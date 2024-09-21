12 High-Tech Makita Products You Didn't Realize Existed

Much has been made about the SDS drill. These heavy duty hole creators are crucially important for anyone who works with concrete, blockwork, or even bricks. Drilling through these hard materials is challenging, for a typical hammer drill, to say the least. You can do it, but it often results in broken bits (via both heat and twist potential), less accurate cuts due to greater pressure and time requirements, and a generally more dangerous work environment. I've personally burned myself on a super-hot masonry drill bit after having to lean on a hammer drill to accomplish this particular task.

With the SDS drill, the conversation immediately changes. These drills power through even the toughest material, but they make a huge mess in the process and can be a little unruly to work with because of their increased weight and overall size. The Makita 1-inch SDS-Plus AVT Rotary Hammer with Pistol Grip and HEPA Dust Extractor changes things for the better. A pistol-configuration in the grip and body layout makes for an ergonomic hold and an easy-to-maneuver tool that's not massively hefty. Moreover, the corded SDS-Plus drill introduces a HEPA dust collection feature to capture particles at or above 0.3 microns in size. This sits beneath the 1-inch chuck so that cleanup after a drilling task isn't nearly as intensive. The AVT technology featured counterbalances the drill as its operating in order to reduce vibration, as well, rounding out a technically superb SDS option.

