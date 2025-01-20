Every Major Smart Fridge Brand Ranked Worst To Best

Smart refrigerators have felt like an inevitability since they were first introduced in the early 2000s. Touch screens and the ability to track and maintain your food supplies were touted as being easy to use, reliable, and life-changing. In reality, those early systems required more manual labor than most users anticipated, and manufacturers changed focus to devices that connect to Wi-Fi and allow for basic functions through an app. Of course, those connections work both ways, and manufacturers are also able to collect data on users, which in turn is used for advertising.

For some, that's too invasive, so nearly half of all smart appliances remain disconnected from the internet. Smart fridges are also generally more expensive than their standard counterparts — whether a smart refrigerator is worth it for you and your household depends on your situation.

Tech is kind of our thing here at SlashGear, and some of the fun in watching manufacturers race to a new frontier is in the innovative risks that are taken. With that in mind, we've done research into the major smart fridge brands and ranked them from worst to best. These rankings are the result of review scores from trusted sites like Consumer Reports, as well as customer ratings and sales data from major appliance retailers like The Home Depot, Lowes, and Best Buy. And while "worst" doesn't necessarily equate to "bad," we sought to rank both the quality of the brands' smart abilities, as well as that of the appliances themselves.

