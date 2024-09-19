Are CAT Power Tools Really Just Rebranded Worx? Here's What You Should Know

It is hardly a secret that CAT does not manufacture the power tools it sells. To the company's credit, it is very open and upfront about this. If you head over to the Australian version of Caterpillar's official website, it is clearly stated that its power tools are produced by the Positec Tool Corporation.

What is the bottom line, then? Are CAT power tools just modified Worx items being sold at higher prices than the originals? It's difficult to answer this question definitively. It's certainly possible that CAT power tools are rebranded versions of Worx products, but there are no definitive answers available.

If you're a hobbyist or DIY enthusiast, it's important to know that tool companies often charge wildly different prices for identical tools. Much of this difference is due to the brand and its reputation — products from a no-name company and those from a well-established brand simply don't have the same perceived value.

It is also worth noting that this is not uncommon. Many major tool brands source their products from other manufacturers. This includes Flex, Milwaukee, Dremel, Bosch, Irwin, Skil, Makita, Snap-On, Kobalt, and Stiletto. With that being said, there are some brands that still make tools in the United States.

