water tanks.
The pressure washer features a trio of power levels, allowing users to switch quickly between pressure levels for precision cleaning one moment and heavy blasting the next. In addition to the portable form fact, a telescoping handle provides easy pulling when necessary and minimized dimensions for storage. The 5.5-inch wheels are large enough to provide good movement over bumpy terrain without becoming too large and unwieldy compared to the overall tool body. With a 1,300 PSI rating and a 1.5 gallon per minute output, this Makita cordless pressure washer brings together the best of modern battery operated technology to rethink the constraints of the category entirely.
LXT Brushless Lithium-Ion Sub-Compact StarLockMax Oscillating Multi-Tool
The multi-tool is a feature-rich cutting, sanding, polishing, and shaping implement that can do so many different things. Removing grout and paint, scraping off old adhesive, and even shearing old nails and screws are just part of the everyday life of a multi-tool. It's a crucial part of a DIYer's kit, and carpenters in particular love the versatility it brings to the table. The blade vibrates rapidly back and forth rather than truly 'sawing' through material. This makes it a viable option for starting tricky plunge cuts, shaping out delicate rounded corners, and much more.
Makita offers a few oscillating multi-tools, but none compare to StarLock Max's versatility, power, and overall performance. The Makita 18V LXT Brushless Lithium-Ion Sub-Compact StarLockMax Oscillating Multi-Tool features a crucial anti-vibration inclusion (Makita's AVT technology), unlike the other multi-tools in the catalog. This is important for users who will rely on their multi-tool often because of the unholy racket and intense vibration that these tools tend to create. The StarLock technology also allows you to switch out cutting blades and other accessory choices with one hand, and without the need for any specialized tools to tighten a retaining nut. The StarLock model features a minimized body, too, making for even greater reach into tight spaces and odd corners.
XGT Brushless 12-inch Dual-Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw Kit
Makita's 40V max XGT Brushless 12-inch Dual-Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw Kit with AWS brings all the bells and whistles imaginable into play to create a monstrously potent miter cutter. The 12-inch blade is more than capable of shearing straight through bulky rough lumber, and features prominently in the collections of framers, construction pros, and DIYers looking for the best cutting performance available. AWS technology allows for a pairing up with dust collection tools to mitigate much of the debris showered out into the workspace upon performing a cut. This makes for a better total experience and much improved workspace that professionals often rely on heavily to streamline their workflow.
In terms of cut power and the saw's related features, there's so much ground to cover. Firstly, the brushless motor — powered by XGT batteries for wireless performance — delivers 3,600 RPM for rapid and precise cuts. Bevels running both right and left max out at 48 degrees, and miter stops extend out to 60 degrees on either side with positive stops throughout the cut deck's sliding journey. The blade's slide works on a rail-forward setup, allowing the tool to be placed up against a wall, as well. A tactically positioned LED work light creates a shadow on the workpiece, too, creating the perfect alignment tool that goes a step beyond the laser option that appears on many miter saws (the blade itself creates the shadow for extreme precision).
ConnectX Portable Power Station
In terms of power production, Makita is a step or two ahead of the pack with its innovative solutions. The company's tool batteries are engineered for high performance, and its ConnectX tools take this functionality to a whole new level. The 40V max ConnectX Portable Power Station (not the battery pack used with Makita's commercial lawn mowers) turns DC power into AC output and features a variety of plug outlets for use on the job. The station can provide enough energy to power corded tools when wall plugs are too far away and generators are too inconvenient. The power station also includes USB ports (both A and C types), and a DC 12V car outlet for a range of needs. Peak power is rated at 2,800W with a 1,400W continuous output. This device can transform productivity on the go with the ability to engage corded tools or charge cordless tool batteries in a pinch. The device is also double insulated to maintain optimal temperature, even in sunny outdoor conditions.