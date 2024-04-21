Where Are Samsung Appliances Made, And Who Owns The Company?

Since Samsung is a giant in the true sense of the word, it is present all over the world. Samsung is headquartered in South Korea, so no matter what Samsung product you purchase at least some components of it are bound to be sourced from there. With that said, Samsung home appliances are manufactured in multiple other locations, primarily in China, Mexico, and the United States.

Samsung has long had a presence in Mexico, but in 2022 the company invested $500 million specifically in the production of home appliances in the country. As Reuters reported at the time, the substantial investment concerned facilities in the cities of Tijuana and Queretaro.

China is a global manufacturing powerhouse, and for the most part, there isn't a company that doesn't have manufacturing facilities there. Samsung is no exception. In recent years, however, it has shut down some of its plants in the country, according to The Korea Times.

Samsung Electronics Home Appliances America (SEHA), the American branch of Samsung that manufactures and sells home appliances, has a massive manufacturing facility in Newberry County, South Carolina. The total output of that plant in 2023 was $926 million.

To wrap up, here's what it all boils down to: If you're an American who owns, for example, a Bespoke Family Hub Plus Refrigerator there's a good chance it was made and assembled in South Carolina, but it's likely that parts of it were made in China, Mexico, and South Korea.